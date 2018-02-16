SPD Money Flow Index
- Experts
-
Paranchai Tensit============================================================================================================
Contact info:
+Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/paran1615
- Version: 2.5
- Updated: 11 February 2024
- Activations: 20
This Expert Advisor is based on the Money Flow Index (MFI) and using a trend-based trading strategy.
The Money Flow Index used to evaluate oversold and overbought market conditions. MFI values of 80 and over indicate overbought conditions, meanwhile, values of 20 and below indicate oversold conditions.
In addition, if the MFI is below (Buy_MFIBelow) and not above the overbought level, it indicates the buy signal. On the other hand, if MFI is above (Sell_MFIAbove) and not below the oversold level, it shows the sell signal.
This algorithm uses a hedging strategy by working with the volatile zone system, which we apply by adding the Average true range (ATR), Standard deviation (STD) and Average daily range (ADR). These functions are used to calculate the area of loss recovery with two methods, dynamic and fixed.
Key Features
- Trades on different timeframes. Recommended for M15.
- Trades on any pair.
- Initial deposit: $1000+ (minimum Lots = 0.01).
- This Expert Advisor uses the recovery zone algorithm.
- Uses dynamic or fixed pending orders.
- Use only five-digit accounts.
- Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality.
- It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker.
Parameters
- MagicNumber - Magic number to set the ID for each EA.
- Mode_MM - Mode_Test / Mode_Trade
- Lots - initial lot size.
- UseLotsize - set as Auto_Lots or Fixed_Lots.
- Multiplier - previous lot size will multiplied.
- Profits_MM - Auto / Target, {Auto = automatic profit, Target = target profit}
- Risk - set the percentage of risk.
- Target - target profit ,points
- Slippage - slippage size ,points
- MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread size ,points
- UseRecoveryGap - set as Dynamic_Gap or Fixed_Gap.
- Gap - recovery zone ,points
- UseDynamicMethod - set as ATR, STD or ADR method.
- ATR - Average true range.
- STD - Standard deviation.
- ADR - Average daily range.
- AtrPeriod - ATR averaging period.
- StdPeriod - STD averaging period.
- AdrPeriod - ADR averaging period.
- F_Gap - Gap factor.
- UseBreakeven - set as true or false.
- BE_FIXED - “BE_FIXED=200” simply means that this Expert Advisor will move your stop loss to breakeven once 200 points profit has been achieved.
- Drawdown Percent Settings
- ClosePending - set as true or false.
- DDPercent - set the percentage to cut off the loss, % drawdown.
- MaxSlippage - Max slippage size ,points
- Variable_Settings - use default or change values of variables by optimizing.
- RiskPercent - percentage of risk.
- Ma_period - MA averaging period.
- MFI_period - MFI averaging period.
- Buy_MFIBelow - buy when MFI is below the default value.
- Sell_MFIAbove - sell when MFI is above the default value.
- MFI_Overbought - overbought value.
- MFI_Oversold - oversold value.
- News Filter Function:
- URL_News "https://ec.forexprostools.com/"
- NewsSymbol - set true or false, true = download news for only currency on chart, false = download news for all currencies on chart
- LowVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Low Volatility News filter
- ModerateVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Moderate Volatility News filter
- HighVolatilityNews - Set true or false for High Volatility News filter
- NonfarmPayrollsNews - Set true or false for Nonfarm Payrolls News filter
- StopBeforeNews - Set minutes for Stop Before News
- StopAfterNews - Set minutes for Stop After News
- CloseProfitableTrades - Set true or false for close profitable trades before news
- CloseAllOrdersBeforeNews - Set true or false for Close All Orders Before News
- DrawNewsLines - Set true or false for drawing the news lines
- LowColor - Set color for Low Volatility News filter
- ModerateColor - Set color for Moderate Volatility News filter
- HighColor - Set color for High Volatility News filter
- Day Of Week Filter Function:
- StartTradeTime - set time to start trading
- EndTradeTime - set time to end trading
- BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset
- TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading
- AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start
- TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading
- AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close
- CloseOrderFriday - closing profit orders on Friday
- CloseProfitFriday - profit amount
- CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday
- Display Settings - apply default or change display position
- Top - distance from the top
- Left - distance from the left
ea存在一些开单问题