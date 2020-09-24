Alligator Trend Trader Pro

The system is tested and fully optimized on 4H. Furthermore, more 1370 models were used to optimize the indicator. It uses Aligator indicator to catch the trend. 

Pros:

  • Backtested using tick data for the last 6 years. Expected to keep the same performance
  • Does not have to be turned on all the time as it uses major market movements.
  • Fully optimized strategy on 4H chart.

Cons:

  • Has a maximum losing streak of 3 consecutive trades in several market conditions.


** Past performance is not a guarantee of future results** 


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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Kair Spairol
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Kair Spairol 2020.10.15 15:06 
 

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