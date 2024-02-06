DynamicScalper

The mechanism of this system uses the analysis of market volatility to find trading signals. The EA works well in low volatility markets. Set the appropriate time by default. The EA has many strategies and additional filters for trading signals. The EA does not require optimization and any additional configuration. Dynamic stop loss and take profit in the system automatically.

The EA does not use : martingale ,grids ,hedging ,averaging  and other risky strategies



Key Features

Trades on timeframe: M15 
Trades on any pair, recommended EURGBP, EURCHF
Initial deposit: $100 up
Use only five-digit accounts
Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality
It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker
The magic number does not need to be set differently on each graph per pair
Protected by a volatility stop loss and take profit


    Parameters

    MagicNumber - Magic number to set the ID for each EA
    Lot_MM - set as " Auto or Fixed "
    Lots - lot size
    Risk_MM - set as " Auto or Risk% "
    Risk - risk percentage
    Risk_Level - set parameters for  automatic risk
    LowRisk - set as low risk 
    MediumRisk - set as medium risk 
    HighRisk - set as  high risk 
    DDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or false
    DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown
    StartTradeTime - set time to start trading
    EndTradeTime - set time to end trading
    BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset
    Display Settings - apply default or change display position
    Top - distance from the top
    Left - distance from the left


      Ruslan Pishun
      Experts
      Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
      Bazooka EA
      Davit Beridze
      Experts
      Bazooka EA – Trend & Momentum Expert Advisor for MT4 Default settings are configured to backtest EA on M15 timeframe with Open Price method from 2024 year till today. Correct settings for other timeframes you will find in comments section. Bazooka EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed to trade directional market moves using trend confirmation and momentum filtering . The EA focuses on controlled entries and disciplined exits, avoiding excessive trade frequency and hi
      Blox
      Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
      5 (2)
      Experts
      One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
      BlackCat Grid
      Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
      5 (1)
      Experts
      "BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
      Theranto v3
      Hossein Davarynejad
      Experts
      //////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
      Axis Trend Grid EA
      Yeoh Kian Hui
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Live Account Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2352008 $59 LIMITED  OFFER  UNTIL 16TH JANUARY 2026 !!!  (Next Price: $69 / Final Price: $299) The Strategy Axis Trend Grid Strategy  is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for high-precision trend-following on volatile instruments like XAUUSD (Gold) and NAS100 (Nasdaq) . The system uses a unique "Ladder Entry" mechanism that capitalizes on market momentum by placing pending orders at calculated price levels. The EA identifies the
      Golden Scalper PRO
      Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
      3.83 (12)
      Experts
      Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
      ORIX mt4
      Leonid Arkhipov
      5 (1)
      Experts
      ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
      Heiken Ashi EA MT4
      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      5 (16)
      Experts
      Heiken Ashi EA MT4  is a fully automated trading system that takes Classic or Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles to the next level. It enters trades based on Heiken Ashi color changes, offering a highly customizable approach to fit different trading styles. The EA provides great flexibility, allowing you to select which Heiken Ashi candle (from the 2nd to the 10th) should trigger the first trade. Additionally, it includes a distance limitation feature to prevent excessive entries at similar price leve
      Ninja Forex EA
      Samir Arman
      Experts
      Hello all The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is entered with a pending deal suspended Watching the video shows you how it works How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on ri
