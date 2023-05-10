ToTheMoon MT4

5

ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.

 

LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS:

In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel

 

LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962

 

SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.com” BEING TRADED BY THE ROBOT, ALL MY SIGNALS ARE TRADED BY THE ROBOT, I ONLY CHANGE PRESET SETTINGS:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel/seller

 

THE PRESETS I RECOMMEND ARE:

NoPain: Trading AUDCAD in M5 with 1200 USD.

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2274095

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2262642

 

NoStress: Trading AUDCAD in M5 with 600 USD.

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2023750

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2023752

 

MY PRESETS: 

- The robot has many parameters, and with each update I create more functions, with the intention of making it more safer, but this makes it very complicated to create new strategies by changing the parameters, which is why I make my PRESETS available, to make it easier to use the robot, just choose the PRESET through my signals and do a backtest to check the strategy.

- Each PRESET I use contains in the second parameter, the symbol information, TimeFrame and recommended minimum balance. In PRESETs that use Multi Symbols, choose the Symbol from the chart among the symbols that will be used in the PRESET, preferably the one with the most trades and liquidity (ticks).

- In most of my PRESETS I use the strategy of opening a Grid and searching for the average price, increasing the lots as the symbol price goes against the trend, closing the orders as the price returns, using the orders to partially close the orders with a loss, like a smart StopLoss, trying to avoid a high drawdown. In Multi Symbols mode I use the ordens of all the symbols to close the loss. This type of strategy works well on symbols that fluctuate little and do not follow major trends, as it requires a price return to close orders. Therefore, AUDCAD has obtained better results than pairs with USD, as USD tends to follow major trends and suffer in the news.

- Other symbols, such as Gold, Bitcoin and Indices in general, also tend to follow strong trends, so it is very risky to use Grid strategies.

 

CAUTION:

- Only use PRESETS from the same version of the robot, for example, in the "version 3.5" robot, use the "version 3.5" PRESETS. If you have already created your PRESETS in older versions, you will need to change their values​​in the current version. Do not load your PRESETS created in the older version directly into the robot of the current version, as it may not load all the parameters correctly. This happens because sometimes I change some PRESETS variables when updating the robot. However, the robot will run the same way. The strategy of your PRESETS has not changed. You just need to write them in the current version of the robot.

- Always backtest when updating the robot or PRESETS before running them in a real account to check that everything is correct.

- Forex is a high risk and leveraged market.

 

ATTENTION:

- It only works on Metatrader 4 or Metatrader 5.

- In Metatrader 5 the account must be of the “Hedging” type, “Netting” type accounts do not work perfectly.

- It does not work on FIFO type accounts.

- The account leverage must be greater than 100x, with lower leverage the return reduces significantly.

- Preferably the account balance currency has to be USD, if this is not possible, it will be necessary to adjust my PRESETS to the account currency, as they are in USD. This is done in the “MONEY MANAGE” Section.

- It can only be used on the symbols that the broker makes available (Forex, Indices, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, Mini-Contracts, Stocks, Options, etc.).

- It does not work on Cryptocurrency brokers (Binance, BitMex, Coinbase, etc.) and Binary Options (IQ Option, Binary, Deriv, etc.).

- It will hardly pass the rules of Prop-Firm type brokers, as new rules will always be created to never return to the broker's users.

- For the robot to work, MetaTrader needs to be always on, so the ideal is to use it on a VPS with Windows, what I use is "vps-mart".

- When purchasing through mql5.com, you can activate 5 times on 5 computers, one activation for each computer. If you change computers, reinstall Windows, or change VPS, you will have to use another activation. So choose carefully the computer you will use for each activation. Preferably, choose a VPS that you do not plan on changing, because each time you change computers, you will have to use another activation. Remember that the purchase entitles you to 5 activations. Rules at: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734585

- When purchasing directly from me, you will need the “Unlock Code” to activate the robot on the user's account. This code is provided upon purchase using the user's account number. A different code will be required for each account the user wants to activate the robot. With this code, the robot can be used on any computer, you just cannot change accounts.


Reviews 1
Joshua Cohen
450
Joshua Cohen 2025.03.11 02:44 
 

Without a doubt, the top EA anywhere. The EA performs beyond expectations and is very powerful. Daniel does a great job of offering a wide variety of sets to use and is always available for support. Highly recommend!

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Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
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RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
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AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
SFire Gold EA
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This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
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Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
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Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
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Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
Smart Boss Profi
Valerii Stetsenko
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Минимальный депозит 500 евро. Под каждую валютную пару нужны отдельные настройки робота. Форекс является очень опасным делом. И никто не застрахован от потерь. Но нужно максимально стараться минимизировать риски потери денег. Тайм фрейм 15 минут. Робот торгует круглосуточно. В сутки может быть до нескольких десятков сделок. Поэтому ваш терминал тоже должен работать круглосуточно. Счет для торговли должен быть со спредом около нуля. Проверьте какие счета предлагает ваш брокер и выберите с минима
PMT Expert GOLD MT4
Aliaksandr Bialko
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PMT MQL5 Gold Hello, traders! We are a team of professional traders and developers. We are pleased to welcome you and present our best algorithm, built into PMT MQL5 Gold. This solution was created with attention to every detail, and we believe it deserves your attention. Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading   PMT MQL5 Gold is an automated Expert Advisor created specifically for XAU/USD / Gold on the H1 timeframe. It is not a universal robot for dozens of symbols, but a focused syst
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ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
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Joshua Cohen
450
Joshua Cohen 2025.03.11 02:44 
 

Without a doubt, the top EA anywhere. The EA performs beyond expectations and is very powerful. Daniel does a great job of offering a wide variety of sets to use and is always available for support. Highly recommend!

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
3087
Reply from developer Daniel Moraes Da Silva 2025.03.12 13:04
Thanks! The goal is to improve EA more and more.
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