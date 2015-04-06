Jade Jaguar EA

Introducing Jade Jaguar: The Ultimate Trend Reversal Expert Advisor

Elevate your trading game with Jade Jaguar, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to harness the power of Moving Averages and RSI indicators for optimal market timing. Jade Jaguar excels in identifying overbought and oversold market conditions, ensuring you enter trades with precision when these crucial thresholds are met.

Settings of the results shown in the images: settings

Key Features:

  • Advanced Market Analysis: Utilizes Moving Averages and RSI to pinpoint overbought or oversold conditions, enabling timely trade entries.
  • Averaging Strategy: Implements an averaging approach to enhance trade performance and manage positions effectively.
  • Profit and Loss Management: Automatically closes positions based on accumulated pips, with built-in loss stop, maximum open position limits, and spread and time filters.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Adjusts lot sizes automatically based on a percentage of your balance, optimizing risk management.
  • Recommended Pairs: Tailored for EUR/USD and GBP/USD on the H1 timeframe.
  • Minimum Requirements: Requires a minimum deposit of $500 per 0.01 lot for effective performance.

Why Choose Jade Jaguar?

Jade Jaguar is more than just an Expert Advisor; it’s your strategic partner in navigating complex market conditions. With its robust feature set and precise execution, it’s designed to help you capitalize on market inefficiencies and maximize your trading success.

Get Started Today!

Transform your trading strategy with Jade Jaguar. Experience unparalleled precision and efficiency in your trades. Don’t forget to leave a review to support our efforts, and wish you successful trading!


Recommended products
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.54 (28)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Secgo Expert
Samsul Anwar
Experts
Secgo Expert is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Traders. This Expert Advisor uses several indicators (RSI and Moving Average). Pair recommendations for EA use EURUSD . This Expert Advisor trades on any Time Frame. The system is ready-to-use with the setup is simple,with simple optimization on Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing. Please use a good broker with low spread and low stop level Parameters Magic  = magic number to identify the order's mode for the EA. OrderCmt = used
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
Expert Smart Trend MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.5 (2)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signal
Gold Crasher
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<Logic> EA will entry when the price breaks average candle stick price. EA will make Grid order with Hedge logic. When grid order is placed , EA check the trend and if trend is BUY, then place buy order. If trend is sell, then place sell order. This is to reduce a big draw down. <Input parameter> Slippage(pips) Max position Baselot size take profit stoploss Risk (MM) Grid order settings. Moving average period and Time frame N of bars for average line calculation <BEST PAIR and Time frame> XAUU
Gold Angels
Hong Ling Mu
3.5 (4)
Experts
Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA , which is a highly stable profit-generating EA. It comes highly recommended. The logic behind the EA is simple. It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band. However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement. When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend. This strategy is simple, but it yields significan
FREE
WSN Edge RSI MA Forex EA
Michael Ferreira Da Silva
Experts
MT4 EA WSN Edge RSI-MA Multi v1.1 Automate your Forex trading with a complete Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 (Windows) . This EA executes an automated strategy using RSI + Moving Averages (MA) —ideal for traders who want disciplined, rules-based entries/exits. ️ Key Features RSI + MA signals for more assertive entries Risk/Reward 1:2 by default Automatic Trailing Stop to lock profits Light martingale (max. 2 steps) for controlled recovery Daily profit target : closes all orders once the t
Channel Moving Average
Ivan Grachev
3.8 (5)
Experts
A fully automated Expert Advisor for making permanent profits in the Forex market with minimal risk. Trading is based on building a channel using moving averages and analyzing the bars for the presence of setups for entry. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/en_coding/seller Not used : grids, hedging, and other high-risk trading strategies, such as staying a drawdown by saving losing trades. Each order is protected by a fixed stop loss. The money management system is bas
FREE
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
Experts
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
SuperTrend
Evgeniy Zhdan
2.5 (2)
Experts
The Supertrend Expert Advisor The Supertrend Expert Advisor with averaging elements. It has been developed during three months until I finally got good results. It is not a scalper. The minimum balance to start trading - 100 $. Is automatically adjusted to the 4 and 5-digit prices. Has an efficient risk management system. The lot and limit on the maximum lot is automatically calculated based on the settings specified in the EA. As a result, you have a complete automated trading system. Download
Glitter Grass
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
ADVISOR "GG" - UNIVERSAL, ABLE TO TRADE YOURSELF AND WITH THE HELP OF A TRADER! THE PANEL SHOWS THE ENTIRE DOWNLOAD TO HELP WHEN TRADING. BUTTONS PRESENT   1.CLOSING PROFITABLE ORDERS  2. CLOSE ALL ORDERS  3. LOCKING THESE POSITIONS TO SET UP THE EXPERT, THE DISTANCE IS USED, WHICH DEPENDS ON THE TREND TO OPTIMIZE THE TREND, THERE IS A SPECIAL ALGORITHM! WHEN TRADING, YOU CAN ADD OPENING ORDERS MANUALLY, IT IS ALSO POSSIBLE TO LOCK ALL OPEN ORDERS! IF YOU DO NOT TRADE WITH THE HELP OF
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Bands Jazz
Iurii Tokman
Experts
Bands Jazz EA is based on the analysis of the Bollinger Bands indicator. The EA algorithm is simple - it uses Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop. Settings TimeBeginHour —trading start hour. Values 0 to 24. TimeBeginMinute —trading start minute. Values 0 to 60. TimeEndHour —trading end hour. Values 0 to 24. TimeEndMinute —trading end minute. Values 0 to 60. period —averaging period for Bollinger Bands calculations. deviation —number of standard deviations from the main line for Bollinger B
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Experts
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
Master Gold Scapler EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Master Gold Scalper EA is an EA combo 4 strategy: STRATEGY_1: STOCH+MA This is a simple Forex Scalping strategy using the EMA200 and Stochastic indicators to trade buying or selling together. STRATEGY_2: 2MA+STOCH This is a scalping system dedicated to Gold, which combines two indicators:   Stochastic indicators and 2MA with the aim of finding entry points according to current trends. STRATEGY_3: MACD Scalping strategy using trendlines and MACD indicators STRATEGY_4: WPR Indicator: Williams
EA G2 Trend following
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Experts
EA G2 Trend Following by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PRODUCT OVERVIEW EA G2 Trend Following is a fully automated Expert Advisor that intelligently fuses the Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA) with Market Structure (SMC) logic—identifying Support/Resistance and Break of Structure (BOS) with surgical precision. Integrated with a real-time ForexFactory News Filter, it is engineered to protect capital during high-impact news while maximizing trending opportunities. PROVEN BACKTEST RESULTS (XAUUSD M1
Flex Grid EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
The Flex Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on RSI. The EA trades using market orders with inivisible take profit and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD & GBPUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limite
FREE
Fusion MA MT4
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
Fusion MA MT4 - No Martingale, Grids or Risky Methods! Just Fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit and Solid Risk Management Fusion MA MT4   is a powerful algorithmic expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 that trades exclusively based on signals from modified Moving Averages (MA). Unlike standard MAs, it uses a unique hybrid formula that increases entry accuracy while minimizing false signals. The EA combines 8 proven MA-based trading strategies. Fusion MA MT4 - Minimal Configuration Required Optimal settings
Force Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Force Trade X is an EA based on Force Index. Force Index parameters such as BuyPeriod, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellPeriod, SellShift, and SellValue can be adjusted. Force Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Force Trade X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Moving Average protec
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Moving Average protec ====================================== The Robot is based on one standard moving average Indicator.No other Indicator required ========================================== The ea is based on a simple Moving average crossover.The default settings are already profitable.But you can change the settings and decide which averages you wan to  cross. =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has
The Raven EA
Luiz Fernando Novo Da Silva
Experts
The Raven EA is a scalper with simple settings, it uses bollinger bands with a combination of strategies, safegrid (limited times), and fixed stoploss / take profits. Pair: CHFJPY Timeframe: M15 Lots: is recommended no more than 0,1 per 1kusd SETTINGS: 1.hourinit / hourend 2.spreadlimit 3.stop loss / take profit 4.gridmax: number of times that ea will use the strategie 5.gridmultiplier 6.lots 7.deviation of bollinger indicator IMPORTANT: 1.this EA is spread sensitive, is highly recommende
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Experts
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
EA Falcon
Renat Garaev
5 (2)
Experts
EA Falcon is an algorithm that is based on two main strategies that allow you to trade in the direction of the main trend with the use of additional features to make trading safer and more reasonable in terms of risk and profit. This is a versatile Expert Advisor and an excellent portfolio diversification tool with flexible settings that can be configured for conservative, optimal or aggressive trading depending on your preferences. The settings can be downloaded in the product discussion or yo
Orion II
Emanuele Vazzoler
Experts
Orion II   is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor: 20 different strategies has been embedded into a single Advisor with a logic able to select the best algorithm for each market phase! Multi-strategy allows to achieve a smooth equity line keeping at the same time the risks at an acceptable level. Money Management can be based on fixed lot size or on a variable lot size. The lot size is determined according the a maximum risk % based on available Balance. The EA is set to use variable lot size with t
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Experts
The robot uses the trading strategy of breaking the lines of the Bollinger Bands indicator. The essence of this strategy lies in the constant analysis of the indicator lines and the search for the most effective breakout points for its lines. When the price breaks through the indicator line in one of the directions, the robot opens a trade in that direction and starts to follow it. But the robot does not open trades every time the indicator lines are broken, but only in those places where it co
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
Baby Shark
Tran Quang Trung
5 (1)
Experts
This is a price action trading robot, the EA will stick to the medium term trend and price to deliver trades. Orders are always protected by the user set stop loss points. With the capital management system, it will help that EA operates in accordance with its purpose. Telegram : https://t.me/trungtqIT Timeframe is H1. Minimum account balance: $100. Attention is Important: EA only test live on demo or real accounts. Backtest results are just random and inaccurate. Features: Every trade is prote
Smart win mcp expert
PAVEL KARAKULOV
5 (1)
Experts
Multi-currency expert advisor based on the strategy of breaking through levels and trading on the trend. You can you it for scalp with little take profits. Martingale and averaging are NOT used! Use a demo account to check the expert's performance! It is necessary to conduct tests of each pair before making a decision to use it in the expert! Does not work correctly in the tester! Usd demo acc to test it. Main strategy settings: Easy and Hard . For the Hard method you must use stricter mon
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Support Resistance Autotrader
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on GBPUSD H1 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. Strategy is based on SUPPORT and RESISTANCE BREAKOUT. It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation. It uses STOP pending orders with ATR STOP LOSS and FIXED TAKE PROFIT. EA has been backtested on more than 18-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling and verified on 30-year long M1 data. Everything is al
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (2)
Experts
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Long Beach
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX Live:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985?source=Unknown The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreeme
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
More from author
Gold Vector Strategy
Adam Zolei
4.08 (13)
Experts
Gold Vector Strategy – High win rate XAUUSD Scalper with Precision Breakout and Dynamic Risk Control Live Signals Complete Setup Guide:  User Manual & Set Files LIMITED PRICE OFFER: Only 5 licenses remaining at $149! To maintain high-quality support and protect the strategy's performance, the price automatically increases to $199 once these copies are gone. Grab your lifetime access and all future updates today to save before the next price hike. What is the Gold Vector Strategy? Gold Vectr Str
RSI GridMaster
Adam Zolei
5 (4)
Experts
RSI GridMaster – Advanced Grid Trading Expert Advisor Introducing the RSI GridMaster Expert Advisor, the result of extensive development and rigorous testing. This powerful trading system uses the RSI indicator to identify overbought and oversold zones, opening sell positions when the market is overbought and buy positions when it’s oversold — targeting consistent profits through a smart position averaging mechanism. With a broad range of customizable parameters, RSI GridMaster adapts to your
MACD Signal alert
Adam Zolei
4.63 (8)
Indicators
Ultimate Trend-Following Indicator: MACD-Based Signal Generator Unlock the power of trend-following with our advanced indicator, designed to optimize your trading strategy using the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and a 200-period Moving Average (MA). This indicator not only provides precise buy and sell signals but also helps you manage risk with dynamic support and resistance levels. What is the MACD? The MACD is a popular trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relation
FREE
Moving Average Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
4.47 (19)
Indicators
Ultimate Moving Average Crossover Alert Indicator Unlock the power of moving averages with our sophisticated crossover alert indicator, designed to enhance your trading strategy and ensure you never miss a crucial signal. Key Features Our Moving Average Crossover Alert Indicator is essential for traders who rely on moving averages. It not only identifies crossovers but also provides multiple forms of alerts to keep you informed, wherever you are. 1. Real-Time Alerts: Crossover Notifications: Re
FREE
RSI GridMaster Mini
Adam Zolei
4.67 (12)
Experts
This is the RSI GridMaster Mini — the freely available, compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster system. The EA operates based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with a grid strategy, enabling continuous trading as the market moves. The Mini version uses a   fixed lot size of 0.01   and trades exclusively on the   H1 timeframe. All settings have been simplified to make the system easy to use, reliable, and beginner-friendly. Looking for More Power and Flexibility? Check
FREE
Engulfing Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
3.63 (8)
Indicators
Engulfing Candle Signal Alert: Elevate Your Trading Strategy   Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Engulfing Candle Signal Alert, the ultimate tool for identifying market reversals and enhancing your trading precision. Designed specifically for traders who value accuracy and timely alerts, this powerful indicator detects engulfing candle patterns, a key signal in technical analysis that often indicates a potential shift in market direction.   What is an Engulfing Candle?   An engu
FREE
Trend Line Break Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Indicators
This is a simple indicator that provides an alert on trendline breaks. It can be useful if you are accustomed to using trendlines in your trading.Adjustable parameters include: Candle identifier: at which candle to signal after a breakout And three types of alerts: Send Email Audible Alerts Push Notifications For testing purposes, we recommend using MetaTrader 4 instead of MetaTrader 5's strategy tester, as it does not support drawing trendlines. MT4 versionIn:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/p
RSI Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
Indicators
Why the RSI Alert Indicator is Essential for Your Trading Toolkit In the fast-paced world of trading, timely and accurate information is crucial. The RSI Alert Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you stay ahead of the market by providing real-time alerts when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches critical levels. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, this indicator can significantly enhance your trading strategy by pinpointing potential market reversals with
Moving Average Signal Alert MT4
Adam Zolei
4 (3)
Indicators
Ultimate Moving Average Crossover Alert Indicator Unlock the power of moving averages with our sophisticated crossover alert indicator, designed to enhance your trading strategy and ensure you never miss a crucial signal. Key Features Our Moving Average Crossover Alert Indicator is essential for traders who rely on moving averages. It not only identifies crossovers but also provides multiple forms of alerts to keep you informed, wherever you are. 1. Real-Time Alerts: Crossover Notifications:  
FREE
MACD Signal indicator
Adam Zolei
4.78 (9)
Indicators
Ultimate Trend-Following Indicator: MACD-Based Signal Generator Unlock the power of trend-following with our advanced indicator, designed to optimize your trading strategy using the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and a 200-period Moving Average (MA). This indicator not only provides precise buy and sell signals but also helps you manage risk with dynamic support and resistance levels. What is the MACD? The MACD is a popular trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relation
FREE
Engulfing Candle Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Engulfing Candle Signal Alert: Elevate Your Trading Strategy   Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Engulfing Candle Signal Alert, the ultimate tool for identifying market reversals and enhancing your trading precision. Designed specifically for traders who value accuracy and timely alerts, this powerful indicator detects engulfing candle patterns, a key signal in technical analysis that often indicates a potential shift in market direction.   What is an Engulfing Candle?   An engu
FREE
Golden Nights
Adam Zolei
4.56 (9)
Experts
Golden Nights EA is an automated trading system designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours when the market tends to be calmer and more stable. Signal Recovery mode Features ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit Breakeven and trailing mechanisms Virtual SL/TP with optional visible emergency SL Entry filters using Moving Average, RSI, and ATR Spread filter Drawdown protection Optional recovery mode with risk control Trading day filters These features can be customized. You can find
Manual Grid Assistant
Adam Zolei
Utilities
Welcome, we introduce the Manual Grid Assistant, which can be an excellent complement to your manual grid trading! The Manual Grid Assistant is an efficient and sophisticated trading tool that perfectly complements manual grid trading strategies. This tool allows you to manage manually opened positions on your behalf while ensuring maximum profit and controlling risk. One of its main advantages is that it automatically closes all open positions when a predefined total pip reach or a specified p
Support and Resistance Alert MT4
Adam Zolei
Utilities
Enhance Your Trading with the Support and Resistance Alert! Ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing the Support and Resistance Alert—the ultimate tool to precisely identify market turning points! Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resistance Lines: The indicator automatically draws support and resistance levels based on local lows and highs, giving you clear guidance on where the market is likely to reverse. Real-Time Alerts: Stay ahead of the market with customizable alerts. Ge
FREE
Trendline Trader Basic
Adam Zolei
Utilities
Introducing our simple yet powerful trendline trading expert, designed to open positions upon trendline breaks or touches based on predefined parameters. All you need to do is rename it to buy, sell, buy limit, or sell limit. As the name suggests, this is the basic version with minimal features. However, if you're looking for a truly professional trendline trading expert equipped with various trading management tools, automatic position sizing, trailing stops, breakeven points, partial closures,
FREE
Support and Resistance Alert
Adam Zolei
Utilities
Enhance Your Trading with the Support and Resistance Alert! Ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing the Support and Resistance Alert—the ultimate tool to precisely identify market turning points! Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resistance Lines: The indicator automatically draws support and resistance levels based on local lows and highs, giving you clear guidance on where the market is likely to reverse. Real-Time Alerts: Stay ahead of the market with customizable alerts. G
FREE
Fx Trade Monitor
Adam Zolei
Utilities
Fx Trade Monitor – Professional Strategy Tracker & Risk Manager A powerful, free utility to monitor open/closed trades, visualize history, and manage risk with advanced Drawdown Alerts. Includes Excel-ready CSV export. Fx Trade Monitor  is an essential dashboard tool designed for both manual traders and EA users. It provides a crystal-clear overview of your trading performance directly on the chart, filtering by Magic Number or Comment. Unlike simple info panels, this tool focuses heavily on  Ri
FREE
RSI Grid Master Mini
Adam Zolei
Experts
This is the RSI GridMaster Mini — the freely available, compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster system. The EA operates based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with a grid strategy, enabling continuous trading as the market moves. The Mini version uses a   fixed lot size of 0.01   and trades exclusively on the   H1 timeframe. All settings have been simplified to make the system easy to use, reliable, and beginner-friendly. Looking for More Power and Flexibility? Check
FREE
Trend Line Break Alert
Adam Zolei
Indicators
This is a simple indicator that provides an alert on trendline breaks. It can be useful if you are accustomed to using trendlines in your trading.Adjustable parameters include: Candle identifier: at which candle to signal after a breakout And three types of alerts: Send Email Audible Alerts Push Notifications Watch this video to learn how to set up notification alerts on your phone:  Settings Install guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/739828 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751762 I
RSI GridMaster MT4
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Experts
Limited Promotion : Secure your copy of RSI Gridmaster at the current price of $49 until June 15th, before the price permanently increases to $99. RSI GridMaster – Advanced Grid Trading Expert Advisor Introducing the RSI GridMaster Expert Advisor, the result of extensive development and rigorous testing. This powerful trading system uses the RSI indicator to identify overbought and oversold zones, opening sell positions when the market is overbought and buy positions when it’s oversold — target
Ultimate TrendMaster
Adam Zolei
Utilities
Welcome! We are delighted to introduce our latest expert, which is a semi-automatic trading system that includes all the features you need for position management. Simply draw a line on a significant trend or supply-demand level, and the expert will take care of the rest for you. It comes with a wide range of risk management and position management tools, such as trailing stop, partial closure, break even, determination of stop loss and take profit levels using ATR, as well as automatic lot sizi
Position Control MT4
Adam Zolei
Utilities
The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.  It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position
Manual Grid Assistant MT4
Adam Zolei
Utilities
Welcome, we introduce the Manual Grid Assistant, which can be an excellent complement to your manual grid trading! The Manual Grid Assistant is an efficient and sophisticated trading tool that perfectly complements manual grid trading strategies. This tool allows you to manage manually opened positions on your behalf while ensuring maximum profit and controlling risk. One of its main advantages is that it automatically closes all open positions when a predefined total pip reach or a specified p
RSI Signal Alert Indicator
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Indicators
Why the RSI Alert Indicator is Essential for Your Trading Toolkit In the fast-paced world of trading, timely and accurate information is crucial. The RSI Alert Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you stay ahead of the market by providing real-time alerts when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches critical levels. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, this indicator can significantly enhance your trading strategy by pinpointing potential market reversals with
Golden Thunder EA
Adam Zolei
5 (2)
Experts
Introducing Golden Thunder: The Ultimate Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Unlock the potential of gold trading with Golden Thunder, a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for scalping strategies. This powerful tool focuses on intraday breakout points to maximize your profits efficiently and effectively. Key Features: Intraday Scalping Strategy: Optimized for M30 timeframe, Golden Thunder expertly identifies and capitalizes on intraday breakout points. Advanced Filters: Includes time
Golden Nights MT4
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Experts
Golden Nights EA is an automated trading system designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours when the market tends to be calmer and more stable. Signal Recovery mode Features ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit Breakeven and trailing mechanisms Virtual SL/TP with optional visible emergency SL Entry filters using Moving Average, RSI, and ATR Spread filter Drawdown protection Automatic trading time adjustment Optional recovery mode with risk control Trading day filters These feature
UltimateTrend Master
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Utilities
Welcome! We are delighted to introduce our latest expert, which is a semi-automatic trading system that includes all the features you need for position management. Simply draw a line on a significant trend or supply-demand level, and the expert will take care of the rest for you. It comes with a wide range of risk management and position management tools, such as trailing stop, partial closure, break even, determination of stop loss and take profit levels using ATR, as well as automatic lot sizi
Position Control
Adam Zolei
Utilities
The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.  It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position
Golden Thunder
Adam Zolei
Experts
Introducing Golden Thunder: The Ultimate Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Unlock the potential of gold trading with Golden Thunder, a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for scalping strategies. This powerful tool focuses on intraday breakout points to maximize your profits efficiently and effectively. Key Features: Intraday Scalping Strategy:   Optimized for M30 timeframe, Golden Thunder expertly identifies and capitalizes on intraday breakout points. Advanced Filters:   Includes
Jade Jaguar
Adam Zolei
Experts
Introducing Jade Jaguar: The Ultimate Trend Reversal Expert Advisor Elevate your trading game with Jade Jaguar, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to harness the power of Moving Averages and RSI indicators for optimal market timing. Jade Jaguar excels in identifying overbought and oversold market conditions, ensuring you enter trades with precision when these crucial thresholds are met. Settings of the results shown in the images: Settings Key Features: Advanced Market Analysis: Utilizes Mo
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review