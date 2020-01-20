NitroFX is a fully automated Expert Advisor.

NitroFX is a systematic trading system that involves planning, trading strategies, conducting multiple back tests, and collecting statistics, which will help the system to be more accurate and increase profitability.

NitroFX uses effective risk management tools, Trailing stop and Breakeven point. A trailing stop is a stop that automatically adjusts to market movement. This means it will follow your position when the market moves in your favor, and will lock in your profits and close the position if the market moves against you.

This EA has passed 20 years back test of real tick data (2004-2019) and (2019-2023).





The EA does not use :



martingale

grids

hedging

averaging

and other risky strategies





Key Features

Trades on timeframe: M15

Trades on any pair, recommended USDCHF, GBPCHF, EURCHF

Initial deposit: $100 up

Use only five-digit accounts

Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality

It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker

The magic number does not need to be set differently on each graph per pair

Protected by a volatility stop loss and take profit







Parameters

MagicNumber - Magic number to set the ID for each EA

Lot_MM - set as " Auto or Fixed "

Lots - lot size

Risk - risk percentage

TPSL - Default/Manual



Default - automatic setting

Manual - manual setting

SL - stop loss ,points



TP - take profit ,points

MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread value in points

MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage value in points

UseTrailing - enable trailing, set true or false

TrailingStart - trailing start size, points

TrailingStop - trailing stop size, points

TrailingStep - trailing step, points

LockedInPoints - amount of points profit, in points

DDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or false

DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown

StartTradeTime - set time to start trading

EndTradeTime - set time to end trading

BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset

TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading

AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start

TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading

AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close

CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday

Display Settings - The dialog box display can be displayed as Collapse, Expand, and Move