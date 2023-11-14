Multi Sniper mq

5
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform.

This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time.

It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.

Download EA Set_files for testing and trading:

GBPAUD Set_file

GBPCAD Set_file

- Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques.
- System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volatility.
- EA has auto (lot calculation) risk management by default and fixed lot options.
- Adjustable Trade Entry Sensitivity parameter.
- No through weekend trading gap.
- Precise operating time filter with 1 minute accuracy.
- Built-in SPREAD display.
- Robot has BreakEven function.
- Leverage of account: any in 1:30 to 1:2000 range.
- Most recommended pairs are GBPCAD, GBPAUD.
- No any dangerous martingale/grid. Each order has own SL for account protection.
- Operating time: EA is looking for entry opportunities from the end of US trading session till the middle of Asia session according to time filter in settings. If system did not open orders during operating  time - it means there were no entry signals available on chart - do not forget that this EA is sniping trading system.
- Time-frame: only M15.

How to install:
- System requires MT4 trading account with narrow spreads  (Raw spread or ECN).
- Open  GBPCAD, GBPAUD charts.
- Select M15 timeframe on each chart.
- Attach EA to each chart.
- Apply corresponding "Set_file" to EA on each chart. Make sure parameter Trading_Flag = true.
- Robot is doing everything automatically - all you need is to install it to MT4 and leave PC run (or just use VPS).

IMPORTANT!!! For best performance of trading system follow recommendations below:

- WORKING HOURS: It is highly recommended to use MT4 where market_watch = GMT+2 (in Standard time period) and GMT+3 (in Daylight Saving time period).  If your broker's server has different GMT time zone - it will be necessary to shift EA time settings - simply send me message about that (to check your broker time zone)  - I will help to check that and provide related Set_files if necessary.

- SPREAD and BROKER: It is very important to select account with tight spreads (Raw spread or ECN) for best performance.

- EA UPDATES: It is necessary to use the latest version of EA.
Reviews 3
Rodrigo Benites De Moraes
620
Rodrigo Benites De Moraes 2025.01.31 00:06 
 

Amazing !!!!!

Naser Hussain Mohammad Aljufairah
157
Naser Hussain Mohammad Aljufairah 2024.04.02 13:58 
 

Can you explain each function and what it does please , i seem lost to set the right trading time monday_open monday_pause_start monday_pasue_stop monday_close what does those means thanks

wxds999
32
wxds999 2024.02.27 17:03 
 

你好，我租用了您的EA，请问能发我一份最新的参数设置吗，谢谢

