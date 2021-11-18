SPD Envelopes Scalper

This Expert Advisor is based on a scalping strategy that uses Moving Average Envelopes Indicator.

The Moving Average Envelopes indicator reflects the price overbought or oversold conditions, which help to identify the entry or exit points as well as possible trend break-downs. The moving average envelopes consist of an upper envelope placed above, and a lower envelope placed below. The distance between the moving average envelopes or the width of the bands/channels based on the volatility measure.

If the price rises above the upper envelope and then closes back down inside the envelope indicates a signal to sell. Likewise, when the price falls below the lower envelope and closes back inside the envelope, it indicates a buy signal.





Key Features

Timeframe: M5,M15

Currency pairs: EURUSD

Initial deposit: $ 1000 up or recommended $ 3000

Use an average position algorithm

Use only five-digit accounts

It is recommended to use very low spread ECN Broker, VPS (Virtual Private Server) is required for faster connections to send orders





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