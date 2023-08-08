Boring Pips MT4

4.54

Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance?

The most likely answer is Over-fitting. Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model.

Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool to beautify their backtest results, they add dozens of input parameters without considering statistical significance, making the trading strategy excessively tailored to historical data and attempting to convince others that their EA can achieve similar performance in the future.

If you are interested in this fascinating subject and want to get a deeper insight into over-fitting, please refer to my articles here:

Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 1): Identifying the Signs and Causes

Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 2): A Guide to Building Optimization Processes

There are several ways to avoid losing money on an expert advisor whose only ‘edge’ is reading past data, and the easiest way is NEVER TO USE AN EXPERT ADVISOR WITHOUT LIVE TRADING RESULTS FOR AT LEAST 5 MONTHS OR 300 TRACKED TRADES, REGARDLESS OF WHETHER IT IS FREE OR HAS GOOD BACKTEST RESULTS. Monitoring the performance of live trades is the simplest way to observe the performance of an EA with data it has never seen before.


Boring Pips optimization process - A rigorous validation process that creates a difference.

Boring Pips undergoes a comprehensive and tailor-made optimization process called Anti-overfitting. This is a robust optimization process implemented to eliminate any influence of overfitting on the trading system, ensuring the generality of the constructed model. Please refer to the article linked in Part 2 above for a more in-depth look at this process.

Anti-overfitting process consists of 3 stages:

-  Initial Optimization: This stage involves optimizing the Boring Pips using historical data from 2010 to 2019. The purpose of this phase is to test the initial premise of the trading strategy and extract the most robust parameters values. 

-  Walk-forward: In the second stage, the parameters that performed well in the first stage are tested using entirely new data ranging from 2019 to 2022. The objective is to ensure the trading system's stability with fresh data and evaluate the predictive power of the model.

-  Stress testing: Parameter values that pass the first two stages will undergo Stress testing. In this final test, a simulation algorithm is used to introduce variables like Noise and Lag to the initial entry and exit points (determined by the selected parameters from Walk-forward phase). The goal is to push the system beyond its 'comfort zone' and assess the system's tolerance to random factors such as lag and noise.

Live trading monitoring: The most robust parameter values extracted from Anti-overfitting process have been tested for trading performance with a real account since October 10, 2022. This account is being tracked via the link below.

Live trading performance: Live signals

MT5 version for Boring Pips: MT5

Please refer to the Boring Pips FAQ here.


Introduction to Boring Pips algorithm

Boring Pips trading system is a blend of cutting-edge artificial intelligence algorithms and classic trading strategies involving: momentum, supply - demand zones and Fibonaci retracement. Specifically, the EA employs an advanced formula based on deep learning algorithms to simultaneously measure the momentum of prices across 4 time-frames. This analysis helps identify instances where synchronization in the decline of price momentum at potential supply and demand zones, enabling the system to make informed trading decisions. The entire process, from signal scanning to entering and exiting positions, is completely automated in 4 steps:

- Step 1: An advanced algorithm is used to continuously scan the supply and demand zones, which are potential areas where prices are likely to react.

- Step 2: Boring Pips uses a sophisticated and unique algorithm created by artificial intelligence to detect any change in price momentum after a strong price movement across different time-frames.

- Step 3: The system makes trading decisions when the price loses momentum at previously identified supply and demand zones, predicting a reversal.

- Step 4: Boring Pips manages trades based on the probability distribution rule to ensure maximum exploitation of the trading edge that the entry point brings.


Features

 Name

 Boring Pips

 Version

 4.30

 Platform

 MT4, MT5

 Trading strategies

 Momentum, Supply and Demand zones, Fibonaci retracement,   Artificial intelligence

 Recommended pairs

 AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD

 Time-frame

 M5

 MultiCurrency EA

 Yes. One chart for all symbols

 Takeprofit

 Yes. Trailing

 Stoploss

 Yes. Fixed

 Grid

 Optional

 Martingale

 Optional

 Risk Manegement

Stop entry/close all positions at configured drawdown limit.


Recommended installation

  •  Install Boring Pips on one of the AUDCAD/AUDNZD/NZDCAD chart, with a time-frame of M5.
  •  Trading symbols: select the trading currency pair (optimized for AUDCAD/AUDNZD/NZDCAD).
  •  Risk mode: select an appropriate risk mode (Boring, Low risk, Medium risk or High risk).
  •  Base balance: Choose the amount of Balance to allocate for trading.
  •  Personalization settings: please refer to the Detailed instructions.
  •  Risk Management settings: please refer to the Detailed instructions

Disclaimer:

The performance figures and expected results presented are derived from Anti-overfitting research based on third-party tick data (Tick Data Suite and Tickstory) for the period 2010–2023, under the assumption that past market characteristics will fully or partially persist in the future.

Backtest results are provided solely for illustrative purposes to demonstrate the behavior of the trading strategy and should not be regarded as a guarantee, indication, or reliable basis for any future performance, returns, or risk levels.

If you have any inquiries or feedback regarding Boring Pips, please feel free to send me a private message

Theodore
411
Theodore 2025.07.03 04:39 
 

Great EA, it's a realistic steady consistent unlike others that 'promise' million dollar profit backtest. I have been using more than a year. author support is impeccable.

Emre Deniz
402
Emre Deniz 2025.01.20 14:09 
 

This is a great EA.

I am doing fine with personal account and prop firm account. Steady and consistent. One of the jewels here in mql5. Coder of the EA Thi/Andy has a great support. And you have settings for prop firms. I advise this EA to anyone. Besides, settings are simple.I can not emphasize how much expert programmer Thi is. I advise anyone to use that EA. I have been using for around 9 months and I am glad that I used Boring Pips!...

NN
944
NN 2024.03.26 16:35 
 

Boring Pips is a very good EA because it is reliable and profitable. Additionally, the developer is helpful.

Real Miner EA   is a smart trend detector robot using advanced mathematical and statistical theories. The entry filters have powerful and advanced corrections on the entry points.   All trades are powered by TP/SL to control the risk of the account. Also some smart algorithms inserted inside the EA to adjust some settings based on selected symbols and timeframe automatically. So using the EA is easy for all traders. Only some major settings are added to the EA input parameters. Prop Firm Ready
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Experts
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
MATrader QuickScalper
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
Experts
MATrader QuickScalper – Precision Scalping Powered by the MATrader Core MATrader QuickScalper is a dedicated scalping Expert Advisor by Marc Albrecht Trading, built as a separate strategy next to the well-known MATrader AI. While MATrader AI focuses on adaptive cycle logic and larger market movements, MATrader QuickScalper is engineered for fast execution, short trade durations, and clean scalping entries . This EA carries the MATrader name because it is built on the same core philosophy: tes
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
SAR Expert Advisor
Dian Wahyudi
Experts
SAR Expert Advisor works automatically 24 hours from monday to friday and use VPS so that the robot works 24 hours from Monday to Friday and to get maximum trading results. This ea uses  Scalping , Trend, and Trailing Stop Strategy.  This system uses the Parabolic SAR  indicator to open positions. Live Account Minimum balance required : $100   use cent account,  deposit  $500   use cent account,  deposit  $1000   use micro account SAR Expert Advisor works for this: Currency pairs:  GBP/USD Timef
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Experts
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
Experts
BTCUSD GRID EA An Adaptive Grid Trading System Designed Specifically for BTC/USD BTCUSD GRID EA is a premium Expert Advisor (EA) based on a structured grid strategy, developed exclusively for the BTC/USD pair on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Designed for serious traders, it turns price volatility into structured opportunity — without relying on prediction, only logic and control. Key Features Tailored for BTC/USD — Not a Multi-Pair EA Every algorithm is optimized for the unique behavi
Reply to review