Luna AI PRO

Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.

It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA.

Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has lots of smart features.

Recommended pairs: EURAUD;GBPCHF;GBPAUD;AUDUSD;AUDCAD

Secondary pairs: EURUSD; GBPUSD;USDCHF;GBPAUD;GBPCAD;AUDJPY;USDCAD; EURCAD;EURCHF;EURGBP;





Why this EA is different:

OneChartSetup -> run all pairs from 1 single chart

Individual Performance Monitor: Each pair will automatically have it's risk reduced if it is not performing well, and again increased if it is again profitable.

Does NOT use risky trading techniques like martingale, grids or trades with very wide stoploss etc

Strict trade and risk management

Proven live account track record: already running live for more than a year

No fake/manipulated backtests









Live results (low risk): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1502590 High Risk 100$ to 1M attempt -> myfxbook.com/members/strueli/luna-ai-100--1m/9811235 Setting up the EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753391





Key features:

News filter -> prevent trading during high impact news events

OneChartSetup -> run all pairs from 1 single chart

Individual Performance Monitor: Each pair will automatically have it's risk reduced if it is not performing well, and again increased if it is again profitable.

Correlation filter -> prevent too much exposure for the same currencies

Swap filter -> prevent trading during high swap-cost days

Rollover filter -> filter out pairs which could have big slippage during rollover

This EA does not use risky trading techniques like martingale, grid without stoploss, etc..



How to backtest the EA: It is highly recommended to use MT5 for backtesting. That way you can simulate the portfolio of all 8 pairs trading together with compounding effect. Also, MT5 uses high quality tickdata with variable spread

On MT5 -> Run the test on EURUSD M5, enable the OneChartSetup in the parameters, set the risk as you want, and select a high quality testing (minimum 1minute OHLC)

On MT4 -> Run the test on each individual pair on M5 timeframe. Select risk and use "every tick" for testing quality

A full list of the parameters and their desciption can be found in the manual



How to set up the EA for live trading: Important: Add the 2 URL's as explained in the manual

Open a EURUSD M5 chart (if your broker uses a suffix, run on a chart with that suffix! (for example: EURUSDm or EURUSD.ecn)

Attach the EA to the chart and in the parameters, set OneChartSetup = true

Set the lotsize to your desired risk (see manual for more details)

How to backtest:

for MT4, run the backtest on M5 timeframe for each of the optimized pairs. For MT5, run the backtest on EURUSD M5 and enable the OneChartSetup in the settings of the EA.





How to run live:

First make sure to add the following 2 URL’s to the MT4/MT5’s settings (Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allowed URL’s):

• https: // www .worldtimeserver.com/ (remove the spaces!)

• https: // nfs .faireconomy.media/ (remove the spaces!)

Then simply run the EA on a EURUSD M5 chart, and enable the OneChartSetup in the settings of the EA. Set your lotsize settings.





For full understanding of all the EA's features and setups, please read the complete description here




