Forex GOLD Investor

4.39

BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion!
Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice!

Promo Price: $217
(Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!)

After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs!

Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems. The first one is based on scalping trading strategy, the second system has time based dependency which opens up to 2 trades at a time and the third system is based on breakout strategy. It has been tested rigorously to get the most successful results. You don't need to do any optimizations if you use the default settings. 

In addition, Forex GOLD Investor has very strong and useful systems integrated such as intelligent money management system which protects your profits, precise entry and exit trading algorithms, drawdown protection system and etc.


This expert advisor is intelligent EA and it automatically recognizes whether your broker offers four- or five-digit quotes. You don't need to change any settings. If your broker offers five-digit quotes, you don't have to multiply TakeProfit and StopLoss values by 10.

Forex GOLD Investor represents a culmination of over a decade of research and development in trading algorithms. Its sophisticated features and user-centric design make it a valuable tool for traders aiming to capitalize on the lucrative gold market. Experience the fusion of advanced technology and trading expertise with Forex GOLD Investor.

There is a MT5 version too! Click here to check it!


Recommendations

Recommended timeframe: M15
Recommended backtest method: M15 by every tick

Supported currency pair: XAUUSD (GOLD) 

Recommended settings: the default settings!


Top Features of Forex GOLD Investor

  • Frequent trading to maximize profit opportunities
  • Fully automated - just "Set-and-Forget"
  • Intelligent Money-Management System
  • Drawdown Protection System
  • Revolutionary "Go Long" Trading System
  • Precise Entry and Exit Trading Algorithms
  • High Spread Protection
  • Profit Protection System
  • Drawdown Reducing Algorithms
  • Advanced News Filter
  • Stealth mode
  • BROKER SPY MODULE 
  • Randomization System


Here's How Forex GOLD Investor will Dramatically Improve Your Trading Profits

  1. Get 2 proven Trading Strategies packed into one fully automated Trading System.
  2. Our intelligent Money-Management System protects your profits.
  3. Up - down - stagnant market conditions? It doesn't matter. Forex GOLD Investor gives you the best recommendations in all situations.
  4. No need to babysit this EA with complicated optimizations. Forex GOLD Investor's uses highly adaptive algorithms to flawlessly executed your strategy.
  5. We've tested hundreds of models and combined the best performers in one powerful trading strategy.
  6. It is designed to fit the needs of any trader, no matter the level of experience.
  7. It is designed to be 100% set-and-forget.


BROKER SPY MODULE

Forex GOLD Investor comes with revolutionary Broker Spy Module – to provide to our users this extremely important information - an inside look to the broker’s behavior. The BROKER SPY MODULE aggregates the whole important information of all trades executed from the robot since it is started. All statistics is written on an external file, so even if you restart the robot multiple times the statistics will not be lost.


Forex Gold Investor Protection Panel

Forex Gold Investor features an advanced protection panel designed to minimize drawdowns, ensuring low-risk trading and compatibility with proprietary trading firms, funded accounts, FTMO, and similar platforms. It offers a range of customizable parameters, allowing precise configuration to meet various restrictions and limitations.


Randomization System of Forex Gold Investor

The randomization system in Forex Gold Investor is an innovative feature that allows for randomized trade entries and exits. This functionality is particularly beneficial for traders using proprietary trading firms, funded accounts, FTMO, and similar platforms where trade correlation with other users is not permitted. By enabling this system, each user receives unique trade entries and exits, effectively eliminating the risk of correlation.


Forex GOLD Investor Settings

  • WinLargeFonts: true/false - use "true" to adjust the robot information box display in case you are using the Windows Large Fonts.
  • UseSystem1: true/false - enables/disables the trading of System1
  • UseSystem2: true/false - enables/disables the trading of System2
  • EA_Comment: you can type here a comment, if you wish to mark the Forex GOLD Investor trades.
  • MaxSpread: maximum allowed spread in cents.
  • Slippage: maximum allowed slippage in cents.
  • LongTrades: Enable/disable long trades (true/false).
  • ShortTrades: Enable/disable short trades (true/false).
  • AutoGMT_Offset: true/false - Change to false only if you want to use the ManualGMT_Offset in your live trading. In this case, please ensure that you have used the correct ManualGMT_Offset for your broker.
  • ManualGMT_Offset: For this parameter you have to set the winter GMT offset of your broker. This parameter is very important in case that you have disabled the AutoGMT_Offset=false and when you backtest the Forex GOLD Investor. If you set wrong value, then you may get unexpected results.
  • DST_Usage: true/false - If your broker shifts the GMT_Offset with +1 hour in the end of March and change it back in the end of October, you should set DST_Usage=true for live trading. This is important for the correct functioning of the second trading system (System2).
  • NFA: true/false - use "true" if your broker is NFA regulated.
  • No_Hedge: true/false - use "true" if you wish to cancel all hedge trades.
  • StealthMode: true/false - a mode which conceals stoploss and takeprofit levels in program logic, making them invisible to brokers. If you use this mode, the stoploss and takeprofit orders are not located in the trading server. In this case, if your trading terminal is not connected, or the robot is not working, your orders would not be protected. However, we are strongly encouraging using the StealthMode, because in some cases the visible StopLoss levels could be attacked tendentiously by algorithms that some unethical brokers could use.
  • PendingOrderDist: this value manages the new Pending (Stop/Limit) Orders functionality:
  • ............

For more info and COMPLETE LIST OF SETTINGS, Click here to visit the blog!

If you like my product, please write a review! I will be very grateful!

You can check out my other products in my profile!

If you want to be notified of my new products, please add me as a friend! I regularly publish new forex robots!

Reviews 59
Дмитрий Добрынин
53
Дмитрий Добрынин 2026.04.22 12:15 
 

First three trades are profitable.

Muchamad Isya Rafiqi
148
Muchamad Isya Rafiqi 2026.01.20 12:26 
 

finally i found an expert advisor for gold market that using stoploss without grid averaging strategy and without martingale, and i feel safe with this strategy nice work developer team

hendrikgv
20
hendrikgv 2025.07.21 13:01 
 

Seems like the developers did a good job with this EA, reviews on youtube are also positive, the company does have some after-sales service as well. I'm looking forward to making some money

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4.7 (10)
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Дмитрий Добрынин
53
Дмитрий Добрынин 2026.04.22 12:15 
 

First three trades are profitable.

Thomas Reuschel
618
Thomas Reuschel 2026.03.03 10:52 
 

does not work. default settings like the owner said. i use ic markets with vps. the free ea is also bad.

Joscelyn Eugene Maurice Gainie
318
Joscelyn Eugene Maurice Gainie 2026.02.02 11:04 
 

Too early to give a review, I'll update it later

Muchamad Isya Rafiqi
148
Muchamad Isya Rafiqi 2026.01.20 12:26 
 

finally i found an expert advisor for gold market that using stoploss without grid averaging strategy and without martingale, and i feel safe with this strategy nice work developer team

Antonius Cahyo
36
Antonius Cahyo 2025.12.22 09:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

hendrikgv
20
hendrikgv 2025.07.21 13:01 
 

Seems like the developers did a good job with this EA, reviews on youtube are also positive, the company does have some after-sales service as well. I'm looking forward to making some money

ktr421527
87
ktr421527 2025.07.12 04:30 
 

Hello, I just bought this EA one month ago and I have already tested with demo accounts. The results are acceptable and I am using real accounts.

Michael John Malkinson
845
Michael John Malkinson 2025.05.01 04:32 
 

Horrifically bad EA. Started using beginning of this week on a fresh account. Just 2% risk. Its now down 60%. Keeps opening buy after buy after buy when gold is very clearly having a down run. It's just a mindless buy bot which will only make money in bull runs.

*Update after seeing comment below. While I appreciate the reply, even using 2% risk there is a huge issue, if im risking 2% per trade, I shouldnt lose 60% of balance in 5 losing trades, I should use 10. The risk % feature clearly isnt set up like most EA's where the SL for that trade would lose 2%. I will monitor the live signal and maybe eventually give it another go, but its lost me about 2k in my own money and destroyed a darwinex account (which I ran at 0.5% risk btw! and it still managed a 20% drawdown)

Lachezar Krastev
83518
Reply from developer Lachezar Krastev 2025.05.07 06:23
Hello Michael, Thank you for sharing your experience. I am sorry to hear about the results on your account, but I would like to clarify a few important points about Forex Gold Investor. First, the recommended risk setting is 1%, not 2%. Higher risk settings can lead to significantly larger drawdowns, especially during volatile periods. I also strongly advise all users to enable the built-in Protection Panel, which is specifically designed to limit exposure during unstable or strongly trending market conditions. Many users who enabled the Protection Panel have successfully minimized losses — and in many cases, already recovered them. The Protection Panel adds an important layer of defense and is a key part of the EA's design for managing risk in both trending and choppy markets. Forex Gold Investor is not a “mindless buy bot.” It’s a system built on years of real-market data and optimized for trading XAU/USD under specific conditions. The EA includes advanced logic to adapt to changing market behavior, and I continuously release updates to ensure stability and performance. If you need assistance reviewing your settings or enabling key protection features, I am here to help. I encourage you to contact me so I can assist in optimizing your setup.
mbayup
35
mbayup 2025.04.26 14:50 
 

bad ea

NZBlazer
25
NZBlazer 2025.03.25 23:57 
 

Nice win tonight good to have this trading for me when I'm out no stress. Thank you

Lachezar Krastev
83518
Reply from developer Lachezar Krastev 2025.03.26 06:40
Hello, Thanks for the review. I received your message and i already replied. Please answer my questions from the private message and i will help you to use the EA successfully.
Pyanz De Albuquerque
37
Pyanz De Albuquerque 2025.03.24 13:27 
 

just bought it... now run in demo.. will give a comment on it performance later....

sith chan
29
sith chan 2025.03.17 07:32 
 

Easy to config

Xipan
726
Xipan 2025.03.06 10:47 
 

Just bought this EA. Looking forward to a good result as shown on the backtesting.

Update: Over a month running on real account, the EA shows very good performance.

ericaschneider
175
ericaschneider 2025.03.05 01:10 
 

Day 2 and EA is profitable so far and so is the backest!

mgl5fjn
752
mgl5fjn 2025.02.27 11:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Raja Annamalai
42
Raja Annamalai 2025.02.26 04:14 
 

I have bought Forex Gold Investor EA and added to Live account followed by demo accounts tests reflected good results

Pascal Marcel Montag
273
Pascal Marcel Montag 2025.02.18 08:22 
 

I’m absolutely thrilled with this Trading EA! The profits are really impressive. I run it with a 1% risk, and so far, I can’t complain. This is now the second EA I’ve purchased from this seller, and I’m very satisfied with it as well. Of course, there are days when things don’t go as planned or when you hit a stop-loss, but that’s part of trading. When looking at the long-term performance, it’s definitely profitable. I highly recommend it!

Sebastian von Rauchhaupt
34
Sebastian von Rauchhaupt 2025.02.17 11:14 
 

I've just bought the EA and I'm excited to test it. Simulation looks good.

Andy653
29
Andy653 2025.02.04 14:16 
 

Hi there, put on demo account first trade made a profit, only one trade so far. Can you please send my bonus EA, kind regards, Andrew

goldenho
439
goldenho 2024.12.30 14:37 
 

backtest look good, will try on live ac

123
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