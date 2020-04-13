Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator

Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels.

With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your indicator.

Note :- If you don't have a trading strategy yet, you can use Universal Indicator EA to build it yourself.





Manual & set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files





One of the key features of Universal Indicator EA is that it is a single expert advisor that can work with almost all custom indicators. You can use it in both live and demo accounts for an unlimited period of time, making it a cost-effective solution for your trading needs.

The performance of the EA is based solely on your indicator signals and the strategy you configure in the EA, giving you complete control over your trading. The activation for the lifetime, unlimited live and demo accounts, and compatibility with up to five computers make Universal Indicator EA a valuable tool for any trader.





Multiple Modes Available for Trading

The latest version of the EA can be traded in different modes



1) Using inbuilt CyberZingFxZigZag Indicator

2) With your Custom Indicator

3) Manual Buy and Sell Order

3) Instant Buy and Sell Order for Indicator Signal



4) Limit/Stop Orders

5) Manual Buy/Sell Martingale

5) Autotrade Martingale

6) Autotrade Hedging







Easy to Use Settings

The settings of Universal Indicator EA are easy to use. Simply give the name of the indicator to be used by the EA and configure buffer numbers or object names to start trading. The indicator should be inside the MT4 Indicators folder, and if it is inside the Market folder, give the name in settings as 'Market/YourIndicatorName'.

The EA will use default settings of the given indicator, and to change indicator input settings, give indicator input parameters in EA settings in the same order (Comma Separated).





Default Indicator name given is EA settings is CyberZingFx ZigZag Indicator which is having Buy Buffer 0 and Sell Buffer 1 with Shift 1.

Indicator Type – Some indicators give signal in one bar (Arrow Indicators) and others give signal in all bars (Trend Indicators).

Arrow Type Signals – Indicators giving Arrow signals or Signal on specific bars. (Example – CyberZingFx ZigZag Arrow Indicator)

Trend Type Signals – Indicators showing signal in every bar. (Example – SuperTrend Indicator)





Don't Panic seeing the EA settings. I am here to Guide You and Help You to setup EA. Important :- Please Message me only after going through EA user guide and watching the Video Tutorial







Verify trades taken by EA comparing with Indicator signals. If found wrong find the right buffer for signal from indicator and change that under buffer settings.

EA Trade performance is purely based on your indicator signals and your strategy you configure in EA. It is important to note that this is not a simple EA and may require some patience and practice to work with effectively. If you encounter any bugs or errors, please inform me, and I will fix them for you.



Use it on demo first for at least a week before trading with real money...

Watch Video Tutorial Below

Free Tool to Find Indicator Buffers Easily

Download from below link

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74467

Join CyberZingFx Group for User Help, Templates and Set Files in below link

https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0131405661d8d601

After Downloading send me a message to get CyberZingFx Chart Switcher Tool which is very useful tool for traders to switch between multiple charts easily on single click without opening multiple chart windows

