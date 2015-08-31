Exp4 THE X FULL Universal EA for MT4
- Experts
- Vladislav Andruschenko
- Version: 25.977
- Updated: 3 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Strategy builder in 1 Expert Advisor.
- Lots of trading indicators from the standard MetaTrader set.
- Possibility to choose 1 out of 20 signals and 5 out of 20 filters.
- More than a hundred parameters for individual customization to suit your requirements.
- For each signal, you can customize the indicator parameters, select a timeframe, and specify a signal bar.
The X for MetaTrader 5 terminals (The X for MT5)
Attention ! New universal trading advisor Exp The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 4 , working on custom indicators
If you would like to buy a self-optimized automated trading advisor, see our TickSniper !
The complete manual and description of the EA settings + DEMO + PDFcan be found in our blog
Descriptions of settings and inputs
Even in the blog, there is information on how to optimize and test our adviser The X
A short list of features:
Averaging against the trend,
Additional discovery on the trend,
trailing stop, breakeven,
closing for total profit or loss,
Virtual stop loss, take profit and trailing stop,
the ability to work with positions or pending / limit orders,
martingale,
trailing stop by Parabolic,
Drawdown limiting functions,
trading by time and day of the week
and much more.....
Averaging: Additional opening against the trend;
Additional opening on the trend;
Virtual stop loss, teyprofit, trailing stop;
CLOSING FOR GENERAL PROFIT AND LOSS;
Available signals and filters
- MA
- MACD
- STOCH
- RSI
- CCI
- WPR
- BB
- Envelopes
- Alligator
- OsMA
- AO - Awesome Oscillator
- Ichimoku
- Accelerator / Decelerator
- Bar
- ADX
- ZIGZAG
- ATR
- ADX Wilder
- Fractals
Attention! This is a universal trading strategy builder! You must optimize it for your requirements!
Expforex - Vladon
Great EA. Just do your homework and you will find a good strategy. I love the interface panel. 5 start. Thanks to the programmer.