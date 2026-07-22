Sailing Gold

5

Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control.

To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to trade in the direction of the prevailing market trend. This additional layer of confirmation helps reduce low-quality entries during unfavorable market conditions while maintaining flexibility for different trading styles.

The EA has been designed with simplicity in mind. Its intuitive parameter structure allows both new and experienced traders to get started quickly using the default settings (optimized for 2-digit Gold pricing). A recommended minimum account balance of $300 makes the EA suitable for smaller trading accounts while remaining capable of operating efficiently in live market environments.

Settings: 

 Max Spread      = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair)
 Fixed Lot  = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
 Auto Lot  = 1.0 to 3.0 (= 1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
 Take Profit  = 1500 (points)
 Max Stop Loss  = 5000 (points)
 Trailing  = 10 (points)
 Start Trailing  = 50 (points)
 Max Trades  = 20
 MA Period  = 10
 MA Method  = EMA
 MA Timeframe  = M1
 Time Start  = 01:30 (hh:mm)
 Time End  = 22:30 (hh:mm)
 Close at Time End  = True (of False)
 Magic Number  = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

This EA is specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD).

Time frame: any time frame. Use VPS with low latency (< 20ms).

Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 35 points. Min Balance: $ 300

Note:

+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has 3 decimal places (like 4300.123), then you need to increase 10 times the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 15000 (instead of the default value = 1500). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places

+ The default Max Stop Loss = 5000 (2-digit Gold pricing) is intentionally set high as an emergency safety limit. Due to the EA's active position management, trades are typically closed at a much smaller loss before this level is reached.

Reviews 1
Михаил Врублевский
33
Михаил Врублевский 2026.07.27 09:23 
 

Hi. After conducting successful tests, I purchased Sailing Gold. The test results are just fantastically good. Today is my first day using Sailing Gold in real life (on ROBOFOREX). The Advisor has already earned $9. All orders are protected by stop loss. There are losing trades, but the vast majority are profitable. I hope this trend will continue. Respect to the author.

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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
4 (3)
Experts
Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
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Infinity Pips HFT
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
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EA Infinity Pips HFT is a high-frequency Expert Advisor designed for volatile instruments such as XAUUSD. The system applies a dynamic scalping approach, placing controlled buy and sell positions to capture short-term momentum with fast execution and disciplined risk management. Trades are protected by predefined Stop Loss, structured position management, and optional end-of-day closure to reduce overnight exposure. Settings:     Max Spread      = 30  to 50  (Must be higher than the average s
Hamster Gold Trading
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5 (1)
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Expert Advisor  Hamster Gold Trading  is an automatic trading robot programmed with exclusive and unique algorithms. The EA is optimized for the Gold market. EA's strategy applies movement patterns along with price momentum for reliable and accurate signals. Signals are also entered using the smart momentum trap method, where Stop orders are often canceled when momentum is not reached. Trades are closed quickly by Trailing and there is always a Stop Loss to control risk. Bonus: get free 1 EA wh
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Liquid
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Golden Liquid is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. The EA combines a proprietary trading algorithm with intelligent position management to identify trading opportunities in changing market conditions. Its strategy integrates scalping entries with DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) position management, allowing floating positions to be managed through a structured recovery process when predefined conditions are met. Bonus: get free 1 EA when you
Inside Dream
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Inside Dream EA is a fully automated trading system built around a new generation of proprietary algorithms designed to analyze tick-by-tick market activity and identify favorable volatility conditions. The EA utilizes a fast scalping approach, focusing on short-duration trades during active market sessions. By seeking to capture opportunities from short-term price movements, the system is designed to maintain a smooth trading rhythm while reducing prolonged market exposure. To enhance flexibil
Power on EurUsd MT5
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Advisor Power on EURUSD MT5 is a fully automated trading system developed exclusively for EURUSD. The EA uses a multi-currency and multi-timeframe strength correlation strategy to evaluate the relative strength of the Euro and the US Dollar before generating trading signals. Rather than relying solely on the EURUSD chart, the EA analyzes the correlation of multiple related currency pairs to obtain a broader view of market sentiment and improve signal quality. + The strength of EUR is bas
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Golden Hen
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Golden Hen is an advanced automated trading system engineered specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). Its intelligent algorithms monitor extreme tick activity to identify high-probability short-term opportunities, with signal logic aligned to widely used technical indicators for precise entry zones. The strategy incorporates a scalping approach for efficient market exits and controlled exposure. EA positions are available with Stop Loss and Trailing. EA has been optimized for Gold for easy insta
Dark Engine
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
EA Dark Engine is a fully automated trading system engineered for Forex pairs and Gold (XAUUSD). It leverages a proprietary algorithmic framework combining price action analytics, tick-pattern detection, and time-based market monitoring to identify high-probability trading opportunities with precision. The system employs a scalping methodology, designed to capture small, consistent gains during favorable volatility through rapid entries and exits. Integrated risk controls — including adjustabl
Quantum Scalper GBPUSD
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4.53 (15)
Experts
EA Quantum Scalper GBPUSD is an automated trading system designed for the GBPUSD currency pair. Employing a scalping strategy and sophisticated position management, it aims to deliver high returns while minimizing risk. The EA analyzes tick patterns, price movements, and momentum, using unique entry points to identify potential trading opportunities. To safeguard profits and enhance efficiency,   each trade is equipped with maximum Stop Loss levels and a Trailing Stop feature. Bonus: get free E
Excellence Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
EA Excellence Gold MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Built with proprietary algorithms and advanced execution logic, the EA is designed to adapt to the fast-changing nature of the gold market. Its strategy combines precision scalping with intelligent trade management, using market noise filtering, trend validation, and volatility-based execution to identify high-quality trading opportunities while avoiding unnecessary exposure. A key feature of Exc
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Experts
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EA Quantum USDJPY is an automated trading system developed for the USD/JPY currency pair. It uses a scalping strategy, managing positions based on specific market conditions. The system analyzes tick patterns, price movements, and momentum to identify potential entry points. The EA places simultaneous Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. It executes a trade based on which side exhibits stronger momentum. Position management includes a Trailing Stop and predefined maximum Stop Loss levels, designed to
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Indicators
Heiken Ashi Pro is a more advanced version than the default Heiken Ashi version of Metatrader 4. Features: Automatic change width when zooming ON / OFF button to display candles or not Options for changing colors The Heikin-Ashi technique is used by technical traders to identify a given trend more easily. Because the Heikin-Ashi technique smooths price information over two periods, it makes trends, price patterns, and reversal points easier to spot. Candles on a traditional candlestick chart fre
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Experts
Expert Power EURGBP is an automated trading robot programmed specifically for the EURGBP currency pair. The EA applies almost the same strategy as the EAs Power of EURUSD and Power GBPUSD. The EA applies a multi-timeframe and multi-MA analysis strategy of multiple currency pairs to determine the strength of the EUR and the strength of the GBP . From there, determine the strength correlation and create trading signals. + The strength of EUR is based on the correlation of 6 currency pairs with EU
Flasher Scalper
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Experts
Flasher Scalper is an auto-trading Expert Advisor for the Forex market. The EA is programmed with premium algorithms and unique scalper strategies. The EA continuously monitors the market and correlation of currency pairs to compare and find the best trading opportunities. Flasher Scalper's trading strategy has Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing parameters available to manage risk and optimize performance. EA is suitable for accounts with small balances from 200 USD. The EA has been optimized and
Quantum Gold Supreme
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Experts
Introducing EA Quantum Gold Supreme is an automated trading robot programmed with advanced and exclusive algorithms to create groundbreaking and effective trading strategies. EA dedicated to the Gold market (XAUUSD) with a scalper strategy that combines smart position management, along with a unique entry method to capture the specific movements of Gold. Trade orders have (Max) Stop Loss parameters along with Trailing to manage risk and optimize performance. Enjoy an exciting trading system wit
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Introducing the latest generation of automated trading robots for the Forex and Gold markets. EA Da Vinci Code is programmed with advanced algorithms, demonstrating smart trading strategies to create efficient and consistent trades. Trailing and Stop Loss options help users optimize performance, lock profits by Trailing and control risks by Stop Loss. Signal models are determined according to price movement models that have been tested with high probability. The EA is suitable for currency pair
Rocket Trading
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Introducing EA Rocket Trading  is an automated trading robot for the forex and Gold markets. EA applies advanced and exclusive trading algorithms to create a unique trading system. EA strategies monitor price behavior, analyze price patterns, and trade with high probability signals. It also analyzes multiple currency pairs to look for correlations and select the best signals. Additionally EA applies smart exit strategies to exit the market with low risk. It has the option to close floating posi
One Bot Scalper
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EA One Bot Scalper is the latest automated trading robot for Forex and Gold market programmed with advanced algorithms. This EA is an integration of computational modeling engines to find the best trading signals with high winning probability. Combined with the scalper method to quickly exit the market with low risk. Orders always have Stop Loss to protect the account and have Trailing Stop feature to optimize performance. The EA has been optimized for ease of installation and use. You just need
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Introducing the latest automated trading Robot for Forex and Gold markets with advanced and exclusive algorithms. Expert Advisor Singularit Pips applies scalper methods based on Micro Trends and Tick Patterns. EA enters the market with Buy/Sell Stop entry method, looking for quality trading opportunities with high probability, then applies Trailing to quickly exit the position. Trading orders always have Stop Loss to protect the account. EA is simple and easy to use, no need for set files and no
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Introducing the latest automated trading system for the Gold market (XAUUSD) - EA Deep Gold - programmed with the latest advanced algorithms. The strategy analyzes price movements and correlates them with indicators to find high probability signals and enter trades. Combined with the Trailing method to optimize profits along with tight Stop Loss to control risks. Stop Loss, Trailing parameters... are available for users to customize according to their own plans. The EA's strategy is suitable fo
Go Solo Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Go Solo Gold is the latest generation of robots dedicated to the Gold market (XAUUSD) with improvements in algorithms to optimize performance. Signal models are built closely according to Tickdata fluctuations to find high probability and low risk opportunities. Along with Scalper strategy to follow short-term trends and quickly exit the market to preserve profits. EA is suitable for XAUUSD with strong volatility and opportunities. Users can start with a balance of $ 200 and default setti
Martings on EURUSD
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
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EA Martings on EURUSD is an automated robot with a built-in Martingale strategy programmed specifically for the EURUSD currency pair. The Martingale strategy is risky and may not be suitable for everyone. The EA combines the scalper method with Trailing in consecutive winning streaks to reduce risk and optimize performance and reduce the probability of consecutive losing streaks. This Expert designs trading signals based on the close correlation of multiple currency pairs in multiple time frame
Beating Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
EA Beating Gold is an automated trading robot on the Gold (XAUUSD) market with a powerful scalping trading strategy. The EA is programmed with the latest advanced algorithms. The strategy continuously monitors price movements and correlates them with momentum cycles to search for high probability signal patterns. Trailing is applied in the EA to lock profits and quickly exit the market with low risk, the trades also have Stop Loss available. The EA has been optimized for easy installation and us
Omega Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
Infinity Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
This Expert Advisor comes with source-code, providing users with maximum customization and development. The EA  Infinity Code   calculates price movements on a logarithmic scale to find stable and quality signals. Along with unique position management and risk management strategies for optimal performance. The EA is suitable for the forex and gold markets, but with the source code when purchasing this EA, users can continue to develop for many different markets. Promotion: with the purchase of I
Martingaler Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Martingaler Scalper Expert Advisor is a cutting-edge automated trading system that combines the Martingale strategy with a scalping approach, specifically optimized for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The Martingale system is inherently high-risk, however, this EA integrates a scalping mechanism on early winning trades to minimize potential losing streaks and overall exposure. It features customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit settings, and applies a lot size multiplier following losing trades (Marti
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Михаил Врублевский
33
Михаил Врублевский 2026.07.27 09:23 
 

Hi. After conducting successful tests, I purchased Sailing Gold. The test results are just fantastically good. Today is my first day using Sailing Gold in real life (on ROBOFOREX). The Advisor has already earned $9. All orders are protected by stop loss. There are losing trades, but the vast majority are profitable. I hope this trend will continue. Respect to the author.

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