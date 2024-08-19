Max ScalperSpeed is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose to adjust their risk settings. Including setting internal variables to support future account growth.

This EA has passed 14 years back test of real tick data (2007-2020)



Max ScalperSpeed MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41341



Max ScalperSpeed MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54084





Key Features



Timeframe: M15

Currency pairs: EURUSD

Use 4 or 5-digit accounts

Minimum deposit: $ 500

It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage

Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality



Parameters

MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA

Mode_MM - Mode_Test / Mode_Trade

Initial_Lot - initial lot size

Risk_MM - Low / Medium / High / Extreme / Manual

Risk - If Risk_MM - Manual, proportional lot sizing, based on the risk setting chosen: it makes a risk setting of 1 trade 0.01 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 trade 0.02 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 would trade 0.2 lots on a 10K account



If Risk_MM - Manual, proportional lot sizing, based on the risk setting chosen: it makes a risk setting of 1 trade 0.01 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 trade 0.02 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 would trade 0.2 lots on a 10K account Gap - gap distance in pips

MaxOrders - max orders

LotMultiplier - true / false, {true = Multiplier, false = Lotsizeplus}

Multiplier - lot size multiplier

Lotsizeplus - lot size increased

Profits_MM - Auto / Target, {Auto = automatic profit, Target = target profit}

Target - target profit

DDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or false

DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown

StartTradeTime - set time to start trading

EndTradeTime - set time to end trading

BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset

TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading

AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start

TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading

AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close

CloseOrderFriday - closing profit orders on Friday

CloseProfitFriday - profit amount

CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday

News Filtering Function:

URL_News " https://sslecal2.investing.com "

" NewsSymbol - set true or false, true = download news for only currency on chart, false = download news for all currencies on chart

LowVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Low Volatility News filter

ModerateVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Moderate Volatility News filter

HighVolatilityNews - Set true or false for High Volatility News filter

NonfarmPayrollsNews - Set true or false for Nonfarm Payrolls News filter

StopBeforeNews - Set minutes for Stop Before News

StopAfterNews - Set minutes for Stop After News

CloseProfitableTrades - Set true or false for close profitable trades before news

CloseAllOrdersBeforeNews - Set true or false for Close All Orders Before News

DrawNewsLines - Set true or false for drawing the news lines

LowColor - Set color for Low Volatility News filter

ModerateColor - Set color for Moderate Volatility News filter

HighColor - Set color for High Volatility News filter

Display Settings - apply default or change display position

Top - distance from the top

Left - distance from the left



