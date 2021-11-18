SPD Envelopes Scalper
- Experts
-
Paranchai Tensit============================================================================================================
Contact info:
+Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/paran1615
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 18 November 2021
- Activations: 20
This Expert Advisor is based on a scalping strategy that uses Moving Average Envelopes Indicator.
The Moving Average Envelopes indicator reflects the price overbought or oversold conditions, which help to identify the entry or exit points as well as possible trend break-downs. The moving average envelopes consist of an upper envelope placed above, and a lower envelope placed below. The distance between the moving average envelopes or the width of the bands/channels based on the volatility measure.
If the price rises above the upper envelope and then closes back down inside the envelope indicates a signal to sell. Likewise, when the price falls below the lower envelope and closes back inside the envelope, it indicates a buy signal.
Key Features
- Timeframe: M5,M15
- Currency pairs: EURUSD
- Initial deposit: $ 1000 up or recommended $ 3000
- Use an average position algorithm
- Use only five-digit accounts
- It is recommended to use very low spread ECN Broker, VPS (Virtual Private Server) is required for faster connections to send orders
Parameters
- MagicNumber - Magic number to set the ID for each EA
- Lots - initial lot size
- UseLotsize - set as Auto_Lots or Fixed_Lots
- Multiplier - previous lot size will multiplied
- Initial_TP - initial take profit value in points
- MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread value in points
- Slippage - slippage in points
- UseBreakeven - set as true or false
- BE_FIXED - move your stop loss to breakeven point when you get profitable
- Drawdown Percent Settings
- ClosePending - set as true or false
- DDPercent - set the percentage to cut off the loss, % drawdown
- MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage in points
- Variable_Settings - use default or change values of variables by optimizing
- UseParameters - set as Default or Input
- Default - set parameters for automatically
- Input - enter the parameter value
- Env_Period - moving average period
- Env_Method - moving average method, ENUM_MA_METHOD
- enumeration values (0 - MODE_SMA, 1 - MODE_EMA, 2 - MODE_SMMA, 3 - MODE_LWMA)
- Env_Shift - moving average shift
- Env_Price - applied price, ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE
- enumeration values (0 - PRICE_CLOSE, 1 - PRICE_OPEN, 2 - PRICE_HIGH, 3 - PRICE_LOW, 4 - PRICE_MEDIAN, 5 - PRICE_TYPICAL, 6 - PRICE_WEIGHTED)
- Env_Dev - deviation (in percents)
- News Filter Settings
- URL_News - http://ec.forexprostools.com
- NewsSymbol - Set true = download news for only currency on chart or false = download news for all currencies on chart
- BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset
- LowVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Low Volatility News filter
- ModerateVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Moderate Volatility News filter
- HighVolatilityNews - Set true or false for High Volatility News filter
- NonfarmPayrollsNews - Set true or false for Nonfarm Payrolls News filter
- StopBeforeLowNews - Set minutes for Stop Before Low News
- StopAfterLowNews - Set minutes for Stop After Low News
- StopBeforeModerateNews - Set minutes for Stop Before Moderate News
- StopAfterModerateNews - Set minutes for Stop After Moderate News
- StopBeforeHighNews - Set minutes for Stop Before High News
- StopAfterHighNews - Set minutes for Stop After High News
- StopBeforeNFPNews - Set minutes for Stop Before Nonfarm Payrolls News
- StopAfterNFPNews - Set minutes for Stop After Nonfarm Payrolls News
- CloseAllOrdersBeforeNews - Set true or false for Close All Orders Before News
- DrawNewsLines - Set true or false for drawing the news lines
- LowColor - Set color for Low Volatility News filter
- ModerateColor - Set color for Moderate Volatility News filter
- HighColor - Set color for High Volatility News filter
- Day Of Week Filter Function:
- StartTradeTime - Set time to start trading
- EndTradeTime - Set time to end trading
- TradeFriday_Mode - Set ON/OFF for Friday trading
- start_time - Start trading hour on Friday
- end_time - End trading hour on Friday
- Display Settings - apply default or change display position
- Top - distance from the top
- Left - distance from the left