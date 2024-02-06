DynamicScalper

The mechanism of this system uses the analysis of market volatility to find trading signals. The EA works well in low volatility markets. Set the appropriate time by default. The EA has many strategies and additional filters for trading signals. The EA does not require optimization and any additional configuration. Dynamic stop loss and take profit in the system automatically.





The EA does not use : martingale ,grids ,hedging ,averaging and other risky strategies









Key Features

Trades on timeframe: M15Trades on any pair, recommended EURGBP, EURCHFInitial deposit: $100 upUse only five-digit accountsUsing real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling qualityIt is recommended to use a low spread ECN BrokerThe magic number does not need to be set differently on each graph per pairProtected by a volatility stop loss and take profit





Parameters

MagicNumber - Magic number to set the ID for each EALot_MM - set as "orLots - lot sizeRisk_MM - set as "orRisk - risk percentageRisk_Level - set parameters forLowRisk - set asMediumRisk - set asHighRisk - set asDDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or falseDDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdownStartTradeTime - set time to start tradingEndTradeTime - set time to end tradingBrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT OffsetDisplay Settings - apply default or change display positionTop - distance from the topLeft - distance from the left



