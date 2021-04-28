Market Reversal Alerts EA

4.13

The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name (available here) and trades based on market structure shifts.

The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings.

It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal. More at the indicator page.

There are too many settings and possibilities to cover in this description so there is a blog post with all the settings and a video which goes into them all in fine detail in this blog post.

Please read that post above and watch the videos and you'll see how powerful the EA is.

Some good set files to get you started and strategies available in this blog post.

The possibilities to fine tune and create multiple strategies and trading styles based on market structure reversals are endless! Those that know me know I make good money with this EA on a daily basis and I'm happy to show you how. 

MT5 Version Available Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74958

This EA is incredibly powerful and configurable. You can trade it with a stop loss or use a grid or basket trading strategy with it which is how I personally trade with people in my free live streams each day on YouTube. Search "the market structure trader" to find them. Position trading is a style of trading which gradually scales you into market swings based on price movement and profit taking activities by the big banks that move and manipulate price. The EA set files provided in the links above are geared up to generate between 5-10% return per month on a typical month and this is a longer terms trading technique using swings. For more information on position trading you can do the free position trading bootcamp course also available on YouTube.

The EA allows you to filter the entries based on RSI, higher time frame RSI, moveing averages, higher time frame moving averages and also ADR. You can also set it to only trade reversal alerts when yesterdays highs or lows are swept (stop hunts). There are endless possibilities and you can configure the EA to trade based on your individual style and it is excellent for trading smart money concepts.

The EA has a number of trailing stop and profit taking features built in also. These allow you to reduce risk and exit your positions based on money, ADR movement and just traditional pip moves as required.


Reviews 28
Elias Abu Al-zulf
950
Elias Abu Al-zulf 2024.12.03 17:51 
 

hurry up with more EA's , the supply and demand one and lazy trader one.......stop delaying... :D

Simba Finance
286
Simba Finance 2024.03.01 10:24 
 

I was sceptical at first, having lost tons of cash on different systems on MQL5. What convinced me to try this way of trading and the EA, was watching the boot camp and then watching Lee trading the same way every day, on Youtube. I watched the bootcamp about 3-4 times to understand the process, then ran a demo on IC Markets for 10 months. I finally switched to live in November 2023, happy as can be with the results. A word of caution, position trading with this EA is easy and straight forward but ONLY if one takes the time to understand the trading system and then the EA - it isn't a 30-minute set-and-forget walk in the park. If one puts in the time and effort to watch and understand the boot camp and EA instructional video, getting value from the EA becomes easier.

lito717
37
lito717 2024.01.11 07:48 
 

Great product i just downloaded it 2 days ago and im already making profits! Great tool for buy entries ! Im currently trading eur/usd and gbp/usd

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5 (4)
Experts
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5 (6)
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Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
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Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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Roby1973
390
Roby1973 2025.08.28 18:48 
 

Decisamente un EA per quanto mi riguarda geniale, io lo sto usando in concomitanza di pattern di mercato e devo essere sincero mi piace tantissimo. Bravissimo l'autore

Elias Abu Al-zulf
950
Elias Abu Al-zulf 2024.12.03 17:51 
 

hurry up with more EA's , the supply and demand one and lazy trader one.......stop delaying... :D

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2024.12.03 18:15
:) on the way!
Simba Finance
286
Simba Finance 2024.03.01 10:24 
 

I was sceptical at first, having lost tons of cash on different systems on MQL5. What convinced me to try this way of trading and the EA, was watching the boot camp and then watching Lee trading the same way every day, on Youtube. I watched the bootcamp about 3-4 times to understand the process, then ran a demo on IC Markets for 10 months. I finally switched to live in November 2023, happy as can be with the results. A word of caution, position trading with this EA is easy and straight forward but ONLY if one takes the time to understand the trading system and then the EA - it isn't a 30-minute set-and-forget walk in the park. If one puts in the time and effort to watch and understand the boot camp and EA instructional video, getting value from the EA becomes easier.

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2024.03.01 10:32
Thanks for the review and awesome job with the EA and your results, just what I love to hear, people learning from me and making it as traders 😍. Spot on with everything you have said, you need to put in the time to learn how it works and the results will come. Here's a link to the bootcamp and daily live rooms for anyone reading this: https://themarketstructuretrader.com/category/the-position-trading-bootcamp/
Jie Yi Weng
720
Jie Yi Weng 2024.02.18 06:54 
 

LEE, I was a fan of yours at first, but I don't understand why you are so arrogant and arrogant, everyone asks you questions, your first sentence always starts with don't know, it is funny, also, your EA does not provide a specified currency pair and EA usage Settings file like other authors' EA, which can lead to more devious paths for some newbies. Although you offer what you call bootcamps, does it take everyone so much time to read and try to understand how he works? Your EA has not been updated for a long time, you always feel that he is perfect, it is limited to you feel that you are a arrogant and arrogant person, never accept a little opinion from others, don't forget, I am also one of you in the channel banned, ha ha, from late one star comment, finally written to the trader who intends to buy EA, If you are willing to spend a lot of time to learn his knowledge theory, then please be prepared to bear the big DD and high interest, the author will not give you an accurate answer, never, this is the mentality of the author. Even if you give advice on his channel, be careful, he'll shut you down!

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2024.02.18 09:19
Thanks for the review and sorry you feel that way. Trading is not cut and dry and as you know if you have come into the daily live rooms I use this EA to generate a 6 figure income live every day in front of everyone. Sorry you could not get it to work for you and good luck with whatever you decide to do in your future trading.
lito717
37
lito717 2024.01.11 07:48 
 

Great product i just downloaded it 2 days ago and im already making profits! Great tool for buy entries ! Im currently trading eur/usd and gbp/usd

johnsbf
155
johnsbf 2023.11.07 08:58 
 

I've bought numerous EAs in the past, but this one is by far the best. It achieves steady results without the heart stopping drawdown of most "get rich quick" EAs out there. The author is helpful and very knowledgeable about the markets and trading, which gives you a high level of confidence in his products. Unlike the dubious authors out there, Lee doesn't offer a bonus if you leave a good review. The reviews you read here are genuine. My only regret is that I didn't come across his products sooner. It would have saved me a lot of money and stress.

Weller1995
89
Weller1995 2023.08.28 00:47 
 

Used correctly, this EA is amazing as are Lee's indicators. Just as impressive and, extraordinarily generous, are Lee's free educational materials and live sessions. He seems to have a love for teaching and has taken me from a system hopper whose account was treading water to a consistently profitable trader. I can't thank or recommend Lee enough. Notwithstanding the above, there's one caveat: you have to put in the work to learn the EA and the trading systems.

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2023.08.28 07:02
Well done and thanks for the review. Keep doing what you are doing and focus on the process and methodology! 👍❤️
caden50
175
caden50 2022.08.12 14:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2022.08.12 14:49
The Telegram group is here: https://t.me/market_structure_trader_chat
Free bootcamp and other videos are on the website: https://themarketstructuretrader.com/free-forex-training-education-courses/
lemonlenny
679
lemonlenny 2022.08.04 11:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Wessam Adib
1395
Wessam Adib 2022.04.19 17:58 
 

Such a shame that Lee's ego is bigger than the truth and the goodness of his customers! First I asked you to add some feature, you dissed me then you add my suggestion a couple of weeks later. I complain about a bug in your EA in version 4.30, again you dissed me, but finally after 2 month you acknowledge the bug in the version 4.40! You were lost trying to find direction to the s&p on your YouTube live session, trying to help you, again your ego refuse you to listen. And finally you ban me from the telegram group! You should be ashamed of your self! In conclusion, Mr. Lee will deny any knowledge above his head, ridiculing the possibilities. And if you trust and follow him, he'll make sure to keep you from growing above him! The Market Reversal alert is just an "order block breaker", do yourself a favor and learn about order block and smart money concepts. If you rely on the EA templates you would soon blow your account like some one mentioned above. you can check the validity of my claims here: http://prntscr.com/R8STcxxLrLXY https://youtu.be/Wj9ajn3hm0c (i have downloaded the video, Lee don't try to delete it too!)

Reply: It's amazing, if asking for a feature or reporting a bug, or answering where price might go, is called disruptive and followed by ban! I'm afraid it's called don't disturb my Ecosystem, get lost. Neglecting that I've bought at least 4 of your products and deserved some respect.

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2022.04.19 22:02
A bug was bought to my attention a couple of weeks ago by another trader and fixed quickly. Was only with the MT4 version of the EA and only in certain conditions so not a big issue. I always fix any bugs if they arise as fast as I can.
You were trying to push a different strategy in the live rooms which is why you were banned there (as your screenshot clearly shows!). You disrupted the Telegram group by complaining constantly and pushing another strategy which you were told was against the rules. Some traders just dont get on as have different theories which is fine. We can all make money in the ways we want. I'm sure you are a good trader also :)
I'm just not as nasty when I dont get my own way. :)
Sorry you were not able to participate in the group without trying to be disruptive also. Good luck with your trading in the future.
Conklin Alexander
426
Conklin Alexander 2022.03.25 05:36 
 

The ea blow my account use that setfile for usdjpy cadjpy and gbpjpy .need to fix

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2022.03.25 07:18
Not a lot of info to go on there but I suspect you are completely over leveraged on JPY pairs there. Exposure to individual currency is explained in the course that accompanies the EA. If you want help to understand how to use it properly come in the Telegram group. https://t.me/market_structure_trader_chat
ccacca
29
ccacca 2022.03.18 15:57 
 

I'm able to find time and freedom with the help of this EA. I looked at the EA and results every 4 hours and then I walk away. Lee was very responsive to my inquiries. Attending Lee's boot camp and backtesting the EA for 10 years is a must. Thank you very much!

Montoyad8857
101
Montoyad8857 2022.03.11 19:03 
 

Look no further MQL5 marketplace community, the EA you have long been waiting for is right here! An absolutely beautiful creation that allows you to fully customize the EA depending on what strategy and/or risk you wish to trade. The indicators and strategies available are a favorite of mine and that has been proven with my recent results. Not only do I love this EA, but not enough can be said about Lee the creator. A genuinely nice guy that will respond to any inquires you may have, whom will assist you with your EA and whom will show you how to trade using his proven strategies. His website is wonderful and daily live videos is an absolute plus. This is by far my best and last purchase I will make in this marketplace. 10 stars 🌟

Rahat Ali
237
Rahat Ali 2022.02.26 17:38 
 

After using this EA for some time never desire or look for another one as it fulfills all that I was looking for... Now I can set my rules-based strategy and have EA monitor my positions until they closed in profit. Simply great and fully customizable EA.. Loving it!!

Antonio Fui
40
Antonio Fui 2022.02.20 23:12 
 

Perfect EA. I studied it all night out of excitement. it seems to according to my trading strategy. Thanks Lee.

Ahmed Hajat
347
Ahmed Hajat 2022.02.12 22:44 
 

My first EA I have ever purchased and so far, very impressed. Before purchasing I joined the Telegram chat/support group to monitor and get a feel of the trading style. The EA has an incredible amount of adjustable features. I seen a few which complimented my existing trading strategy and I’m extremely excited of the potential moving forward. The author also provides some great strategies to use with the EA, so in the future I will consider running multiple strategies with this EA to grow my account. Great work

Stephen Pierce
97
Stephen Pierce 2022.02.10 14:47 
 

Brilliant EA! I've burned through over $700 on here trying to find a good EA to catch moves during London. Need I say the other EA's blew over $3,000 in real money accounts. This EA is the winner and it's not even close because It trades break of structure just as my wife and I trade. I like that I can let it run during the London session on a few select pairs on the M15 charts to catch some moves overnight. It's profitable, consistently because it's a true structure trading EA. I'm just working on getting the High/Low SL/TP and trailing SL settings optimized. The configuration options are very solid and strategically thought out. You can make this EA trade break of structure however you'd like.

Pgwilde
39
Pgwilde 2022.02.02 11:12 
 

I only wish I found this EA years ago. Great Job!

Constantin Clint Viktor Pabst
361
Constantin Clint Viktor Pabst 2021.09.27 12:27 
 

This EA is excellent and above all it offers many possibilites to trade. Setting possibilites seem endless in terms of how you want to trade breaks of market structure. simply get familiar with the concept and then it is impossible to give a bad review

Daniel Oliver Sturm Schwarz
364
Daniel Oliver Sturm Schwarz 2021.09.24 21:49 
 

This EA is a gem! Lee has put a lot of effort and time into this and he basically created this EA based on his own trading experience, trading style and background-knowledge. It shows. There are really many features and trading strategies that you can deploy and realize with this EA. - ADR-based trading - RSI-based trading - MA-based trading - Trend Trading - Market Reversal Trading and the list goes on. You can combine trade-conditions to fine-tune the signal that you want to trade thereby increasing the trades probability even using higher time frame signals (MA, RSI) as execution conditions. There is a plethora of options for trade management, risk management and trade exists to round things up. Lee is a very approachable guy, is active in his Telegram Channel, shares setups, gives examples and also teaches a Pro Trading course online, live. He is, from what I have seen, successful at what he does and this EA is based on his expertise and experience - the EA basically almost to a certain point trades how he would trade the Price Action. The price of this EA is also very appealing, I have spent more money on EAs that are being shadowed by the performance of Lee's work. The only thing I would like to see added right now is the symmetrical triangle as a trade condition in this EA :) Who knows, maybe we all get lucky and Lee makes that happen as well.

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