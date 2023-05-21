Magical Powers
- Experts
-
Paranchai Tensit============================================================================================================
Contact info:
+Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/paran1615
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 21 May 2023
- Activations: 20
The mechanism (stop-and-reverse) technical indicator. Based on a price and time trading system, the indicator is used for analyzing market trends. The indicator trails price as the trend extends over time. It is similar to the Moving Average, as the only difference is that the indicator moves with higher acceleration and may change its position in terms of the price. In general, the indicator moves below the prices as they go up (bull market) and above the prices as they go down (bearish market). As the price trend reverses, the indicator breaks it and starts moving in the opposite direction, following the prices like a trailing stop. The indicator continuously protects profits as prices advance, and protect profits in short positions as prices fall.
Key Features
- Trades on different timeframes, recommended M15.
- Trades on any pair, recommended EURUSD
- Initial deposit: $ 500 up
- Use an average position algorithm
- Use 4 or 5-digit accounts
- Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality
- It is recommended to use very low spread ECN Broker, VPS (Virtual Private Server) is required for faster connections to send orders
Parameters
- MagicNumber - Magic number to set the ID for each EA
- UseLotsize - Setting Auto_Lots or Manual_Lots
- Lots - initial lot size
- Risk - Setting the risk level
- MaxOrders - max orders
- Multiplier - lot size multiplier
- Slippage - slippage in points
- StartTradeTime - Set time to start trading
- EndTradeTime - Set time to end trading
- BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset
- TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading
- AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start
- TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading
- AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close
- CloseOrderFriday - closing profit orders on Friday
- CloseProfitFriday - profit amount
- CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday
- Display Settings - apply default or change display position
- Top - distance from the top
- Left - distance from the left