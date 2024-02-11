SPD Parabolic Sar

The Expert Advisor is based on the principles of Parabolic SAR indicator and uses the elements of the hedging strategies.

This mechanism uses the momentum of trading volatility that works on all the timeframe, day trading and swing trading.

If two Parabolic SAR dots are below the price they represent the buy signal, and if the two Parabolic SAR dots are above the price they indicate the sell signal.

This algorithm uses a hedging strategy that works with the volatility zone system, which we apply by adding the Average true range (ATR), Standard deviation (STD), and Average daily range (ADR) to filter trading signals. These functions are used to calculate the area of loss recovery with two methods, dynamic and fixed.





Key Features

This Expert Advisor works in any pair and timeframe. However, the greatest efficiency has been observed on M15.

This Expert Advisor uses the recovery zone algorithm.

Uses dynamic or fixed pending orders.

Recommended initial deposit $1000+ {minimum Lots = 0.01}.

Use only five-digit accounts.

Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality.





Parameters