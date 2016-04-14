Magic Grid
- Experts
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- Version: 4.5
- Updated: 29 January 2026
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (one time at the beginning of the trade). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of digits. It does not interfere with manual trading or the trading of other advisors. It only works with its own orders and provides all the necessary information about them as needed.
- Initial price for BUY orders - Initial price for creating a grid with BUY orders If the value is equal to 0, this price will be automatically selected. In this case, this price will be considered the starting price until the trade is finished or a value is manually set for it. The automatic selection is based on the values of the minimum allowed deviations (from the current market prices) for pending orders (at the start of trading).
- Quantity of BuyUP price levels from Initial Price - number of Buy orders up from the initial price (can be zero)
- Quantity of BuyDOWN price levels from Initial Price - number of Buy orders down from the initial price (can be zero)
- Grid Step for BUY orders - grid step between Buy orders for the current grid (calculated in points of the selected pair)
- Take-Profit for each BUY order - Take-Profit value for each Buy order of the current grid (calculated in points, can be zero)
- Stop-Loss for each BUY order - Stop-Loss value for each Buy order of the current grid (calculated in points, can be zero)
- Lot size for each BUY order - lot size for each pending BUY order of the current grid
- The settings for the Sell Grid are identical to the settings for the Buy Grid
- Enable Top Panel - turning on the top information panel
- Top Panel scale - top panel scale
- Text color - top panel text color
- Background color - top panel background
- Magic number for all expert's orders - any group of numbers (no more than 9) The magic number is used to separate EA orders from any other orders. It is also important to change this number when using the advisor on different currency pairs simultaneously, or on the same currency pair, but with different settings.
- Comments for EA orders - user comment for each order of the Expert Advisor (not more than 5 characters)
- Language - EA language switch (mostly English is used)
After adjusting the setup properly for XAUUSD M30, this EA performs flawlessly. Consistent profit every day. Thank you to the developer !