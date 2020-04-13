Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator

3.7

Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels.

With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your indicator.

No Coding Required to make EA for your Indicator. Automate your Strategy with Universal Indicator EA.

Note :- If you don't have a trading strategy yet, you can use Universal Indicator EA to build it yourself.


Important :- EA can read Signals both from Indicator Buffers and from Objects on Chart. Test in demo with your indicator before purchase.

Manual & set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files


One of the key features of Universal Indicator EA is that it is a single expert advisor that can work with almost all custom indicators. You can use it in both live and demo accounts for an unlimited period of time, making it a cost-effective solution for your trading needs.

The performance of the EA is based solely on your indicator signals and the strategy you configure in the EA, giving you complete control over your trading. The activation for the lifetime, unlimited live and demo accounts, and compatibility with up to five computers make Universal Indicator EA a valuable tool for any trader.


Multiple Modes Available for Trading

The latest version of the EA can be traded in different modes

1) Using inbuilt CyberZingFxZigZag Indicator

2) With your Custom Indicator

3) Manual Buy and Sell Order

3) Instant Buy and Sell Order for Indicator Signal

4) Limit/Stop Orders

5) Manual Buy/Sell Martingale

5) Autotrade Martingale

6) Autotrade Hedging


Easy to Use Settings

The settings of Universal Indicator EA are easy to use. Simply give the name of the indicator to be used by the EA and configure buffer numbers or object names to start trading. The indicator should be inside the MT4 Indicators folder, and if it is inside the Market folder, give the name in settings as 'Market/YourIndicatorName'.

The EA will use default settings of the given indicator, and to change indicator input settings, give indicator input parameters in EA settings in the same order (Comma Separated).


Default Indicator name given is EA settings is CyberZingFx ZigZag Indicator which is having Buy Buffer 0 and Sell Buffer 1 with Shift 1.

Indicator Type – Some indicators give signal in one bar (Arrow Indicators) and others give signal in all bars (Trend Indicators).

Arrow Type Signals – Indicators giving Arrow signals or Signal on specific bars. (Example – CyberZingFx ZigZag Arrow Indicator)

Trend Type Signals – Indicators showing signal in every bar.  (Example – SuperTrend Indicator)


Don't Panic seeing the EA settings. I am here to Guide You and Help You to setup EA. 

Please Message me only after going through EA user guide and watching the Video Tutorial


Verify trades taken by EA comparing with Indicator signals. If found wrong find the right buffer for signal from indicator and change that under buffer settings.

EA Trade performance is purely based on your indicator signals and your strategy you configure in EA. It is important to note that this is not a simple EA and may require some patience and practice to work with effectively. If you encounter any bugs or errors, please inform me, and I will fix them for you.


Use it on demo first for at least a week before trading with real money...

Watch Video Tutorial Below

********************************************************************************************************************************************************

Free Tool to Find Indicator Buffers Easily

Download from below link

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74467

************************************** ************************************** ************************************** **************************************

Join CyberZingFx Group for User Help, Templates and Set Files in below link

https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0131405661d8d601

********************************************************************************************************************************************************

After Downloading send me a message to get CyberZingFx Chart Switcher Tool which is very useful tool for traders to switch between multiple charts easily on single click without opening multiple chart windows

________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________


Reviews 22
OLADIMEJI ADEBAJO IWALESIN
4424
OLADIMEJI ADEBAJO IWALESIN 2022.12.24 12:20 
 

Hi, I am having issues with the Universal Indicator EA as it is not working well with all indicators I attached. I have sent you 2 messages with no response and I thought I might get your attention here. Please respond to my messages and help provide solution, thank you.

Today is 26th Dec. 3 days after I sent messages to the seller that his product has faults and he has not responded to any of my messages.

Today 4th of May 2023 - The seller has been wonderful providing fantastic support and assistance in ensuring that the issues I had with the EA was fix. I am now using Universal Indicator EA on 3 of my live accounts and I have NOT been disappointed since. You just need to get the settings right and you are perfect to go. I am therefore increasing my rating for the product.

Mahesh_Ogden
86
Mahesh_Ogden 2022.01.13 00:49 
 

I have spent a lot of money on EAs early on. Now, I have a better grasp of trading, it is very convenient to have the Universal Indicator which converts my favorite indicators to an EA which I can back test on various instruments such as US 30 or US100. Rather than pay a programmer, I can now fine tune my own EAs using the indicators. A really great product I can whole heartedly endorse! Thank you Afsal!

mchan4632
30
mchan4632 2022.01.07 14:42 
 

Hi Afsal, I must thank you for your hard work for helping me to restore my paid EA and VPS back in normal. I have following you for one and half year and I know your EA is working. I have been testing your EA for numerous indicators setting ( arrow/trend/oscillator) . The results are good because I trade reversal and trending. Your after sales service is truly amazing ! I am truly satisfied customer !

CyberZingFx RSI
Afsal Meerankutty
4.22 (9)
Indicators
About RSI CyberZingFx RSI, a powerful MT4 indicator designed to provide traders with accurate signals and insights into the strength or weakness of a stock or market. Whether you are a seasoned trader or just starting out, CyberZingFx RSI can help you make informed trading decisions. Indicator Features One of the standout features of CyberZingFx RSI is its unique technique for finding the best entry points to trade. By analyzing historical data and identifying oversold or overbought levels, thi
FREE
CyberZingFx Volume
Afsal Meerankutty
4.74 (38)
Indicators
CyberZingFx Volume Indicator is designed to help traders find market reversals with ease. This powerful tool uses a unique strategy that combines both volume and historical price to provide accurate signals for potential market reversals. The indicator displays volume BUY and SELL power values on the right side of the chart for both BUY and SELL. With customizable settings, you can set alerts at different levels to suit your trading style. The most recent alert value is displayed as Alert High,
FREE
CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Lite
Afsal Meerankutty
4.52 (23)
Indicators
CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator - your go-to solution for accurate and reliable trend reversal signals. With its unique trading strategy, the indicator offers you Buy and Sell Arrow signals that do not repaint, making it a reliable tool for catching Swing Highs and Swing Lows. SCROLL DOWN TO VIEW SCREENSHOTS AND WATCH VIDEO ________________________________________________________________ Trading using CyberZingFx Trend Reversal is Simple Using the CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator is ea
FREE
CyberZingFx ZigZag Arrow
Afsal Meerankutty
4.36 (11)
Indicators
As every ZigZag Indicator this Indicator Repaints . So use this only combining with other indicators or strategy.  CyberZingFx ZigZag Arrow MT4 Indicator, is one of the best tool for traders looking to identify trend reversals in the markets. This powerful indicator uses the ZigZag method to help you identify key support and resistance levels, making it easier to spot significant changes in price and filter out short-term fluctuations. With CyberZingFx ZigZag Arrow, you can quickly and easily
FREE
Buffer Finder Tool
Afsal Meerankutty
4.75 (4)
Utilities
CyberZingFx Buffer Finder Tool Developed for Finding Buffers of Indicator to use in Universal Indicator EA . This is Not an Indicator or EA CyberZingFx Buffer Finder Tool is utility tool designed specifically for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) users. It is a standalone application that helps you easily find the buffers of any MT4 indicator, allowing you to use them in your Universal Indicator EA. With the Buffer Finder Tool, you no longer have to search through the data window to find the buffers you need.
FREE
CyberZingFx Trend Reversal
Afsal Meerankutty
4.18 (17)
Indicators
NEW YEAR SPECIAL DISCOUNT RUNNING NOW 40% DISCOUNT Price slashed from $149 to $89 until 3rd Jan 2025 Indicator captures the trend reversals with no-repaint Buy and Sell Arrow signals. CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator - your go-to solution for accurate and reliable trend reversal signals. With its  advanced trading strategy , the indicator offers you Buy and Sell Arrow signals that do not repaint, making it a reliable tool for catching Swing Highs and Swing Lows in any market and any time fr
CyberZingFx Volume Plus
Afsal Meerankutty
4.94 (17)
Indicators
Advanced version of CyberZingFx Volume Plus, the ultimate MT4 indicator for traders seeking highly accurate buy and sell signals. With an additional strategy and price action dot signals that enhances its effectiveness, this indicator offers a superior trading experience for professionals and beginners alike. The CyberZingFx Volume Plus Advanced version combines the power of volume analysis and historical price data with an additional strategy, resulting in even more precise and reliable signals
A Elmastouri
147
A Elmastouri 2024.10.28 00:38 
 

No Support, don't waist you money!

Afsal Meerankutty
43289
Reply from developer Afsal Meerankutty 2024.12.28 14:42
Hi,
Apologies for the late reply—I was tied up with personal matters. I’m sorry to hear about your experience. Could you share more details about the issue? I’m here to help. Check your private message please.
momchilov7
85
momchilov7 2024.05.09 13:44 
 

THE BOT IS NOT GOOD DONT WASTE YOUR MONEY .HAVE SPEND WEEKS TO TEST BUT THE CODE IS NOT OK THE STOP LOSS IS ALWAYS DYNAMIC DOESNT RESPECT YOUR SETTINGS COULD GO DROWDOWN 80% EVEN IF U HAVE SETTINGS FOR 1MIN CANDLE HIGH LOW STOP

Afsal Meerankutty
43289
Reply from developer Afsal Meerankutty 2024.12.08 10:35
Hi,
Thank you for your feedback, and I’m sorry to hear about your experience. Please note that the Stop Loss behavior depends on the specific settings you configure in the EA. If you’re encountering issues with Stop Loss not respecting your parameters, it might be related to the configuration or trading conditions. I’d be happy to assist you in reviewing your setup and helping you optimize it for your strategy. Please feel free to reach out with your settings or any specific concerns, and I’ll do my best to help.
michael987654
40
michael987654 2023.11.02 19:27 
 

Very good ea Some more guidence is needed I cant get signals on moving avarege crossover Can you help me please? https://forex-station.com/download/file.php?id=3347999&sid=2fe018363c6645f8edb60079ef26ed33 Thank you Michael

Sibusiso Gumede
211
Sibusiso Gumede 2023.09.02 22:42 
 

MQL5.community: authorization failed I cannot ever access your EA I purchased together with my other EAs, Indicators, etc.. No one can assist..Zero user support..

Afsal Meerankutty
43289
Reply from developer Afsal Meerankutty 2023.09.04 15:48
Hello Sibusiso Gumede, I'm sorry to hear that you're experiencing authorization issues with your purchased EA on MQL5.community. It seems like this issue is related to your MQL5.community account or MT4 platform settings rather than a specific EA you've purchased. To help you resolve this problem, please follow these steps: Double-Check Credentials: Ensure that you are using the correct login credentials (username and password) for your MQL5.community account. Sometimes, simple typos or forgotten passwords can lead to authorization failures. Update Software: Make sure you are using the latest version of the MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 platform, as well as the EA you purchased. Outdated software can sometimes lead to authorization issues. Check Account: Ensure that the MQL5.community account you are using is the same one that you used to purchase the EA. If you have multiple accounts, double-check that you're logged into the correct one. Contact Support: If none of the above steps work, reach out to MQL5 Service Desk which you can find under your profile. Remember to provide them with specific details about your purchase, including order numbers and any error messages you encounter. They will likely be able to assist you more effectively with this information.
THOGER, LLC
233
Richard Mathison 2023.09.01 14:01 
 

Hello Afsal, I sent you a private message. Please reply. Thank you.

Afsal Meerankutty
43289
Reply from developer Afsal Meerankutty 2023.09.01 15:07
I have replied to your message. Please check pm. Thank you
Jami Sca
47
Jami Sca 2023.06.23 18:21 
 

indicator not taking trades after following the guide please help asap. very bad sellers no communication and no support and the telegram channel is horrible be ready to figure things out on your own after complaints seller finally took the time to banned me from the telegram channel for speaking the truth about no support but yet didn't have the time to answer any of my questions or reach out for help. also videos needs to be updated cannot get help from outdated videos from years ago

Afsal Meerankutty
43289
Reply from developer Afsal Meerankutty 2023.06.26 09:54
Hello Ryan,
I can assist you in this. Please check PM from me for help in this.
199seeds
21
199seeds 2023.03.28 21:21 
 

I cannot get this Universal Indicator EA for to work properly, even in back testing, with simple buffers NOR *object indicators, which is why I bought it and need to work the most. I have a little technical knowledge and know my way around MT4 platforms and installing and using indicators and Expert Advisors since 2017. I used the buffer tool and followed the object syntax instructions, so I was beyond surprised that I could not get it to execute using a lot of FREE nor paid indicators. I tried different MT4 platforms and freed up space in the test/history folder as well. Even what I did to execute in the EA tester -still won't execute on a demo MT4 account properly -for some reason. It is overly complicated and comes with NO MANUAL after payment; it should come with a manual for every payment and download. The manuals I could google online are outdated for the recent version 12.3, which makes it difficult to change the parameters affectively.

The customer Service I received from the EA creator after I voiced my concerns was great and He sought to help as much as he could. There is a support telegram group for assistance as well; nevertheless, constructive criticism is what makes people and products better in the end - so this is why I left this comment/review.

Afsal Meerankutty
43289
Reply from developer Afsal Meerankutty 2023.04.06 09:42
The aforementioned review appears to be fraudulent, and it seems to be from one of the competitors who's feeling threatened by UIEA popularity. The reviewer didn't even take up my offer for personal assistance with setting up the EA, but still demanded a refund and left a negative review even after receiving it! He is not even responding to any messages after that.
OLADIMEJI ADEBAJO IWALESIN
4424
OLADIMEJI ADEBAJO IWALESIN 2022.12.24 12:20 
 

Hi, I am having issues with the Universal Indicator EA as it is not working well with all indicators I attached. I have sent you 2 messages with no response and I thought I might get your attention here. Please respond to my messages and help provide solution, thank you.

Today is 26th Dec. 3 days after I sent messages to the seller that his product has faults and he has not responded to any of my messages.

Today 4th of May 2023 - The seller has been wonderful providing fantastic support and assistance in ensuring that the issues I had with the EA was fix. I am now using Universal Indicator EA on 3 of my live accounts and I have NOT been disappointed since. You just need to get the settings right and you are perfect to go. I am therefore increasing my rating for the product.

Afsal Meerankutty
43289
Reply from developer Afsal Meerankutty 2023.05.04 11:17
Hi OLADIMEJI, Sorry for my late reply as I was in vacation and got busy with my office job after returning. I can definitely help you. Please check your PM send me details regarding this.
>
Update:- Thank you for your rating and review. I appreciate your kind words and are thrilled to hear that I was able to assist you effectively.
DollarPips1
24
DollarPips1 2022.05.13 02:09 
 

I’m having difficulty in merging my indicator. Sell trades are not taking and the Buy trades are not following the arrows. Do you have a step by step explanatory video of

the latest version? The one you tube is old, with poor poor

quality. Do you have an email to contact? Thanks

Afsal Meerankutty
43289
Reply from developer Afsal Meerankutty 2022.05.19 08:12
This is fake review by competitor of UniversalEA who is afraid of UniversalEA popularity. He didn't ask for support before putting a negative review. He even not responding to my messages offering support.
Check the link https://drive.google.com/file/d/1V5SU9r0xgpC4vgvyy0D5hhYqBYaCLTQ8/view?usp=sharing
IonEmilian
103
IonEmilian 2022.01.25 09:14 
 

Just rented the EA, I can't rate now it coz I don't know to set it up. I'm trying ...

Mahesh_Ogden
86
Mahesh_Ogden 2022.01.13 00:49 
 

I have spent a lot of money on EAs early on. Now, I have a better grasp of trading, it is very convenient to have the Universal Indicator which converts my favorite indicators to an EA which I can back test on various instruments such as US 30 or US100. Rather than pay a programmer, I can now fine tune my own EAs using the indicators. A really great product I can whole heartedly endorse! Thank you Afsal!

mchan4632
30
mchan4632 2022.01.07 14:42 
 

Hi Afsal, I must thank you for your hard work for helping me to restore my paid EA and VPS back in normal. I have following you for one and half year and I know your EA is working. I have been testing your EA for numerous indicators setting ( arrow/trend/oscillator) . The results are good because I trade reversal and trending. Your after sales service is truly amazing ! I am truly satisfied customer !

Jraja_ramesh
29
Jraja_ramesh 2022.01.03 11:19 
 

It is a great EA, and easy to use with almost any Indicator in matter of seconds. Developer is very prompt in responding.

Afsal Meerankutty
43289
Reply from developer Afsal Meerankutty 2022.01.03 14:26
Thanks for reporting the issue. I have fixed the issue in latest version 11.3. Please update EA
Happy Trading :)
ilativ1
109
ilativ1 2021.11.18 19:20 
 

This EA is profitable with ZigZagArrow indicator from Afsal. I use it for all pair(30) and with cent account.

stevenxbrowning
104
stevenxbrowning 2021.11.14 11:23 
 

Hi Afsal, I just had your EA I purchased around 9 months ago upgrade to 11.0 and it looks great! I absolutely love this EA, I can try out all sorts of indicators without having to pay someone to build an EA every time. I've taught myself the basics about how to add things like color, arrows and buffer values when the indicator is touched or crossed or behaves in a certain way, just so your EA has a buffer number to work off. It's way easier to make simply adjustments to an indicator than have to rewrite an EA, and in just a couple of minutes I can make the changes and test the indicator's trade performance with your EA on the strategy tester. And thank you for adding the much requested risk management feature which calculates the lot size based on predefined values and stoploss placement. And the addition of a second confirmation input makes placing trades even safer. Still exploring all the new features but just wanted to say it's 5 stars from me :)

Kulima Batromeo
50
Kulima Batromeo 2021.10.08 12:06 
 

Am very exited, the EA works as expected and as described, Its perfect. Good Job Afsal.

Ziemkie1
142
Ziemkie1 2021.07.28 19:05 
 

If I could give six stars I did . Great work thanks

Afsal Meerankutty
43289
Reply from developer Afsal Meerankutty 2021.10.27 22:25
Ahaa! You are a cunning person! 😄. I Agree. Started working on it. Will be releasing soon. Update : Done in Version 10.8 . ENjoy :)
karthik mohandoss
83
karthik mohandoss 2021.06.14 05:59 
 

Hello Afsal bhai, i bought your UNIV INDI EA few days back and it uses the default CYBER ZIGZAG INDI with setting of 60. But when i change my screen cyberzigzag setting to 20, But still the EA makes order for the default 60 only. Can you pls tell me how to change the EA setting to 20 from 60zigzag? Adv thanks. i have sent email also few days back but i yet to get your reply. KARTHIK

Afsal Meerankutty
43289
Reply from developer Afsal Meerankutty 2021.06.14 11:33
Thank you karthik mohandoss for rating and writing review.
To change indicator settings give parameters for indicator in EA input settings under indicator name.
PM for any further support.
BAIXAR HR-K
864
BAIXAR HR-K 2021.05.26 22:18 
 

Arbeitet sehr gut

ok196380
54
ok196380 2021.04.25 09:07 
 

Just purchased this product Saturday .....will give proper review soonest. J However I need the download link for the chart switcher. I have written to the publisher severally but no positive response

Afsal Meerankutty
43289
Reply from developer Afsal Meerankutty 2021.05.30 06:28
Already send you in PM. Thanks for choosing Universal Indicator EA. PM for any further support.
