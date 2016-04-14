Magic Grid

4.54

Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (one time at the beginning of the trade). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of digits. It does not interfere with manual trading or the trading of other advisors. It only works with its own orders and provides all the necessary information about them as needed.

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The Magic Grid information panel, together with the system of various alerts, provides reliable control over the advisor's entire trading. With the help of the panel, you can always check the declared number of orders and positions in relation to their actual market number. Depending on the situation, the advisor issues various reports on any important changes in its work or any errors that have occurred. For example, alerts are issued about the number of restored orders if any positions were closed during the time the terminal was turned off, exceeding the maximum allowed number of orders, a pending order not being placed due to a price being too close, and so on...
Settings
  • Initial price for BUY orders - Initial price for creating a grid with BUY orders              
    If the value is equal to 0, this price will be automatically selected. In this case, this price will be considered the starting price until the trade is finished or a value is manually set for it. The automatic selection is based on the values of the minimum allowed deviations (from the current market prices) for pending orders (at the start of trading).
  • Quantity of BuyUP price levels from Initial Price - number of Buy orders up from the initial price (can be zero)
  • Quantity of BuyDOWN price levels from Initial Price - number of Buy orders down from the initial price (can be zero)
  • Grid Step for BUY orders - grid step between Buy orders for the current grid (calculated in points of the selected pair)
  • Take-Profit for each BUY order - Take-Profit value for each Buy order of the current grid (calculated in points, can be zero)
  • Stop-Loss for each BUY order - Stop-Loss value for each Buy order of the current grid (calculated in points, can be zero)
  • Lot size for each BUY order - lot size for each pending BUY order of the current grid 
  • The settings for the Sell Grid are identical to the settings for the Buy Grid
  • Enable Top Panel - turning on the top information panel
  • Top Panel scale - top panel scale
  • Text color - top panel text color
  • Background color - top panel background
  • Magic number for all expert's orders - any group of numbers (no more than 9)
    The magic number is used to separate EA orders from any other orders. It is also important to change this number when using the advisor on different currency pairs simultaneously, or on the same currency pair, but with different settings.
  • Comments for EA orders - user comment for each order of the Expert Advisor (not more than 5 characters)
  • Language - EA language switch (mostly English is used)
Testing
When testing an Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester, you should take into account the limitation on the maximum number of orders for the selected broker. If it is exceeded, the EA will not place a single order!

All missed ticks only reduce the effectiveness of the advisor, because its work is based on volatility, and the lower it is, the less likely it is to fix possible profit.

Reviews 42
Nezo Eliot
1388
Nezo Eliot 2025.12.15 02:12 
 

After adjusting the setup properly for XAUUSD M30, this EA performs flawlessly. Consistent profit every day. Thank you to the developer !

Petrica-claudiu Stanica
137
Petrica-claudiu Stanica 2025.09.28 18:16 
 

De momento en real y esta subiendo la cuenta lo unico no se configurarlo en modo agresivo en xauusd me gustaria aprovecharlo mas muy contento de verdad felicidades al autor muy muy buen trabajo sigue asi con gente como tu podemos estar al lado del mercado no batirlo

Wendell Aganos
571
Wendell Aganos 2025.05.15 12:58 
 

nice concept, Im studying the other grids of the author..so far thumbs up..Keep up the good work

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josev3
28
josev3 2026.03.07 18:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lino Perez Rubio
281
Lino Perez Rubio 2026.01.26 18:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aliaksandr Charkes
18995
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Charkes 2026.01.27 08:17
Hello, I recommend starting on EURUSD, but the rest depends on the chosen strategy, of which there can be many. Please ask your questions in the product comments.
Nezo Eliot
1388
Nezo Eliot 2025.12.15 02:12 
 

After adjusting the setup properly for XAUUSD M30, this EA performs flawlessly. Consistent profit every day. Thank you to the developer !

Petrica-claudiu Stanica
137
Petrica-claudiu Stanica 2025.09.28 18:16 
 

De momento en real y esta subiendo la cuenta lo unico no se configurarlo en modo agresivo en xauusd me gustaria aprovecharlo mas muy contento de verdad felicidades al autor muy muy buen trabajo sigue asi con gente como tu podemos estar al lado del mercado no batirlo

pepe 0
18
pepe 0 2025.07.04 09:45 
 

your ea works well, but the problem is if the candlestick is outside the grid area then there is no more open position, can your ea grid do automatic trailing on the candle and automatically create another pending line order after the area has a transaction. I will pay for that feature, contact me on telegram https://t.me/tanjoe7

[Deleted] 2025.05.19 02:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Wendell Aganos
571
Wendell Aganos 2025.05.15 12:58 
 

nice concept, Im studying the other grids of the author..so far thumbs up..Keep up the good work

[Deleted] 2025.04.27 02:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2025.03.09 03:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Katumu81
27
Katumu81 2024.09.09 21:44 
 

Great EA, great potential only 1 problem. No risk management. on a strong 200-300 pip trend, you could blow your account.

Ive just seen your response, no need to get offended, I asked you privately to show me the EA with risk management and explain clearly what exact risk managements in place, but I still dont have any clear answers from you. Just links and general statements. Show me your EA with good risk management and explain it properly and ill buy it

Aliaksandr Charkes
18995
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Charkes 2024.09.12 22:09
You should not demand anything special from a free product. If you feel sorry for the money or don't have the opportunity to buy more advanced versions, you need to learn to use what you have and turn on the head when necessary. Asking questions about risk management in private after writing a review with the assertion that it is nowhere to be found is at the very least ugly and I didn't think it was necessary to answer this. p.s. it's a pity that it is not possible to post the correspondence you are talking about here
Brgy
69
Brgy 2024.08.16 13:29 
 

tested on btcusd its really a gem good app

Bai Han Wu
155
Bai Han Wu 2024.05.17 04:06 
 

can it reversecopy ?

Bi Zhou
2122
Bi Zhou 2024.03.20 15:47 
 

very useful EA! and hope more function for this EA so it can be more affective, I've already written for you

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.17 17:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2024.02.17 07:49 
 

Buen ROBOT ,MUY AGRESIVO , minima inversion 10,000 dolares ,GANA , GANA Y GANA .GRACIAS

121887704
587
121887704 2024.02.03 10:36 
 

Lavora bene.. provatelo in demo... lo consiglio

igpearse
14
igpearse 2023.10.17 15:53 
 

Wow! This is the best of all the robots I have ever used. Please what is the best VPS that can be use with this Robot Thanks a million and God bless u boss.

SafaaLegend
71
SafaaLegend 2023.09.20 22:12 
 

great for semi ea operation

amin.adel.gorgani
14
amin.adel.gorgani 2023.08.25 08:50 
 

when I close some size of a position (but not completely) it reopens the pending position again. if you could just fix this problem it will be really great. thank you.

Aliaksandr Charkes
18995
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Charkes 2023.08.25 15:51
I didn't find any problems with partial market position closing. Please describe the issue in more detail here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/15791?source=Site+Messages#!tab=comments
Quick Facts
28
Quick Facts 2023.08.04 20:58 
 

so well thought trough! Just Magical

123
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