Radiant Trend EA

Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced Forex MT4 Expert Advisor, designed to capitalize on market trends using a proven Exponential Moving Average (EMA) strategy. Built for traders who seek consistent results, this EA combines trend-following with robust money management techniques to optimize your trades.


Key Features:


EMA Trend-Following Strategy: The EA tracks market trends using the EMA indicator, ensuring trades are aligned with the prevailing direction, improving entry and exit accuracy.

  

Fixed Take Profit & Stop Loss: Pre-set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels on every trade help secure your gains and limit losses, providing a solid risk management framework.

  

Martingale Money Management: The EA employs a Martingale strategy, increasing trade sizes after losses to maximize recovery. You can easily adjust the multiplier according to your risk tolerance, giving you full control over your capital management.

  

Fully Automated: From trade identification to execution, this EA handles everything automatically, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your trading plan or simply enjoy a hands-free approach.


Customizable Settings: Tailor the EA to suit your trading style, whether you're a conservative trader or prefer more aggressive strategies. Adjust parameters like the Martingale multiplier, TP, and SL with ease.


Designed for traders at all levels, this Expert Advisor offers a seamless trading experience, maximizing profit potential while minimizing the time you spend analyzing charts.


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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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