DynamicScalper
- Experts
- Paranchai Tensit
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 6 February 2024
- Activations: 20
The mechanism of this system uses the analysis of market volatility to find trading signals. The EA works well in low volatility
markets. Set the appropriate time by default. The EA has many strategies and additional filters for trading signals. The EA does not
require optimization and any additional configuration. Dynamic stop loss and take profit in the system automatically.
The EA does not use : martingale ,grids ,hedging ,averaging and other risky strategies
Key FeaturesTrades on timeframe: M15
Trades on any pair, recommended EURGBP, EURCHF
Initial deposit: $100 up
Use only five-digit accounts
Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality
It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker
The magic number does not need to be set differently on each graph per pair
Protected by a volatility stop loss and take profit
ParametersMagicNumber - Magic number to set the ID for each EA
Lot_MM - set as " Auto or Fixed "
Lots - lot size
Risk_MM - set as " Auto or Risk% "
Risk - risk percentage
Risk_Level - set parameters for automatic risk
LowRisk - set as low risk
MediumRisk - set as medium risk
HighRisk - set as high risk
DDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or false
DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown
StartTradeTime - set time to start trading
EndTradeTime - set time to end trading
BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset
Display Settings - apply default or change display position
Top - distance from the top
Left - distance from the left