Immortal

The EA is based on trend trading strategy. Mechanism "trend trading strategy" is a tendency of a financial market price to move in a particular direction over time.

If there is a turn contrary to the trend, This mechanism will exit and wait until the turn establishes itself as a trend in the opposite direction, and re-enter when the

trend re-establishes. This EA has been backtested for 9 years of real tick data (2015-2023), consistent with the latest trading accounts.

Immortal MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/32687

Key Features

  • Timeframe: M15
  • Currency pairs: trading with any pair
  • Use algorithmic techniques of hedging strategies
  • Use 4 or 5-digit accounts
  • Initial deposit: $ 500 up
  • It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage
  • Using real tick data in backtest with 100% modeling quality


Parameters

  • MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA
  • Lotsize - Dynamic increase / Fixed increase 
  • Initial_Lot - initial lot size 
  • Risk - proportional lot sizing, based on the risk setting chosen: it makes a risk setting of 1 trade 0.01 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 trade 0.02 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 would trade 0.2 lots on a 10K account 
  • Gap_distance - Dynamic / Fixed
  • Distance - gap distance in pips
  • Gap - ATR Multiplier
  • ATRperiod - ATR averaging period  
  • MaxOrders - max orders
  • Multiplier - lot size multiplier  
  • Profits - Balance / Target, {Balance = automatic profit, Target =  target profit} 
  • Target_money - target profit 
  • DDCloseAll - Close all orders once the drawdown reaches a specific percentage, set true or false
  • DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown
  • MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread 
  • MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage  
  • StartTradeTime - set time to start trading
  • EndTradeTime - set time to end trading
  • BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset
  • TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading 
  • AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start 
  • TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading 
  • AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close 
  • CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday
  • Display Settings - apply default or change display position
  • Top - distance from the top
  • Left - distance from the left
  • ordercomment - order comment

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