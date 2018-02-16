SPD Money Flow Index

This Expert Advisor is based on the Money Flow Index (MFI) and using a trend-based trading strategy.

The Money Flow Index used to evaluate oversold and overbought market conditions. MFI values of 80 and over indicate overbought conditions, meanwhile, values of 20 and below indicate oversold conditions.

In addition, if the MFI is below (Buy_MFIBelow) and not above the overbought level, it indicates the buy signal. On the other hand, if MFI is above (Sell_MFIAbove) and not below the oversold level, it shows the sell signal.

This algorithm uses a hedging strategy by working with the volatile zone system, which we apply by adding the Average true range (ATR), Standard deviation (STD) and Average daily range (ADR). These functions are used to calculate the area of loss recovery with two methods, dynamic and fixed.


Key Features

  • Trades on different timeframes. Recommended for M15.
  • Trades on any pair.
  • Initial deposit: $1000+ (minimum Lots = 0.01).
  • This Expert Advisor uses the recovery zone algorithm.
  • Uses dynamic or fixed pending orders.
  • Use only five-digit accounts.
  • Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality.
  • It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker.


Parameters

  • MagicNumber - Magic number to set the ID for each EA.
  • Mode_MM - Mode_Test / Mode_Trade
  • Lots - initial lot size.
  • UseLotsize - set as Auto_Lots or Fixed_Lots.
  • Multiplier - previous lot size will multiplied.
  • Profits_MM - Auto / Target, {Auto = automatic profit, Target =  target profit} 
  • Risk - set the percentage of risk.
  • Target - target profit ,points  
  • Slippage - slippage size ,points
  • MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread  size ,points
  • UseRecoveryGap - set as Dynamic_Gap or Fixed_Gap.
    • Gap - recovery zone ,points
  • UseDynamicMethod - set as ATR, STD or ADR method.
    • ATR - Average true range.
    • STD - Standard deviation.
    • ADR - Average daily range.
      • AtrPeriod - ATR averaging period.
      • StdPeriod - STD averaging period.
      • AdrPeriod - ADR averaging period.
      • F_Gap - Gap factor.
  • UseBreakeven - set as true or false.
    • BE_FIXED - “BE_FIXED=200” simply means that this Expert Advisor will move your stop loss to breakeven once 200 points profit has been achieved.
  • Drawdown Percent Settings
    • ClosePending - set as true or false.
    • DDPercent - set the percentage to cut off the loss, % drawdown.
    • MaxSlippage - Max slippage size ,points
  • Variable_Settings - use default or change values of variables by optimizing.
    • RiskPercent - percentage of risk.
    • Ma_period - MA averaging period.
    • MFI_period - MFI averaging period.
    • Buy_MFIBelow - buy when MFI is below the default value.
    • Sell_MFIAbove - sell when MFI is above the default value.
    • MFI_Overbought - overbought value.
    • MFI_Oversold - oversold value.
  • News Filter Function:
    • URL_News "https://ec.forexprostools.com/"
    • NewsSymbol - set true or false, true = download news for only currency on chart, false = download news for all currencies on chart   
    • LowVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Low Volatility News filter
    • ModerateVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Moderate Volatility News filter  
    • HighVolatilityNews - Set true or false for High Volatility News filter
    • NonfarmPayrollsNews - Set true or false for Nonfarm Payrolls News filter  
    • StopBeforeNews - Set minutes for Stop Before News
    • StopAfterNews - Set minutes for Stop After News
    • CloseProfitableTrades  - Set true or false for close profitable trades before news  
    • CloseAllOrdersBeforeNews - Set true or false for Close All Orders Before News 
    • DrawNewsLines - Set true or false for drawing the news lines  
    • LowColor - Set color for Low Volatility News filter
    • ModerateColor - Set color for Moderate Volatility News filter
    • HighColor - Set color for High Volatility News filter 
  • Day Of Week Filter Function:
    • StartTradeTime - set time to start trading 
    • EndTradeTime - set time to end trading 
    • BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset 
    • TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading   
    • AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start 
    • TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading   
    • AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close  
    • CloseOrderFriday - closing profit orders on Friday   
    • CloseProfitFriday - profit amount  
    • CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday 
  • Display Settings - apply default or change display position
    • Top - distance from the top
    • Left - distance from the left


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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
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Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
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AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
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Siphesihle Mabhengu
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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
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EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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Paranchai Tensit
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The mechanism of this system uses the analysis of market volatility to find trading signals. The EA works well in low volatility markets. Set the appropriate time by default. The EA has many strategies and additional filters for trading signals. The EA does not require optimization and any additional configuration. Dynamic stop loss and take profit in the system automatically. The EA does not use : martingale ,grids ,hedging ,averaging  and other risky strategies Key Features Trades on time
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Paranchai Tensit
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Key concepts of Dynamic grid trading system -Dynamic Grid uses a simple grid basis from dynamic grid development, the number of orders that vary according to data. -Take advantage of the volatility of the product.  -Use volatility to help in zone consolidation and manage position sizes. -Trading grids according to price directions can use the advantage to adjust costs and can reduce the increase of drawdown. -Not stoploss is a zone management. -Do not need a martingale, double lot. -Can trade
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Bing Liu
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Bing Liu 2022.07.28 01:19 
 

ea存在一些开单问题

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