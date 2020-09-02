Ant nest 7 in 1

Timeframe: 1H

Symbol: EURUSD







Fully automatic EA that has 7 different EAs packed in one!

The different EAs is carefully selected to match eachother. They are all trend following and they all works with different indicators to balance their strength. This EA is made for long term use and works best when the market is stable.

This EA has a function so you can sell ALL orders with profit, or over a certain profit with a single click of a button!

All settings is pre-defiend, you do not need to worry about setup.





Recommended balance: $1000 or more

Minimum balance: $100 (do not use all EAs at the same time)





Features :

Every trade is protected by stop-loss

Account is protected with minimum equity stop

with minimum equity stop No dangerous martingale

martingale Tested with 99.90% data with different spread





Important! Set your equity stop and autolots to suit you account currency and risk







See my blog for more information about this EA

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/746228







































