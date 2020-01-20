NitroFX
- Experts
- Paranchai Tensit
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 25 April 2023
- Activations: 20
NitroFX is a fully automated Expert Advisor.
NitroFX is a systematic trading system that involves planning, trading strategies, conducting multiple back tests, and collecting statistics, which will help the system to be more accurate and increase profitability.
NitroFX uses effective risk management tools, Trailing stop and Breakeven point. A trailing stop is a stop that automatically adjusts to market movement. This means it will follow your position when the market moves in your favor, and will lock in your profits and close the position if the market moves against you.
This EA has passed 20 years back test of real tick data (2004-2019) and (2019-2023).
NitroFX MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45629
NitroFX MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97432
The EA does not use :
- martingale
- grids
- hedging
- averaging
- and other risky strategies
Key Features
Trades on timeframe: M15
Trades on any pair, recommended USDCHF, GBPCHF, EURCHF
Initial deposit: $100 up
Use only five-digit accounts
Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality
It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker
The magic number does not need to be set differently on each graph per pair
Protected by a volatility stop loss and take profit
Parameters
MagicNumber - Magic number to set the ID for each EA
Lot_MM - set as " Auto or Fixed "
Lots - lot size
Risk - risk percentage
TPSL - Default/Manual
- Default - automatic setting
- Manual - manual setting
- SL - stop loss ,points
- TP - take profit ,points
MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread value in points
MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage value in points
UseTrailing - enable trailing, set true or false
TrailingStart - trailing start size, points
TrailingStop - trailing stop size, points
TrailingStep - trailing step, points
LockedInPoints - amount of points profit, in points
DDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or false
DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown
StartTradeTime - set time to start trading
EndTradeTime - set time to end trading
BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset
TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading
AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start
TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading
AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close
CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday
Display Settings - The dialog box display can be displayed as Collapse, Expand, and Move
