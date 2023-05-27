



Swing Trade Breakout is a fully automated expert advisor. This expert advisor is based on breakout trading strategy and is a breakout through support and resistance that suggests that the market is pausing or consolidating. The bulls cannot create pressure for a higher high and the bears cannot create a lower low.

So if the inside bar breakout is bullish, typically want to buy. But if price turns against and it breaks the lower level of the inside bars, the system mechanism will consider reversing and opening the trade in a short position instead.

With many strategies in this EAs, it can create an opportunity to get the most appropriate trading positions and to take advantage of market moves, between lines of support and resistance.

This EAs has passed 11 years back test of real tick data (2008-2019)



Key Features



Timeframe: M15

Currency pairs: GBPUSD

Use 4 or 5-digit accounts

Initial deposit: $ 500 up

It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage

Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality

Parameters



MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EALots - initial lot sizeLotSize_MM - Fixlot/AutolotAutoLot_risk - risk rate of auto lotProfit_risk - risk rate of profitMaxOrders - max ordersRsi_Overbought - Rsi overbought valueRsi_Oversold - Rsi oversold valueRsi_period - Rsi averaging periodBBand_period - averaging period to calculate the main lineBBand_deviation - number of standard deviations from the main lineMomentum_period - momentum averaging periodMomentum_buy - buy when momentum is above the default valueMomentum_sell - sell when momentum is below the default valueMFI_Overbought - MFI overbought valueMFI_Oversold - MFI oversold valueMFI_period - MFI averaging periodClose_Some_Orders - True/Falseminimum_orders - minimum orders to closeminimum_profits - profit targetDDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or falseDDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdownSlippage - slippage value in pointsMaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage value in pointsStartTradeTime - set time to start tradingEndTradeTime - set time to end tradingBrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT OffsetTradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday tradingAfterHourMonday - after hours Monday startTradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday tradingAfterHourFriday - after hours Friday closeCloseOrderFriday - closing profit orders on FridayCloseProfitFriday - profit amountCloseAllFriday - close all orders on FridayDisplay Settings - apply default or change display positionTop - distance from the topLeft - distance from the leftordercomment - order comment