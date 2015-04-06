Trend Fo
- Experts
-
Paranchai Tensit============================================================================================================
Contact info:
+Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/paran1615
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Trend Fo is a fully automated expert advisor. This expert advisor is based on Trend Trading Strategy.
This trading algorithm can be applied across any markets. When will get more buying pressure, which results in higher prices (uptrend), on the other hand,
when will get more selling pressure, which results in lower prices (downtrend) and when will trend trading stop working (sideway).
For trend trading:
-high win rate
-better risk to reward
-trading with the trend
-adopt a swing trading approach and take swings out of the markets
This EA has passed 12 years back test of real tick data (2008-2019).
Try this!
Key Features
Timeframe: M15
Currency pairs: GBPUSD
Use only five-digit accounts
Minimum deposit: $ 500 ,recommended $ 1000 up
It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage
Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality
Parameters MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA
Lots - initial lot size
LotSize_MM - Fixlot/Autolot
- minimum_orders - minimum orders to close
- minimum_profits - profit target
DDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or false
DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown
Slippage - slippage value in points
MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage value in points
StartTradeTime - set time to start trading
EndTradeTime - set time to end trading
BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset
TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading
- AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start
- AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close
- CloseOrderFriday - closing profit orders on Friday
- CloseProfitFriday - profit amount
- CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday
- URL_News "http://ec.forexprostools.com/"
- NewsSymbol - set true or false, true = download news for only currency on chart, false = download news for all currencies on chart
- LowVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Low Volatility News filter
- ModerateVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Moderate Volatility News filter
- HighVolatilityNews - Set true or false for High Volatility News filter
- NonfarmPayrollsNews - Set true or false for Nonfarm Payrolls News filter
- StopBeforeNews - Set minutes for Stop Before News
- StopAfterNews - Set minutes for Stop After News
- CloseProfitableTrades - Set true or false for close profitable trades before news
- CloseAllOrdersBeforeNews - Set true or false for Close All Orders Before News
- DrawNewsLines - Set true or false for drawing the news lines
- LowColor - Set color for Low Volatility News filter
- ModerateColor - Set color for Moderate Volatility News filter
- HighColor - Set color for High Volatility News filter
Display Settings - apply default or change display position
- Top - distance from the top
- Left - distance from the left