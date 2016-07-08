Compact Scalper Expert Advisor

3.48

Compact Scalper is an Expert Adviser (EA) totally automatic that works by a little period of time each day.

It has an advanced algorithm that use the price like the principal indicator. Our system has a preset Stop Loss and Take Profit, but Its principal close system is, the dynamic close, considers the price where the order was opened and the subsequent behavior of the price, closing the orders when the conditions leave to be the appropriate. Each broker has its operation therefore can not act the same way in all the conditions must be for each independent broker and compact scalper take this into account and act automatically . We have put a little bit parameters to make the use more easy, you can put Compact Scalper in Demo or Live accounts in all the mt4 brokers .

In the description of the signals the .set files are available to be downloaded.

We recommend using the Compact Scalper on M5 charts

Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/gastor

The system complies with the FIFO rules for closing orders.


Recommendations

Control the risk and work with appropriate volumes (lots) to your capital.

Do Backtest of good quality (99.9%).

Whatever consultation that you have you can send us a message that will be answered as soon as possible.


Parameters


  • FIFO ? - Place the yes option if your broker uses the FIFO rules for closing orders.
  • COMMENT - Place your personal comment.
  • Número mágico - Magic number
  • Use Risk % - In true Active Risk% per order
  • Risk % per order - Maximum risk permitted by operation.
  • Lots Fixed - Position size.
  • Use Risk - In true if you want to calculate the lot dynamically
  • Lot Dynamic - If you want to calculate the lot dynamically as a fixed value of their capital
  • Dynamic Stop Loss - If true, dynamic stop loss is active
  • Dynamic Stop Loss - It is a drop-down menu with options, choose one of them.
  • Stop_Low - Choose the option if you want Stop Loss Short
  • Stop_medium - Choose the option if you want Stop Loss medium
  • Stop_High - Choose the option if you want Stop Loss Long
  • Dynamic Take Profit - if true, activate dynamic take profit
  • Stop Loss - Allowed stop loss (dynamic stop should be set to false)
  • Take profit - Take profit (dynamic take profit must be false)
  • Filter - It is a drop-down menu with options, choose one of them.
    • Compact_slow - Choose this option if you want to place a slow filter.
    • Compact_Medium - Choose this option to work an slow filter.
    • Compact_fast - Choose this option to work an fast filter.
  • Function- It is a drop-down menu to choose the ( function one) or choose the (function Two)
  • Function One - Choose this option if you want to use only one filter for orders.
  • Function Two - Choose this option to use two filters for orders.
  • Max orders - Maximum open orders.
  • Max Slippage - Maximum slippage allowed.
  • Maximum spread allowed. Maximum spread allowed to open an order..
  • Allow new orders every "seconds"Minimum time allowed to open a new order
  • Orders Buy - If true, activate buy orders
  • Orders Sell - If true, activate sell orders
  • Activate minimum distance - In true active minimum allowed distance
  • Minimum distance between orders ( <=8 )- Minimum distance between orders
  • Start time -Start time of operations
  • Start minute - start time of the transactions.
  • End Time-End time of operations
  • End minute - final minute of operations
  • Orders in Weekly opening - In false , Cancels operations in weekly opening
  • Use news filter ? Turn on or off the news filter.
  • Do not operate if there is news in (minutes) , If there is a news within (minutes) do not open operations
  • Don't operate if it was published a news time ago (minuts) If there was news within (minutes) do not open operations.
  • News Lines - If true, activate the lines
  • Filter News All Pairs - If true, filter the news of all the currency pairs
  • Include high impact news. - Turn on or off high impact news
  • Include medium impact news - Turn on or off medium impact news
  • Include Low impact news - Filter the low impact news.
  • Include Speaks - Turn on or off the impact news
  • High Impact Color - Choose the color of high impact news.
  • Medium Impact Color - Choose the color of the medium impact news.
  • Display Corner - Display position
  • Font Size News
  • Web Refresh - In zero = quick update
Reviews 86
Gipf Vision
810
Gipf Vision 2018.01.10 21:54 
 

Through extensive backtesting, using your own sets, and having a solid broker with lower overnight spreads, I have had fantastic success, even greater results than the suggested sets and signals. If you invest a little time and care in it, you can work some magic even though from time to time there will be breaking news, but that's just the nature of trading.

Plamen Ivanov
2148
Plamen Ivanov 2017.08.04 10:56 
 

Time for a new chance with the new version...

Lucas_Alvarez
70
Lucas_Alvarez 2017.07.31 17:50 
 

Buen Comienzo Gracias

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AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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3.67 (3)
Experts
Basic Pending Scalper is a basic system for easy use, you just have to place the system on your platform and load the .set files that we include in our signals. The system opens one or two pending orders, if the predefined conditions are appropriate, the orders will be canceled in case that in the predetermined time of the order is not activated, in case the orders are activated, the operations will be closed by the closing dynamic, Take Profit or Stop Loss. The system works when the volatility
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Nicola Furini
946
Nicola Furini 2019.05.12 18:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

zarraaoa53
301
zarraaoa53 2019.04.10 17:59 
 

Desde el dia 8 de Abril me da el siguiente error: FFCal Error - Web page download not complete!

Tenia hasta ahora introducido en Herramientas del MT4 y en el EA de Compac lo siguiente: http://www.forexfactory.com/ffcal_week_this.xml

¿Ha habido algun cambio en la direccion de la web?

_Norman
496
_Norman 2018.05.09 15:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgenii Golovan
546
Evgenii Golovan 2018.05.08 23:00 
 

Топчется на месте или торгует в убыток. Сожалею о покупке

JGSP
328
JGSP 2018.01.25 16:06 
 

Giving Aida an early good review here. I will explain why. I bought this last year and used it, and lost money. I made the rookie mistake and hung up it up after the loss, only to watch it recover without me. This was no Aida's fault, but mine of course. I have since started back with it this year. I am only a week in using it on her recommend 3 pairs with buy only direction trades, but results look good. With this EA, I feel it is very important to follow Aida's advice and run it on the pairs she recommends, and with the set files she recommends (and direction of pairs as well if this is being filtered). As she knows the EA best I feel you will have better results following her recommendations with it, vs. experimenting with your own settings (even if back testing). Shes been helpful and honest, and is working hard with this. All of this is why I am giving it 4 stars. Will revert back again after a decent sized sample period of trading data.

Gipf Vision
810
Gipf Vision 2018.01.10 21:54 
 

Through extensive backtesting, using your own sets, and having a solid broker with lower overnight spreads, I have had fantastic success, even greater results than the suggested sets and signals. If you invest a little time and care in it, you can work some magic even though from time to time there will be breaking news, but that's just the nature of trading.

[Deleted] 2017.10.31 04:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

FritzFerz
550
FritzFerz 2017.10.16 15:38 
 

Использую настройки по умолчанию, пары строго рекомендованные. Торговать в плюс не получается - в лучшем случае топчется на месте.

Часто приносит убыток. Аида при ответе только сетует на плохой спред, но что значит хорошие условия по спреду - непонятно.

Чувствую себя обманутым.

Richard Jehl
1701
Richard Jehl 2017.09.19 23:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Audrey Versace
970
Audrey Versace 2017.09.17 05:21 
 

EA sans intérêt

mt4_jupo
1787
mt4_jupo 2017.09.15 10:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Juanxmosca Mosca
74
Juanxmosca Mosca 2017.08.19 11:33 
 

No hace mucho que adquirí este sistema al igual que otros muchos , Con respecto a CS es un buen sistema con una codificación muy buena . Veo muchos comentarios y la verdad es que muchos no entienden que el riesgo lo elige cada uno , no el sistema , yo en mi caso uso un riesgo máximo de 1,5 % por operación abierta para todos los sistemas que tengo en el gráfico , de esa manera protejo mi capital de una forma ordenada .Les aseguro que si no invierten esperando resultados en el largo plazo no podrán estar mucho tiempo en este negocio . Adjunto 4 estrellas a este sistema y un gran saludo para la autora .

Alwina Rothfuss
516
Alwina Rothfuss 2017.08.16 23:35 
 

Attention, can blow your account. Be Careful!

Wei Song
431
Wei Song 2017.08.15 17:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Plamen Ivanov
2148
Plamen Ivanov 2017.08.04 10:56 
 

Time for a new chance with the new version...

Lucas_Alvarez
70
Lucas_Alvarez 2017.07.31 17:50 
 

Buen Comienzo Gracias

david.l
514
david.l 2017.07.28 03:35 
 

just fair..

project13et
173
project13et 2017.07.19 20:43 
 

The EA make profit in live market. The developer answer very fast and is always open to improve the EA.

Ugo Della Rocca
790
Ugo Della Rocca 2017.06.05 22:05 
 

...è difficile fare profitto... tante piccole perdite e piccoli guadagni... alla fine un po' costoso per quello che non rende...almeno lo sviluppatore è onesto nel non nascondere i segnali

Joel Simmons
4082
Joel Simmons 2017.05.29 02:35 
 

After using for about 6 months, I can say it only works on 3 pairs. It works moderately well on CADCHF and EURCAD, and very well on GBPUSD. Everything thing else there were either no gain, or even some with loss.

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