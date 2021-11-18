EaINDY Stochastic

EaINDY Stochastic is an Expert Adviser based on Stochastic Oscillator indicator. An order takes place whenever the reversal of the current market price is above the overbought level or below the oversold level. RSI filters are used to ensure that the price will not exceed over the oversold nor under overbought levels.

This Expert Advisor is intended for trading EURUSD H4. Terminal - MT4.


Inputs

RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Type:
    • Currency: Specifies risk in currency, for example trade for 5% of $5000 balance then input value will be 250.
    • Percentage: Specifies risk in percentage of free margin.
  • Value: Specifies risk value according to Risk Type, the EA will use this value to calculate Standard Lot size.
  • Max Lot Size: Maximum allowed lot size in Standard Lot, for example 0.25 (only for Type = Percentage)

BUY OPERATION

  • BUY Operation: Specifies trade operation (BUY, BUY STOP)
  • BUY@ (Pips): Order takes place at price above current market price at the time the Buy signal is triggered (only for BUY STOP operations).
  • Order Expiration (Hours): Order expiration time (only for BUY STOP operation).
  • Max Orders: Limits maximum orders for Buy positions.
  • TP: Take Profit in pips (will be multiplied by 10 for 3 and 5-digit brokers).
  • SL: Stop Loss in pips (will be multiplied by 10 for 3 and 5-digit brokers).
  • Slippage: Maximum allowed slippage in pips (will be multiplied by 10 for 3 and 5-digit brokers).

SELL OPERATION

  • SELL Operation: Specifies trade operation (SELL, SELL STOP)
  • SELL@ (Pips): Order takes place at price below current market price at the time the Sell signal is triggered (only for SELL STOP operation).
  • Order Expiration (Hours): Order expiration time (only for SELL STOP operation).
  • Max Orders: Limits maximum orders for Sell positions.
  • TP: Take Profit in pips (will be multiplied by 10 for 3 and 5-digit brokers).
  • SL: Stop Loss in pips (will be multiplied by 10 for 3 and 5-digit brokers).
  • Slippage: Maximum allowed slippage in pips (will be multiplied by 10 for 3 and 5-digit brokers).

PROTECTION

  • SL Trailing Step: Move SL toward current market price (only when price is in profitable position, specified in pips).
  • Trailing Period: How long to move SL.

STOCHASTIC

  • K line period: Number of time periods used in the Stochastic calculation.
  • D line period: Number of time periods used when calculating a moving average of K line.
  • Slowing: Controls the internal smoothing of K line.
  • Lower Level (Min/Max): Specifies range of oversold level.
  • Upper Level (Min/Max): Specifies range of overbought level.

RSI (Relative Strength Index)

  • Period: Number of time periods used in the RSI calculation.
  • Buy Level (Min/Max): Specifies range for Buy level.
  • Sell Level (Min/Max): Specifies range for Sell level.
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Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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EaINDY Envelopes
Thanaphak Maitri
Experts
EAINDY-ENVELOPES is an expert adviser based on Envelopes indicator. An order takes place when current market price touched the Upper or Lower bands of Envelopes and then reversed back in range of Upper and Lower bands. Filters by RSI to ensure that the price will not exceed over the oversold nor under overbought levels. This Expert Advisor is intended for trading EURUSD H4. Terminal - MT4. Input Parameters Risk management Type: Currency: Specifies risk in currency, for example trade for 5% of $
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