EaINDY Stochastic is an Expert Adviser based on Stochastic Oscillator indicator. An order takes place whenever the reversal of the current market price is above the overbought level or below the oversold level. RSI filters are used to ensure that the price will not exceed over the oversold nor under overbought levels.

This Expert Advisor is intended for trading EURUSD H4. Terminal - MT4.





Inputs

RISK MANAGEMENT

Type: Currency: Specifies risk in currency, for example trade for 5% of $5000 balance then input value will be 250. Percentage: Specifies risk in percentage of free margin.

Value: Specifies risk value according to Risk Type, the EA will use this value to calculate Standard Lot size.

Specifies risk value according to Risk Type, the EA will use this value to calculate Standard Lot size. Max Lot Size: Maximum allowed lot size in Standard Lot, for example 0.25 (only for Type = Percentage)

BUY OPERATION

BUY Operation: Specifies trade operation (BUY, BUY STOP)

Specifies trade operation (BUY, BUY STOP) BUY@ (Pips): Order takes place at price above current market price at the time the Buy signal is triggered (only for BUY STOP operations).

Order takes place at price above current market price at the time the Buy signal is triggered (only for BUY STOP operations). Order Expiration (Hours): Order expiration time (only for BUY STOP operation).

Order expiration time (only for BUY STOP operation). Max Orders: Limits maximum orders for Buy positions.

Limits maximum orders for Buy positions. TP: Take Profit in pips (will be multiplied by 10 for 3 and 5-digit brokers).

Take Profit in pips (will be multiplied by 10 for 3 and 5-digit brokers). SL: Stop Loss in pips (will be multiplied by 10 for 3 and 5-digit brokers).

Stop Loss in pips (will be multiplied by 10 for 3 and 5-digit brokers). Slippage: Maximum allowed slippage in pips (will be multiplied by 10 for 3 and 5-digit brokers).

SELL OPERATION

SELL Operation: Specifies trade operation (SELL, SELL STOP)

Specifies trade operation (SELL, SELL STOP) SELL@ (Pips): Order takes place at price below current market price at the time the Sell signal is triggered (only for SELL STOP operation).

Order takes place at price below current market price at the time the Sell signal is triggered (only for SELL STOP operation). Order Expiration (Hours): Order expiration time (only for SELL STOP operation).

Order expiration time (only for SELL STOP operation). Max Orders: Limits maximum orders for Sell positions.

Limits maximum orders for Sell positions. TP: Take Profit in pips (will be multiplied by 10 for 3 and 5-digit brokers).

Take Profit in pips (will be multiplied by 10 for 3 and 5-digit brokers). SL: Stop Loss in pips (will be multiplied by 10 for 3 and 5-digit brokers).

Stop Loss in pips (will be multiplied by 10 for 3 and 5-digit brokers). Slippage: Maximum allowed slippage in pips (will be multiplied by 10 for 3 and 5-digit brokers).

PROTECTION

SL Trailing Step: Move SL toward current market price (only when price is in profitable position, specified in pips).

Move SL toward current market price (only when price is in profitable position, specified in pips). Trailing Period: How long to move SL.

STOCHASTIC

K line period: Number of time periods used in the Stochastic calculation.

Number of time periods used in the Stochastic calculation. D line period: Number of time periods used when calculating a moving average of K line.

Number of time periods used when calculating a moving average of K line. Slowing: Controls the internal smoothing of K line.

Controls the internal smoothing of K line. Lower Level (Min/Max): Specifies range of oversold level.

Specifies range of oversold level. Upper Level (Min/Max): Specifies range of overbought level.

RSI (Relative Strength Index)