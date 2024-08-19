Max ScalperSpeed
- Experts
-
Paranchai Tensit============================================================================================================
Contact info:
+Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/paran1615
- Version: 19.7
- Updated: 19 August 2024
- Activations: 20
Max ScalperSpeed is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose to adjust their risk settings. Including setting internal variables to support future account growth.
Max ScalperSpeed MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41341
Max ScalperSpeed MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54084
Key Features
- Timeframe: M15
- Currency pairs: EURUSD
- Use 4 or 5-digit accounts
- Minimum deposit: $ 500
- It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage
- Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality
Parameters
- MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA
- Mode_MM - Mode_Test / Mode_Trade
- Initial_Lot - initial lot size
- Risk_MM - Low / Medium / High / Extreme / Manual
- Risk - If Risk_MM - Manual, proportional lot sizing, based on the risk setting chosen: it makes a risk setting of 1 trade 0.01 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 trade 0.02 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 would trade 0.2 lots on a 10K account
- Gap - gap distance in pips
- MaxOrders - max orders
- LotMultiplier - true / false, {true = Multiplier, false = Lotsizeplus}
- Multiplier - lot size multiplier
- Lotsizeplus - lot size increased
- Profits_MM - Auto / Target, {Auto = automatic profit, Target = target profit}
- Target - target profit
- DDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or false
- DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown
- StartTradeTime - set time to start trading
- EndTradeTime - set time to end trading
- BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset
- TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading
- AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start
- TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading
- AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close
- CloseOrderFriday - closing profit orders on Friday
- CloseProfitFriday - profit amount
- CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday
- News Filtering Function:
- URL_News " https://sslecal2.investing.com "
- NewsSymbol - set true or false, true = download news for only currency on chart, false = download news for all currencies on chart
- LowVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Low Volatility News filter
- ModerateVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Moderate Volatility News filter
- HighVolatilityNews - Set true or false for High Volatility News filter
- NonfarmPayrollsNews - Set true or false for Nonfarm Payrolls News filter
- StopBeforeNews - Set minutes for Stop Before News
- StopAfterNews - Set minutes for Stop After News
- CloseProfitableTrades - Set true or false for close profitable trades before news
- CloseAllOrdersBeforeNews - Set true or false for Close All Orders Before News
- DrawNewsLines - Set true or false for drawing the news lines
- LowColor - Set color for Low Volatility News filter
- ModerateColor - Set color for Moderate Volatility News filter
- HighColor - Set color for High Volatility News filter
- Display Settings - apply default or change display position
- Top - distance from the top
- Left - distance from the left