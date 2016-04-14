Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (one time at the beginning of the trade). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of digits. It does not interfere with manual trading or the trading of other advisors. It only works with its own orders and provides all the necessary information about them as needed. Other trading Ideas & Strategies >>

The Magic Grid information panel, together with the system of various alerts, provides reliable control over the advisor's entire trading. With the help of the panel, you can always check the declared number of orders and positions in relation to their actual market number. Depending on the situation, the advisor issues various reports on any important changes in its work or any errors that have occurred. For example, alerts are issued about the number of restored orders if any positions were closed during the time the terminal was turned off, exceeding the maximum allowed number of orders, a pending order not being placed due to a price being too close, and so on...