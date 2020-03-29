This is an innovative intelligent system consisting of 4 strategies, which detects high-probability entries for price action breakouts on the H1 timeframe.

The Expert Advisor includes 3 complex technical strategies and a scalping strategy. The Expert Advisor is fully optimized and ready to use!

It is possible to disable each strategy or use them all together.

The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade.

The potential accumulation of profit is used by the intelligent trailing stop.

The EA will run on many low-spread pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD.





Key Advantages of the EA

Does not use Martingale.

Always uses Stop Loss to protect capital.

User friendly.

Very good Risk/Reward ratio.

Based on genuine 'in-house' algorithm.

Extremely Low drawdown.

Works on all brokers.

It can work with small deposit.

Only Pending Orders.

Every trade has tight SL.

Can work with fixed lot and MM.

Does not open new orders if spread us high.( can be configured ).

). Can work in news.

Recommended timeframe Н1





Recommendations

Before using on a live account, test the EA with minimal risk. Use VPS or hosting server with minimal network latency to the broker's server. Low spreads + low commission + high quality execution are important when choosing a broker to trade. EURUSD. Timeframe H1. Maximum Spread is 20 Points. Maximum Stop Level under 20 points.





Input Parameters

Common Settings EA — General settings of the EA.

General settings of the EA. Order Type — Trade direction.

Trade direction.

Use_Invest_More — At the value 'true' the lot size increases as the account balance grows.( Risk Management ).

At the value 'true' the lot size increases as the account balance grows.( Risk Management ).

Invest_Risk — Increase the lot size based on balance.( Risk Management % ).

Increase the lot size based on balance.( Risk Management % ).

Lot — Fixed lot ( if " Invest More " = false ).

Fixed lot ( if " " = false ).

Take_Profit — Take profit level in points.

Take profit level in points.

Stop_Loss — Stop loss level in points.

Stop loss level in points.

Use_Trailing — If this is true, profit will be protected with trailing stop.

If this is true, profit will be protected with trailing stop.

Use_Break_Even — If this is true Stoploss price will be moved to breakeven when price is above target points.

If this is true Stoploss price will be moved to breakeven when price is above target points.

Max_Spread — Maximum Spread allowed before pending order is triggered.

Maximum Spread allowed before pending order is triggered.

Slippage — Allowed slippage before an order triggers.

Allowed slippage before an order triggers.

Magic — The magic number of the orders.

Settings Scalper — Scalper settings.

Scalper settings. Use_Scalper — >If this is true Scalper will be used.

>If this is true Scalper will be used.

Bar_size_Scalper — Distances from high to low of candles.

Distances from high to low of candles.

step_order_stop — The distances between the pending order and the market price in points.

The distances between the pending order and the market price in points.

Trailing_Stop — Trailing points, when the position is in profit.

Trailing points, when the position is in profit.

Trailing_Step — Trailing step, when the position is in profit.

Trailing step, when the position is in profit.

Breakeven_Target_PipsInp — When price is above this value breakeven will be triggered.

When price is above this value breakeven will be triggered.

Breakeven_Jump_PipsInp — Stoploss will be moved using this value to breakeven.

1 Settings Trade News — Settings for 3 trading strategies.

Settings for 3 trading strategies. Use_News_1 — If true, the first strategy will be used.

If true, the first strategy will be used.

Bar_size_News_1 — Distances from high to low of candles.

Distances from high to low of candles.

step_order_stop_News_1 — The distances between the orders in points.

The distances between the orders in points.

Smart_StopLoss_News_1 — Smart stop loss.

Smart stop loss.

Trailing_Stop_News_1 — Trailing points, when the position is in profit.

Trailing points, when the position is in profit.

Trailing_Step_News_1 — Trailing step, when the position is in profit.

All Settings 1 2 3 News — Settings for 3 trading strategies.

Settings for 3 trading strategies. Use_Smart_StopLoss_1_2_3 — If this is true StopLoss will be adjusted according to price movement

If this is true StopLoss will be adjusted according to price movement

Breakeven_Target_PipsInp_News_1_2_3 — When price is above this value breakeven will be triggered.

When price is above this value breakeven will be triggered.

Breakeven_Jump_PipsInp_News_1_2_3 — Stoploss will be moved using this value to breakeven.

Stoploss will be moved using this value to breakeven.

Stop_Loss_News_1_2_3 — Stop Loss.

Trading time — Trading by time.

Trading by time. Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.

— If true trading will be performed by time.

0 = time server, 1 = time PC — .

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time string — Time separated by commas , Example: 00:30,18:30 = trade from 00:30 to 18:30.