SPD HighLow
- Experts
-
Paranchai Tensit============================================================================================================
Contact info:
+Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/paran1615
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 18 November 2021
The Expert Advisor is based on technical analysis of High-Low of candlesticks.
This technique can be used to trade volatility in all trading periods and swing trading.
Considering the difference between today's bar and yesterday's bar. If today's High is higher than yesterday's High and today's Low is higher than yesterday's Low, that indicates a buy signal. Otherwise, it is a sell signal.
Key Features
- This Expert Advisor works in any pair and timeframe. Recommended for M15.
- This system uses the recovery zone algorithm.
- Uses dynamic or fixed pending orders.
- Initial deposit $1000+ (minimum Lots = 0.01).
- Use only five-digit accounts.
- The full version can be downloaded at "SPD High Low Pro".
Parameters
- MagicNumber - Magic number to set the ID for each EA.
- Lots - initial lot size
- UseLotsize - set as Fixed_Lots, (The Auto_Lots function is included in the full version).
- Multiplier - previous lot size will be multiplied.
- Risk - set the percentage of risk.
- Slippage - slippage size.
- Auto_Trade - set as default.
- UseRecoveryGap - set as Fixed_Gap, (The Dynamic_Gap function is included in the full version).
- Gap - recovery zone, pips.
- UseBreakeven - set as true or false.
- BE_FIXED - “BE_FIXED=200” simply means that this Expert Advisor will move your stop loss to breakeven once 200 points profit has been achieved.
- Drawdown Percent Settings
- ClosePending - set as true or false.
- DDPercent - set the percentage to cut off the loss, % drawdown.
- MaxSlippage - Max slippage size, pips.
- Background Settings - use default or change the background color.
- UseTimeAlert - If you choose to use, the system will turn on notifications. Input true or false.
- StartHour - start trading
- EndHour - trading finished
Good job.