EA Fox
- Experts
-
Ruslan PishunProgrammer: MQL4/5.
I'm a programmer more than 20 years of experience in the foreign exchange market.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Version: 2.61
- Updated: 29 March 2020
- Activations: 10
This is an innovative intelligent system consisting of 4 strategies, which detects high-probability entries for price action breakouts on the H1 timeframe.
The Expert Advisor includes 3 complex technical strategies and a scalping strategy. The Expert Advisor is fully optimized and ready to use!
It is possible to disable each strategy or use them all together.
The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade.
The potential accumulation of profit is used by the intelligent trailing stop.
The EA will run on many low-spread pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD.
Key Advantages of the EA
- Does not use Martingale.
- Always uses Stop Loss to protect capital.
- User friendly.
- Very good Risk/Reward ratio.
- Based on genuine 'in-house' algorithm.
- Extremely Low drawdown.
- Works on all brokers.
- It can work with small deposit.
- Only Pending Orders.
- Every trade has tight SL.
- Can work with fixed lot and MM.
- Does not open new orders if spread us high.(can be configured).
- Can work in news.
Recommended timeframe Н1
Recommendations
- Before using on a live account, test the EA with minimal risk.
- Use VPS or hosting server with minimal network latency to the broker's server.
- Low spreads + low commission + high quality execution are important when choosing a broker to trade.
- EURUSD.
- Timeframe H1.
- Maximum Spread is 20 Points.
- Maximum Stop Level under 20 points.
Input Parameters
- Common Settings EA — General settings of the EA.
- Order Type — Trade direction.
- Use_Invest_More — At the value 'true' the lot size increases as the account balance grows.( Risk Management ).
- Invest_Risk — Increase the lot size based on balance.( Risk Management % ).
- Lot — Fixed lot ( if "Invest More" = false ).
- Take_Profit — Take profit level in points.
- Stop_Loss — Stop loss level in points.
- Use_Trailing — If this is true, profit will be protected with trailing stop.
- Use_Break_Even — If this is true Stoploss price will be moved to breakeven when price is above target points.
- Max_Spread — Maximum Spread allowed before pending order is triggered.
- Slippage — Allowed slippage before an order triggers.
- Magic — The magic number of the orders.
- Settings Scalper — Scalper settings.
- Use_Scalper — >If this is true Scalper will be used.
- Bar_size_Scalper — Distances from high to low of candles.
- step_order_stop — The distances between the pending order and the market price in points.
- Trailing_Stop — Trailing points, when the position is in profit.
- Trailing_Step — Trailing step, when the position is in profit.
- Breakeven_Target_PipsInp — When price is above this value breakeven will be triggered.
- Breakeven_Jump_PipsInp — Stoploss will be moved using this value to breakeven.
- 1 Settings Trade News — Settings for 3 trading strategies.
- Use_News_1 — If true, the first strategy will be used.
- Bar_size_News_1 — Distances from high to low of candles.
- step_order_stop_News_1 — The distances between the orders in points.
- Smart_StopLoss_News_1 — Smart stop loss.
- Trailing_Stop_News_1 — Trailing points, when the position is in profit.
- Trailing_Step_News_1 — Trailing step, when the position is in profit.
- All Settings 1 2 3 News — Settings for 3 trading strategies.
- Use_Smart_StopLoss_1_2_3 — If this is true StopLoss will be adjusted according to price movement
- Breakeven_Target_PipsInp_News_1_2_3 — When price is above this value breakeven will be triggered.
- Breakeven_Jump_PipsInp_News_1_2_3 — Stoploss will be moved using this value to breakeven.
- Stop_Loss_News_1_2_3 — Stop Loss.
- Trading time — Trading by time.
- Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.
- 0 = time server, 1 = time PC — .
- time string — Time separated by commas, Example: 00:30,18:30 = trade from 00:30 to 18:30.
- Limiter time — Switching on time on Monday and switching off time on Friday.
- Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.
- 0 = time server, 1 = time PC — .
- Inclusion in Monday — Switching on time on Monday.
- ff on Friday — Switching off time on Friday.