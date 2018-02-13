SPD HighLow

The Expert Advisor is based on technical analysis of High-Low of candlesticks.

This technique can be used to trade volatility in all trading periods and swing trading.

Considering the difference between today's bar and yesterday's bar. If today's High is higher than yesterday's High and today's Low is higher than yesterday's Low, that indicates a buy signal. Otherwise, it is a sell signal.





Key Features

This Expert Advisor works in any pair and timeframe. Recommended for M15.

This system uses the recovery zone algorithm.

Uses dynamic or fixed pending orders.

Initial deposit $1000+ (minimum Lots = 0.01).

Use only five-digit accounts.

The full version can be downloaded at "SPD High Low Pro".





Parameters