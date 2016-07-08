Compact Scalper Expert Advisor

Compact Scalper is an Expert Adviser (EA) totally automatic that works by a little period of time each day.

It has an advanced algorithm that use the price like the principal indicator. Our system has a preset Stop Loss and Take Profit, but Its principal close system is, the dynamic close, considers the price where the order was opened and the subsequent behavior of the price, closing the orders when the conditions leave to be the appropriate. Each broker has its operation therefore can not act the same way in all the conditions must be for each independent broker and compact scalper take this into account and act automatically . We have put a little bit parameters to make the use more easy, you can put Compact Scalper in Demo or Live accounts in all the mt4 brokers .

In the description of the signals the .set files are available to be downloaded.

We recommend using the Compact Scalper on M5 charts

Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/gastor

The system complies with the FIFO rules for closing orders.





Recommendations

Control the risk and work with appropriate volumes (lots) to your capital.

Do Backtest of good quality (99.9%).

Whatever consultation that you have you can send us a message that will be answered as soon as possible.





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