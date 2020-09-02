Ant nest 7 in 1

5

Timeframe: 1H
Symbol: EURUSD


Fully automatic EA that has 7 different EAs packed in one!

The different EAs is carefully selected to match eachother. They are all trend following and they all works with different indicators to balance their strength. This EA is made for long term use and works best when the market is stable.

This EA has a function so you can sell ALL orders with profit, or over a certain profit with a single click of a button!

All settings is pre-defiend, you do not need to worry about setup.


Recommended balance: $1000 or more

Minimum balance: $100 (do not use all EAs at the same time)


Features:

  • Every trade is protected by stop-loss
  • Account is protected with minimum equity stop
  • No dangerous martingale
  • Tested with 99.90% data with different spread

Important! Set your equity stop and autolots to suit you account currency and risk


See my blog for more information about this EA

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/746228











Reviews 2
Omar Alsaleem
1786
Omar Alsaleem 2020.10.27 16:08 
 

Excellent ea , it's very important to add option( close all orders in specific number of currency profit) , this is very useful. Thank you Jose.

chong yan
985
chong yan 2020.10.04 12:25 
 

PURE TREND EA，I think it's what I'm looking for!

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ScalpXpert Pro - Precision Scalping for Index Trading! Price: $100 (Limited-time offer – get it now before the price increases!) Introducing ScalpXpert Pro – your ultimate solution for precision scalping in index trading! This Expert Advisor (EA) is specifically designed to capture fast and accurate trades in volatile index markets, such as NASDAQ, S&P 500, DAX, and more. With ScalpXpert Pro, you can take advantage of short-term price movements and maximize your profit potential without using
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Omar Alsaleem
1786
Omar Alsaleem 2020.10.27 16:08 
 

Excellent ea , it's very important to add option( close all orders in specific number of currency profit) , this is very useful. Thank you Jose.

chong yan
985
chong yan 2020.10.04 12:25 
 

PURE TREND EA，I think it's what I'm looking for!

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