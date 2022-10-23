NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price

Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.

It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels.

The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates into extreme low drawdowns and a very good risk/reward ratio on the trades.

The EA uses a "smart adaptive parameter system" internally, which will calculate stoploss, takeprofit, trailingSL but also entries and lotsize based on the actual price of bitcoin.

That means that if bitcoin is trading at 6000 or at 30000 will have different values for all parameters.





The EA has been forward tested on real live accounts since June 2022 and the results are very promising so far.

Backtests with 99.90% tickquality have also been done and show a very stable growth over the last years.





This EA requires a broker which offers low spreads on Bitcoin. Contact me in private message to get a list of recommended brokers.





Key features:

Adaptive parameter system, adjust SL,TP, entries and lotsize to actual price of Bitcoin

Very good risk/reward ratio of 2 to 1

Verified live trading results

Automatic lotsize calculation based on risk and price

Safe trading, with SL and TrailingSL on all trades

No grid, No Martingale or any other risky trade management system

Minimum deposit: 200$