Ant nest 7 in 1
- Experts
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Jose Daniel Stromberg MartinezI am a professional developer /tester. I have been working with this proffession for 5 years. Main developments and testing is for software for car sales.
I have been working with automatied trading for 3 years on my spare time, but now its time to take it to another level.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 3 November 2020
- Activations: 10
Symbol: EURUSD
Fully automatic EA that has 7 different EAs packed in one!
The different EAs is carefully selected to match eachother. They are all trend following and they all works with different indicators to balance their strength. This EA is made for long term use and works best when the market is stable.
This EA has a function so you can sell ALL orders with profit, or over a certain profit with a single click of a button!
All settings is pre-defiend, you do not need to worry about setup.
Recommended balance: $1000 or more
Minimum balance: $100 (do not use all EAs at the same time)
Features:
- Every trade is protected by stop-loss
- Account is protected with minimum equity stop
- No dangerous martingale
- Tested with 99.90% data with different spread
Important! Set your equity stop and autolots to suit you account currency and risk
See my blog for more information about this EA
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/746228
Excellent ea , it's very important to add option( close all orders in specific number of currency profit) , this is very useful. Thank you Jose.