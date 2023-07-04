Luna AI PRO
Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.
It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA.
Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has lots of smart features.
Recommended pairs: EURAUD;GBPCHF;GBPAUD;AUDUSD;AUDCAD
Secondary pairs: EURUSD; GBPUSD;USDCHF;GBPAUD;GBPCAD;AUDJPY;USDCAD; EURCAD;EURCHF;EURGBP;
Why this EA is different:
- OneChartSetup -> run all pairs from 1 single chart
- Individual Performance Monitor: Each pair will automatically have it's risk reduced if it is not performing well, and again increased if it is again profitable.
- Does NOT use risky trading techniques like martingale, grids or trades with very wide stoploss etc
- Strict trade and risk management
- Proven live account track record: already running live for more than a year
- No fake/manipulated backtests
Live results (low risk): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1502590
High Risk 100$ to 1M attempt -> myfxbook.com/members/strueli/luna-ai-100--1m/9811235
Setting up the EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753391
Key features:
- News filter -> prevent trading during high impact news events
- Correlation filter -> prevent too much exposure for the same currencies
- Swap filter -> prevent trading during high swap-cost days
- Rollover filter -> filter out pairs which could have big slippage during rollover
- This EA does not use risky trading techniques like martingale, grid without stoploss, etc..
How to backtest the EA:It is highly recommended to use MT5 for backtesting. That way you can simulate the portfolio of all 8 pairs trading together with compounding effect. Also, MT5 uses high quality tickdata with variable spread
On MT5 -> Run the test on EURUSD M5, enable the OneChartSetup in the parameters, set the risk as you want, and select a high quality testing (minimum 1minute OHLC)
On MT4 -> Run the test on each individual pair on M5 timeframe. Select risk and use "every tick" for testing quality
A full list of the parameters and their desciption can be found in the manual here.
How to set up the EA for live trading:Important: Add the 2 URL's as explained in the manual
Open a EURUSD M5 chart (if your broker uses a suffix, run on a chart with that suffix! (for example: EURUSDm or EURUSD.ecn)
Attach the EA to the chart and in the parameters, set OneChartSetup = true
Set the lotsize to your desired risk (see manual for more details)
Night scalping requires a decent ECN broker. For recommendation, contact me in PM.
For full understanding of all the EA's features and setups, please read the complete description here
Note en attente de resultats. Acheté ce jour et installé sur deux de mes comptes. Il me manquait un bon EA de nuit. Au vu des backtests, j'ai qu'une hâte, le voir fonctionner et devenir aussi rentable que les backtests. Je mettrais à jour d'ici un mois mon évaluation. Mais en attendant je mets 5 etoiles par rapport au produit proposé et au détail de la configuration.