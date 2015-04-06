FDM Strategy is an Expert Advisor based on fractals and five dimension method.

Five Dimensions expert system is developed based on a theory combining the Chaos Theory with the trading psychology and the effects that each has on the market movement.

There is also an ADX (measuring trend strength with average directional movement index) used as a trading filter.

Long and Short Trade Signals:

If fractal to buy is above the Alligator's Teeth (red line), the pending Sell Stop order must be placed 1 point below the low bar, which formed a fractal.

If the fractal for sale is below the Alligator's teeth, the pending Buy Stop order to open the position should be placed 1 point above the high bar, which formed a fractal.





Key Features

This Expert Advisor can trade in currency pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD, AUDCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURAUD, GBPCHF, CADJPY, GBPJPY, AUDNZD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EURNZD, EURCAD, CADCHF, NZDJPY and XAUUSD

Expert Advisors work in M15, M30 and H1 timeframes.

Money management by opening a real account. If the dollar, the minimum deposit is $500, which must correspond to the minimum deposit defined by the broker.

Risk management is protected by stop loss and take profit. The procedure is defined in the parameter function shown in the parameter description below.

Maximum drawdown can be defined by the percentage of acceptable losses. This can be set in the parameter function shown in the parameter description below.





Parameters