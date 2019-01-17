Alpha Multi Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor.

The strategy of this system consists of two mechanisms that work together between scalping strategies and multiple currency pair strategies . Based on the principles of predictive analysis of market price factors and price fluctuations that help determine trends and identify price patterns can help to see better opportunities for trading to make a profit. And diversify risks by trading multiple pairs at the same time.

This system model limits the number of orders that will be automatically traded based on the trading signal of the system. Which is called the trading cycle. There will be no additional orders until the end of each trading cycle. In order to manage risks in the case of over trade.

For settings, simply drag the EA onto any chart (only 1 chart) . After that, choose 18 currency pairs which can be changed as needed.



Key Features Trades on timeframe: M15

Trades on any pair: recommended { EURUSD,EURCAD,EURJPY,EURCHF,USDCAD,USDCHF,AUDUSD,USDJPY,EURGBP,GBPJPY,EURAUD,GBPUSD,CHFJPY,CADCHF,AUDNZD,GBPCHF,AUDCHF,AUDJPY } or can change other currency pair settings if there is a currency pair suffix, such as { EURUSD.ecn,EURCAD.ecn,EURJPY.ecn, ...}

Initial deposit: $100+ , recommended $1000+

Use only five-digit accounts

It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker

Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality

Protected by a stop loss and take profit

Parameters MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA

Sym - set to 18 currency pairs

Mode_MM - set to " Mode_Test or Mode_Trade "

LotSize_MM - set to " Fixlot or Autolot "

Risk - risk percentage

Lots - lot size

SL_MM

SL_Input - enter a parameter value



SL_Dynamic - for automatic setting



sl- stop loss ,points

TP_MM

TP_Input - enter a parameter value



TP_Dynamic - for automatic setting



tp- take profit ,points

Spread - spread value in points

MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread value in points

Slippage - slippage value in points

MoveToBreakEven - enable breakeven point, set true or false

LockedInPoints - amount of points profit, in points

DDPercentClose - enable drawdown percent close, set true or false

DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown

UseRecoveryZone - If choosing to use the loss recovery process when set to ‘true’

RecoveryZone - recovery area, distance in points

Multiplier - the initial lot size will be multiplied in the loss recovery process

StartTradeTime - set time to start trading

EndTradeTime - set time to end trading

BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset

TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading

AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start

TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading

AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close

CloseOrderFriday - closing profit orders on Friday

CloseProfitFriday - profit amount, in points

CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday

News Filtering Function:

URL_News " https://sslecal2.investing.com "

NewsSymbol - set true or false, true = download news for only currency on chart, false = download news for all currencies on chart

LowVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Low Volatility News filter

ModerateVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Moderate Volatility News filter

HighVolatilityNews - Set true or false for High Volatility News filter

NonfarmPayrollsNews - Set true or false for Nonfarm Payrolls News filter

StopBeforeNews - Set minutes for Stop Before News

StopAfterNews - Set minutes for Stop After News

CloseProfitableTrades - Set true or false for close profitable trades before news

CloseAllOrdersBeforeNews - Set true or false for Close All Orders Before News

DrawNewsLines - Set true or false for drawing the news lines

LowColor - Set color for Low Volatility News filter

ModerateColor - Set color for Moderate Volatility News filter

HighColor - Set color for High Volatility News filter

Top - Display from the top

Left - Display from the left





Warning



While running the EA and still remaining orders, do not close the program. Should wait for each trading cycle to close all before you change any settings

For trading, set the currency pair to 18 pairs

For testing, set the currency pair to 1 pair only

For news filtering, if enabled, the system will load all currency data. The multi-currency strategy system depends on the overall relationship, but if considered unnecessary, disable







