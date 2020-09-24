Alligator Trend Trader Pro
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The system is tested and fully optimized on 4H. Furthermore, more 1370 models were used to optimize the indicator. It uses Aligator indicator to catch the trend.
Pros:
- Backtested using tick data for the last 6 years. Expected to keep the same performance
- Does not have to be turned on all the time as it uses major market movements.
- Fully optimized strategy on 4H chart.
Cons:
- Has a maximum losing streak of 3 consecutive trades in several market conditions.
** Past performance is not a guarantee of future results**
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