The EA is based on trend trading strategy. Mechanism "trend trading strategy" is a tendency of a financial market price to move in a particular direction over time.

If there is a turn contrary to the trend, This mechanism will exit and wait until the turn establishes itself as a trend in the opposite direction, and re-enter when the

trend re-establishes. This EA has been backtested for 9 years of real tick data (2015-2023), consistent with the latest trading accounts.

Immortal MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/32687

Immortal MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97219

Key Features Timeframe: M15

Currency pairs: trading with any pair

Use algorithmic techniques of hedging strategies

Use 4 or 5-digit accounts

Initial deposit: $ 500 up

It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage

Using real tick data in backtest with 100% modeling quality

Parameters