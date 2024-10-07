Grid Zone Pro is a fully automated expert advisor. The system uses filtering measurements from trend signals to create buy zones and sell zones. Trading signals are processed by allocating them into the design zone. The system will automatically calculate the grid distance or the user can set it manually. This EA has passed 7 years back test of real tick data (2014-2020).

This EA has improved smarter than ever before, taking into account other variables, filtering news and increasing profits for growing accounts.







Key Features







Parameters



Timeframe: M15Currency pairs: EURUSDUse only five-digit accountsMinimum deposit: $ 500It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverageUsing real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality

MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA

Lots - initial lot size

LotSize_MM - Fixlot/Autolot

AutoLot_risk - automatic lot risk rate

Profit_risk - risk rate of profit

Basket_Orders - maximum number of orders in the grid

HedgeGap - grid distance multiplier

Grid_Step - Grid_Input_Step / Grid_Auto_Step

Grid_Sell_Step - grid distance for sell zones

Grid_Buy_Step - grid distance for buy zones

AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start

AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close

CloseOrderFriday - closing profit orders on Friday

CloseProfitFriday - profit amount

CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday

URL_News " https://sslecal2.investing.com "

NewsSymbol - set true or false, true = download news for only currency on chart, false = download news for all currencies on chart

LowVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Low Volatility News filter

ModerateVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Moderate Volatility News filter

HighVolatilityNews - Set true or false for High Volatility News filter

NonfarmPayrollsNews - Set true or false for Nonfarm Payrolls News filter

StopBeforeNews - Set minutes for Stop Before News

StopAfterNews - Set minutes for Stop After News

CloseProfitableTrades - Set true or false for close profitable trades before news

CloseAllOrdersBeforeNews - Set true or false for Close All Orders Before News

DrawNewsLines - Set true or false for drawing the news lines

LowColor - Set color for Low Volatility News filter

ModerateColor - Set color for Moderate Volatility News filter

HighColor - Set color for High Volatility News filter

Top - distance from the top

Left - distance from the left

Period_bar_back - the number of bars count in the history for create zonesShow_Trade_Level - shows entry price for open positions when set to ‘true’DDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or falseDDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdownSlippage - slippage value in pointsMaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage value in pointsStartTradeTime - set time to start tradingEndTradeTime - set time to end tradingBrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT OffsetTradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday tradingTradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday tradingNews Filtering Function:Display Settings - apply default or change display position

ordercomment - order comment





Settings



Set file and parameter settings Period_bar_back as follows:

"Period_bar_back - The number of candlesticks counted backwards in the zone creation history."

You need to download historical price data as shown in the image. So that the system can create trading zones from historical candlestick history to be used as indicators of trading signals.