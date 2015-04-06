Averaging Master

The mechanism of this system is a technique to reduce unwanted risks by opening other positions in the same direction at different price levels. That is to reduce the average risk of more than one position that opens at different price levels.

In the event that the order is opened, if the market changes in the opposite direction causing loss.

In this scenario, the system will prevent the risk by using Averaging technique to minimize the risk by opening orders in the same direction. And if the time later, the market comes back in the same direction as the previous order has been opened, then it will change from losing until getting the capital back. And generate additional returns from setting profits when the price level reaches the target.

Trade signals that use multiple moving averages as basic moving average crossover systems. The system has the function of setting internal parameters to measure and filter trends which are based on trend trading, increasing the accuracy of trading signals and reducing the risk of loss accumulation.



Key Features





Parameters



The system does not need to stop waiting for news filtering and can be traded full-time in all conditions.Timeframe: M15Currency pairs: EURUSDUse only five-digit accountsInitial deposit: $ 1000 upIt is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverageUsing real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality

MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA

Lots - initial lot size

Lots_Plus - lot size increased

Hedge_Limit - max orders to hedge

Vola_Coef - coefficient of volatility

Profits_MM - Auto/Target

risk - risk percentage

Trades_Profit - profit target

DDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or false

DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown

Slippage - slippage value in points

MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage value in points

StartTradeTime - set time to start trading

EndTradeTime - set time to end trading

BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset

TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading

AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start

TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading

AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close

CloseOrderFriday - closing profit orders on Friday

CloseProfitFriday - profit amount

CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday

Display Settings - apply default or change display position

Top - distance from the top

Left - distance from the left



