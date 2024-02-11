SPD Fractal Breakout

This trading system is based on criteria of various technical indicators. These include fractals, Alligator and ADX (measuring trend strength with average directional movement index). This algorithm uses a hedging strategy in the zone of volatility.

To explain it: if fractal to buy is above the Alligator's Teeth line, the pending Sell Stop order to open the position should be placed 1 point below the low bar, which formed a fractal. If the fractal to sell is below the Alligator's Teeth line, the pending Buy Stop order must be placed 1 point above the high bar, which formed a fractal.

And by adding the Average true range (ATR), Standard deviation (STD) and Average daily range (ADR), they can be used to calculate the area of loss recovery with two methods, dynamic and fixed. This strategy is similar to the "FDM Strategy".





Key Features

Trades on different timeframes. Recommended for M15.

Trades on any pair.

Initial deposit $1000+ (minimum Lots = 0.01).

This Expert Advisor uses the recovery zone algorithm.

Uses dynamic or fixed pending orders.

Use only five-digit accounts.

Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality.





Parameters