Immortal
- Experts
-
Paranchai Tensit============================================================================================================
Contact info:
+Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/paran1615
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 18 April 2023
- Activations: 20
The EA is based on trend trading strategy. Mechanism "trend trading strategy" is a tendency of a financial market price to move in a particular direction over time.
If there is a turn contrary to the trend, This mechanism will exit and wait until the turn establishes itself as a trend in the opposite direction, and re-enter when the
trend re-establishes. This EA has been backtested for 9 years of real tick data (2015-2023), consistent with the latest trading accounts.
Immortal MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/32687
Immortal MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97219
Key Features
- Timeframe: M15
- Currency pairs: trading with any pair
- Use algorithmic techniques of hedging strategies
- Use 4 or 5-digit accounts
- Initial deposit: $ 500 up
- It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage
- Using real tick data in backtest with 100% modeling quality
Parameters
- MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA
- Lotsize - Dynamic increase / Fixed increase
- Initial_Lot - initial lot size
- Risk - proportional lot sizing, based on the risk setting chosen: it makes a risk setting of 1 trade 0.01 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 trade 0.02 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 would trade 0.2 lots on a 10K account
- Gap_distance - Dynamic / Fixed
- Distance - gap distance in pips
- Gap - ATR Multiplier
- ATRperiod - ATR averaging period
- MaxOrders - max orders
- Multiplier - lot size multiplier
- Profits - Balance / Target, {Balance = automatic profit, Target = target profit}
- Target_money - target profit
- DDCloseAll - Close all orders once the drawdown reaches a specific percentage, set true or false
- DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown
- MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread
- MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage
- StartTradeTime - set time to start trading
- EndTradeTime - set time to end trading
- BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset
- TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading
- AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start
- TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading
- AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close
- CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday
- Display Settings - apply default or change display position
- Top - distance from the top
- Left - distance from the left
- ordercomment - order comment