Trend Fo is a fully automated expert advisor. This expert advisor is based on Trend Trading Strategy.



This trading algorithm can be applied across any markets. When will get more buying pressure, which results in higher prices (uptrend), on the other hand,



when will get more selling pressure, which results in lower prices (downtrend) and when will trend trading stop working (sideway).

For trend trading:



-high win rate



-better risk to reward



-trading with the trend



-adopt a swing trading approach and take swings out of the markets



This EA has passed 12 years back test of real tick data (2008-2019).



Try this!





Key Features



Timeframe: M15

Currency pairs: GBPUSD

Use only five-digit accounts

Minimum deposit: $ 500 ,recommended $ 1000 up

It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage

Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality

Parameters



AutoLot_risk - risk rate of auto lot

Profit_risk - risk rate of profit

MaxOrders - max orders

Close_Some_Orders - True/False

minimum_orders - minimum orders to close

- minimum orders to close minimum_profits - profit target

- magic number to set the ID for each EA- initial lot size- Fixlot/Autolot

DDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or false

DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown

Slippage - slippage value in points

MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage value in points

StartTradeTime - set time to start trading

EndTradeTime - set time to end trading

BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset

TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading



AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start

AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close

- after hours Friday close CloseOrderFriday - closing profit orders on Friday

- closing profit orders on Friday CloseProfitFriday - profit amount

- profit amount CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday

- set ON/OFF for Friday trading

URL_News "http://ec.forexprostools.com/"

"http://ec.forexprostools.com/" NewsSymbol - set true or false, true = download news for only currency on chart, false = download news for all currencies on chart

- set true or false, true = download news for only currency on chart, false = download news for all currencies on chart LowVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Low Volatility News filter

- Set true or false for Low Volatility News filter ModerateVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Moderate Volatility News filter

- Set true or false for Moderate Volatility News filter HighVolatilityNews - Set true or false for High Volatility News filter

- Set true or false for High Volatility News filter NonfarmPayrollsNews - Set true or false for Nonfarm Payrolls News filter

- Set true or false for Nonfarm Payrolls News filter StopBeforeNews - Set minutes for Stop Before News

- Set minutes for Stop Before News StopAfterNews - Set minutes for Stop After News

- Set minutes for Stop After News CloseProfitableTrades - Set true or false for close profitable trades before news

- Set true or false for close profitable trades before news CloseAllOrdersBeforeNews - Set true or false for Close All Orders Before News

- Set true or false for Close All Orders Before News DrawNewsLines - Set true or false for drawing the news lines

- Set true or false for drawing the news lines LowColor - Set color for Low Volatility News filter

- Set color for Low Volatility News filter ModerateColor - Set color for Moderate Volatility News filter

- Set color for Moderate Volatility News filter HighColor - Set color for High Volatility News filter

Display Settings - apply default or change display position

