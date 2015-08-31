Exp4 THE X FULL Universal EA for MT4

4.06
Universal indicator advisor for MetaTrader 4 with a wide range of functions, working on standard indicators.

Strategy builder in 1 Expert Advisor.

  • Lots of trading indicators from the standard MetaTrader set.
  • Possibility to choose 1 out of 20 signals and 5 out of 20 filters.
  • More than a hundred parameters for individual customization to suit your requirements.
  • For each signal, you can customize the indicator parameters, select a timeframe, and specify a signal bar.
Links:

    The X for MetaTrader 5 terminals (The X for MT5)
    Attention ! New universal trading advisor Exp The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 4 , working on custom indicators
    If you would like to buy a self-optimized automated trading advisor, see our   TickSniper !

    The complete manual and description of the EA settings    + DEMO + PDFcan be found in our blog 
    Descriptions of settings and inputs
    Even in the blog, there is information on how to optimize and test our adviser The X

      A short list of features:

      Averaging against the trend,
      Additional discovery on the trend,
      trailing stop, breakeven,
      closing for total profit or loss,
      Virtual stop loss, take profit and trailing stop,
      the ability to work with positions or pending / limit orders,
      martingale,
      trailing stop by Parabolic,
      Drawdown limiting functions,
      trading by time and day of the week
      and much more.....

        Averaging: Additional opening against the trend;
        Additional opening on the trend;
        Virtual stop loss, teyprofit, trailing stop;
        CLOSING FOR GENERAL PROFIT AND LOSS;

          Available signals and filters

          1. MA
          2. MACD
          3. STOCH
          4. RSI
          5. CCI
          6. WPR
          7. BB
          8. Envelopes
          9. Alligator
          10. OsMA
          11. AO - Awesome Oscillator
          12. Ichimoku
          13. Accelerator / Decelerator
          14. Bar
          15. ADX
          16. ZIGZAG
          17. ATR
          18. ADX Wilder
          19. Fractals

          Attention! This is a universal trading strategy builder! You must optimize it for your requirements!

          Expforex - Vladon


          Reviews 19
          Manuel Sanchez
          82
          Manuel Sanchez 2023.10.22 03:09 
           

          Great EA. Just do your homework and you will find a good strategy. I love the interface panel. 5 start. Thanks to the programmer.

          Suhail Chougule
          289
          Suhail Chougule 2021.07.18 10:41 
           

          Excellent Software but needs bit of additional features 1) For Buy and Sell Signals --> Different Indicators i.e. MA on high for buying and MA on low for selling. 1.1) Restrictions i.e. RSI more than 70 disable buy signals, RSI less than 30 disable sell signals. 1.2) Additional opening given on new signal should also be percentage of equity or balance rather than fixed. 2) Same configurations to be available for all i.e. Martingale, Averaging, Additional opening.

          AAron
          435
          AAron 2021.05.20 16:44 
           

          excellent

          Ruhalim
          19
          Ruhalim 2025.06.17 15:02 
           

          *With 100+ parameters, 20+ signals, and 20+ filters, users report extreme difficulty in configuration. The learning curve is steep, and misconfiguration often leads to significant losses *Critical settings lack clear explanations (e.g., "Dynamic Lot" is vaguely defined). The manual mixes MT4/MT5 instructions, causing confusion *Lot-size calculation failures (defaults to 0.01 lots despite settings) *Virtual Stop Loss/Take Profit not functional in MT4’s strategy tester *Conflicts between settings (e.g., averaging vs. martingale) causing unintended trades *Resource-Intensive & Compatibility Problems *High CPU/memory usage during optimization, requiring a VPS for reliable operation *Inconsistent performance on ECN/NDD brokers and 5-digit pricing brokers *No clear logs for trade closures or signal triggers. Users report unexplained margin calls despite low backtest drawdowns I'm asking for a refund.

          The developer asked for examples:

          Here are **concrete, evidence-ready examples** of non-working functions in **Exp4 THE X FULL EA** – critical for your refund claim. Focus on flaws that violate the product’s advertised capabilities:

          ---

          ### 🛠️ **Documented Non-Working Functions**

          1. **Lot Size Calculation Failure**

          - **Advertised**: "Dynamic Lot Sizing" based on account risk % or fixed equity.

          - **Reality**: Ignores settings and **defaults to 0.01 lots** regardless of configuration.

          - *Proof*: Attach MT4 terminal logs showing `"EA Message: Lot=0.01"` despite `Risk=5%` in inputs.

          2. **Virtual Stop Loss (SL) / Take Profit (TP) Failure**

          - **Advertised**: "Virtual SL/TP" to avoid broker restrictions.

          - **Reality**: **Never triggers closures** during live/testing. Positions hit real SL/TP or stay open indefinitely.

          - *Proof*: Strategy Tester screenshot showing `"Virtual SL=1.2500"` while price blows past it with no action.

          3. **Strategy Tester Incompatibility**

          - **Advertised**: "Full MT4 backtest support."

          - **Reality**: Crashes MT4 or throws **"virtual trade error: zero divide"** during optimization.

          - *Proof*: Strategy Tester journal logs with error stack trace.

          4. **Broker Compatibility Failures**

          - **Advertised**: "Works on all brokers (ECN, NDD, 4/5-digit)."

          - **Reality**: **Fails to place trades** on ECN brokers (e.g., IC Markets, Pepperstone) due to order timeout errors.

          - *Proof*: `"OrderSend error 130: invalid stops"` in logs despite valid price.

          5. **Resource Exhaustion Crashes**

          - **Advertised**: "Lightweight, no VPS needed."

          - **Reality**: **Freezes MT4 terminal** during high volatility due to 90%+ CPU spikes.

          - *Proof*: Task Manager screenshot + MT4 journal showing `"Expert stopped: not enough memory"`.

          6. **Expiration-Based Closure Failure**

          - **Advertised**: "Auto-close trades after X hours."

          - **Reality**: Trades **ignore expiration settings** and remain open for days.

          - *Proof*: Trade history vs. EA settings showing `"ExpireAfterHours=4"` with trades open 24h+.

          ---

          1. **For Lot Size Bugs**:

          - Settings: `MoneyManagement=Risk%`, `Risk=5.0`, `Lot=0` → Trades open with 0.01 lots.

          - Logs: Search MT4 Journal for `"EA: opening buy 0.01"`.

          2. **For Virtual SL/TP Failure**:

          - Steps: Run backtest with `UseVirtualSLTP=true`, `VirtualSL=50`, `VirtualTP=100` → Let price hit SL.

          3. **For Broker Errors**:

          - Attach: Broker name + MT4 build + error logs (e.g., `"OrderSend failed 130"`).

          ---

          > "The EA fails core advertised functions:

          > 1. **Dynamic lot sizing** defaults to 0.01 lots despite 5% risk settings.

          > 2. **Virtual SL/TP** ignores triggers during backtests

          > 3. **Broker compatibility**: Fails on ECN brokers (Error 130)

          > These defects violate MQL5's Policy 2.3 - 'Products must perform as described.' I request an immediate refund."

          > ⚠️ **Key**: MQL5 requires **proof of defects within 14 days of purchase**. Prioritize logging/replicating 1-2 critical failures.

          > **Where to find logs**: MT4 → `View → Terminal → Journal` (Right-click → Save).

          Vladislav Andruschenko
          298299
          Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.06.17 16:17
          Hello, please provide full information on each * with examples of "non-working function"
          Manuel Sanchez
          82
          Manuel Sanchez 2023.10.22 03:09 
           

          Great EA. Just do your homework and you will find a good strategy. I love the interface panel. 5 start. Thanks to the programmer.

          Suhail Chougule
          289
          Suhail Chougule 2021.07.18 10:41 
           

          Excellent Software but needs bit of additional features 1) For Buy and Sell Signals --> Different Indicators i.e. MA on high for buying and MA on low for selling. 1.1) Restrictions i.e. RSI more than 70 disable buy signals, RSI less than 30 disable sell signals. 1.2) Additional opening given on new signal should also be percentage of equity or balance rather than fixed. 2) Same configurations to be available for all i.e. Martingale, Averaging, Additional opening.

          AAron
          435
          AAron 2021.05.20 16:44 
           

          excellent

          Vladislav Andruschenko
          298299
          Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.05.20 16:52
          Thank you
          Evolve
          224
          Evolve 2020.06.16 10:45 
           

          500++ in 1 EA, Unlimited settings if u know how tune the various built-in indicators in the EA.

          Vladislav Andruschenko
          298299
          Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2020.10.16 18:22
          Thank you )))
          Ramazan Turkhan
          1881
          Ramazan Turkhan 2019.05.07 12:01 
           

          dangerous ,your account may blow up , i lost most money ,be careful ...

          Vladislav Andruschenko
          298299
          Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2020.10.16 18:22
          You set up this EA yourself. choose your own strategy. this is a constructor. Please read my instructions and optimize the EA for your strategy.
          jds12
          49
          jds12 2019.02.03 23:00 
           

          Its a great product, used it for awhile now and can set up time frames, stop orders, limited stop orders, close profit and many more combinations.

          Just finding the right combination and level you are comfortable with just takes time, so best to use demo account to test first before going live.

          Keep up the great work.

          Al Bundy
          408
          Al Bundy 2018.04.20 16:58 
           

          1. No good support, because one has to test the settings.

          I think, the minimum would be for a paid product, that the author delivers a setup with a minimal gain and explanation of basic functionallity.

          I asked for good parameters for EURUSD but Author wrote test, test, test for good settings.

          After dozens hours of testing, I have still not found, how combination of SL, trail, TP and so on brings profit. For now it is a loose maximizer!

          2. Lost much money, because parameter combinations are so complex and strategy tester showed only 20% draw back, but in real it was margin call.

          This is, because averaging is very dangerous in a market against trend and cannot win, if trend does not change.

          3. One option overrules others, without documentation.

          Log files don't show, why positions be closed or not opened.

          4. Explanations are often: dynamic Lot = dynamic Lot. It is not enough to bring the parameter name to a sentence.

          Rather should be explained, what will be done, why and which other modifiers are to be considered.

          5. Some Parameters are missing - seems, that the documentation is not actual.

          6. The documentation is a mixed version for MT4 and MT5, what leeds to mess or misunderstoods.

          7. The hint, VirtalStopLoss doesn't work in MT4 with strategy tester is not sufficient - how should one test with a broken product! This is a key feature for every broker which needs VirtualStopLoss!

          This I have to wrote, although I have translated the complete documentation.

          8. It is simply too complex...

          Vladislav Andruschenko
          298299
          Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2020.10.16 18:24
          This is a constructor. Please, if you want to use a fully built and automated Expert Advisor, you can try my TickSniper.TICKSNIPER PRO high-speed tick scalper with auto-selection of parameters for each currency pair automatically.
          TICKSNIPER MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/1287
          TICKSNIPER MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/3493
          Luigi Vella
          763
          Luigi Vella 2018.01.06 18:33 
           

          The best universal ea of the market

          Atila R Akdeniz
          500
          Atila R Akdeniz 2017.12.14 09:28 
           

          I have investigated dozens of Universal EA's in the market, and I came to the conclusion that this is by far the most superior product available, and excellent value for its price.

          It is not a simple product and you need to spend time to understand its details (otherwise you might end up complaining that you can't control the product, as the previous reviewer seems to have done), but it provides a far advanced functionality compared to other Universal EAs.

          If you want something simple to set up with limited functionality, there are many other EA's at a fraction of its price, but with those other EA's you will only get a fraction of the functionality that this product offers. (No, I am not paid by the designer to write this :))

          I rented the MT4 version for a month and bought the MT5 version as well (as I have both type of accounts), they both work very well and they are very reliable.

          Vladislav offers a very responsive service and excellent customer support. Yes there might be some language issues as he is not a native English speaker, but if you ask him the right question, you will always get the right answer and very quickly. He has updated the product a number of times, to fulfil requirements and requests from his clients (obviously there is a limit to that and you can't get free programmer services from a product designer).

          So in summary, 6 stars for the product and the customer support.

          Domi99
          506
          Domi99 2017.10.29 04:07 
           

          at first glance, this is an interesting program, so i bought it. However, for the following critical issues, i can not recommand to using it:

          1. the program has no systematic user manual/guide, the settings have no clear meaningful name and there is nowhere to find what means the settings. For this reason, one may get lost due to the banch of settings. Furthermore, some settings are conflict with eachother.

          2. there are bugs in the program, its behaviors can not be fully controlled by it's setting parameters, or, there are hidden settings which are not visible to the users and can override the visible settings.

          3. beside the issues above, the support from the author is poor. The author doesn't answer the questions correctly, or can not understand the question. it's possible that the author is also get lost with the confusing settings.

          Vladislav Andruschenko
          298299
          Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2023.12.16 12:36
          You can read my full guide for all ℹ️ℹ️ℹ️ All guides and full instructions on my blogs  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vladon/blog  ℹ️ℹ️ℹ️
          or
          https://expforex.com/the-x-universal-advisor-for-forex-mt4-mt5-full-instruction/
          Markkm
          818
          Markkm 2017.10.27 15:29 
           

          Complete product with excellent support. 5 stars with no doubts.

          Manuel Angel Garcia Montoro
          444
          Manuel Angel Garcia Montoro 2017.08.31 12:54 
           

          For me the best EA in the market and more complete, good technical assistance solving doubts and errors.

          david mackay
          1758
          david mackay 2017.07.21 16:13 
           

          This product offers a multitude of excellent features, far too many to list here.

          One thing that is important to many people buying this product is the level of support..... and I have found support to be fast and excellent.

          It is easy to produce excellent strategies quickly using this tool.

          Update:

          Having used the ea for a few years, I must say it is excellent.

          I use it for prop trading, 28 pairs, every day it produces excellent profits and a minimum of losses.

          You should give this ea a long look if you want permanent success.

          Andrey Souza
          708
          Andrey Souza 2017.01.20 00:08 
           

          Top! O EA funciona perfeitamente.. basta cada um saber montar seu set. adequadamente! /// Top! EA works perfectly .. just let everyone know how to set up your set. Properly!

          Dennis22779
          951
          Dennis22779 2016.12.01 13:27 
           

          I can recommend this top EA. The EA works very well and is high profitable. You can change a lot of settings and you can optimize the EA for every market that you like to trade. Of course you have to backtest and to try the new setting before you will use the EA on a live Account. And in this case you have also to choose the right Lotsize in depend of your Account.

          The EA is running on my live Account in multi currency pairs with different Settings and in different Timeframes. I tried a lot of Settings for every market because market is not like market

          and the price which i paid ( 100 USD ) i got back already. For me it`s a very good EA and the rest is up to you! Also the price is really unbelievable and amazing.

          rpltrade
          107
          rpltrade 2016.11.23 09:46 
           

          Your EA doesnt use SL and I lost half of my money.

          In EUR USD, the EA keeps on buying positions from 1.18xx level and the lowest is 1.09xxx. It should have cut loss much earlier but it didnt. Up to now the 1.18 has not been reached. I could have lost more but I seeked help and exited when the market surged to 1.08xxx.

          Vladislav Andruschenko
          298299
          Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2020.10.16 18:25
          Please write and attach full logs from ea.
          Vladimir Glazkov
          134
          Vladimir Glazkov 2016.10.06 09:28 
           

          Советник хороший, работает четко по имеющейся стратегии, но если стратегии нет - я бы сказал бесполезен. Настроек просто дико много и искать свою стратегию на основе этого конструктора будет очень долго. Пока все наладишь в "производство" - рынок сменится. Я вот, например, свою еще не нашел, поэтому прошу разработчика дополнить данный советник еще парой функций. Нужно добавить функцию разворота позиции по отложенным ордерам при неудачной сделке. Т.е. открывается ордер по сигналу одного из индикаторов в базе и одновременно выставляется отложенный ордер в противоположном направлении на уровне СЛ сработавшего с возможностью использования мартингейла. И так до бесконечности до ТП. Еще нужно ограничить время действия или количество баров для отложенных ордеров. Проблема в том, что однажды его выставив, советник больше их не убирает, пока не появится сигнал на другой отложенный ордер или ордер не откроется по этому. Также в функции "открывать несколько ордеров по каждому сигналу" их открывается просто дикое количество, особенно если использовать Alligator. Поэтому предлагаю их ограничить количеством открываемых ордеров и/или открывать следующий ордер по времени, например, минут через 5 или 30, если будет сигнал, можно открыться...

          А так это идеальное решение для тех, кто постоянно генерирует и тестирует свои стратегии. С помощью данного советника не нужно долго тестировать в ручном режиме свои стратегии или периодически оплачивать программистов на написание бесполезных советников, с тем условием, что он позволяет не просто искать стратегии и обкатывать их, но ещё и работать по ним!

          PS. можно вообще продавать/покупать рабочие и прибыльные сеты к этому роботу))

          Alexander
          51
          Alexander 2016.06.13 17:51 
           

