HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap.

To see its Live working you may check by signing on MT4 using the below account details:-

ID - 44916254
Server - ICMarketsSC-Demo04
Password - Hftpropea@123

Initial Deposit set - 300$

HFT PROP EA MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101356

Benefits

  • You can use the bot for unlimited time on each activations you are left with by making a one time payment.
  • No VPS required.
  • It loves to trade during high impact news when news trading is allowed by prop firm.
  • More than 14 proprietary trading firms (prop firms) are compatible to pass using HFT PROP EA, ask for list personally.
  • Lifetime support when you purchase the bot.
  • Setfiles, Usage instructions, VPS information and Video tutorial for setup will be provided upon purchase.
  • Team Viewer support is also available for beginners/newbies.


Contacts

  • You may join our MQL5 Channel where we share necessary information to use HFT PROP EA. 
  • You can also contact us personally to get added to our telegram public channel.


Current Price (250$) is valid for short term.


How To Backtest ?

  • Click Free Demo.
  • Ask for backtest setfile personally. 
  • Preferred broker for backtesting is ICMarkets
  • Open Strategy Tester, select EA (HFT PROP EA), select US30 pair, untick use date block, Visual mode on, M1 chart and Keep default settings.
  • Click on start. You may ask personally if you face any issue while backtesting.


Recommendations

  • Very easy to use, just load and run.
  • Only lot size need to change according to account size you going pass.
  • Run it on US30/DJI/USA30ix/DJ30 on any time frame only in NY opening time as per settings provided in form of setfiles.
  • Usage of this bot is suitable only for passing the Prop Firm challenges.
  • Use set files provided by author after the purchase of the bot. 
  • Every prop has its won setfile.
  • Do not run on Live real account or funded account, due to slippage it will not be profitable (ONLY RECOMMENDED FOR PASSING HFT CHALLENGES)
  • Follow instructions 100 %.

                   

    Beware of fraudsters around on internet, HFT PROP EA is available for sale only on mql5 market place. 


Ramar V
122
Ramar V 2024.12.12 16:27 
 

Manpreet Singh is really a very nice person he was very helpful for me to become an account passing. I had a lot of problem while purchasing a hft account and he was very supportive and helped me by emailing them.It is very rare to have such good people.Thank you very much

Huricane2015
19
Huricane2015 2024.11.30 10:22 
 

This product exceeded my expectations, am a happy customer. The vendor offered great support and communicated effectively to help with the setup.

BlinedShu
19
BlinedShu 2024.10.14 00:28 
 

Everything is great. Bot works and support is friendly. easy

Giuseppe Urso
130
Giuseppe Urso 2025.02.13 14:38 
 

really bad if blow my account

Manpreet Singh
10367
Reply from developer Manpreet Singh 2025.02.13 14:40
Hey .. can you please share where you have used the bot ? I check my records you didn't reach us to get the settings and its usage guidelines.
Ramar V
122
Ramar V 2024.12.12 16:27 
 

Manpreet Singh is really a very nice person he was very helpful for me to become an account passing. I had a lot of problem while purchasing a hft account and he was very supportive and helped me by emailing them.It is very rare to have such good people.Thank you very much

Huricane2015
19
Huricane2015 2024.11.30 10:22 
 

This product exceeded my expectations, am a happy customer. The vendor offered great support and communicated effectively to help with the setup.

ALL TIME
23
ALL TIME 2024.11.13 05:00 
 

IS ANYONE USED THIS HFT PROP FIRM EA ON REAL ACCOUNT FOR NORMAL TRADING . IF YES THAN PLZ REPLY, IT IS WORKING BEST ON DEMO ACCOUNT BUT WHEN IT COMES TO REAL ACCOUNT IT IS BOOOKING LOSS , IS ANY ONE HAS TRIED IT ON NORMAL REAL ACCOUNT THAN PLZ KINDLY GUIDE ME

Manpreet Singh
10367
Reply from developer Manpreet Singh 2024.11.13 08:11
There are few factors that need to be consider for use of HFT on real account. Brokers are offering different data feeds on demo and live servers thats why we get different results on demo and real
BlinedShu
19
BlinedShu 2024.10.14 00:28 
 

Everything is great. Bot works and support is friendly. easy

Javokhir Sadriyev
30
Javokhir Sadriyev 2024.10.09 15:34 
 

Amazing EA and responsive support 100/100 thanks your assistance

tm12h2022
19
tm12h2022 2024.09.10 17:23 
 

This seller is really really helpful, I would definitely advise his services, 5 stars from me ✅

rounak9
19
rounak9 2024.09.09 19:28 
 

Really Great EA. The support Manpreet provide is best. he's available 24×7.helped me in passing my challenge in less than 20 min.

rafaella
195
rafaella 2024.09.09 05:01 
 

Good support from developer. EA as described. Works fast and efficient. Recommended. AA+++

petercol
142
petercol 2024.09.01 20:38 
 

EA is very powerful! It does exactly what it says! The strategy is very strong. The author is very friendly and willing to support you every step of the way and solve any problems. Great person and great product!

Sibongakonke Mongezi Mafunda
709
Sibongakonke Mongezi Mafunda 2024.08.11 12:54 
 

I passed the infinity fund 10 day demo evaluation. I was so excited I even went against the recommendation and plugged it on a real account 0 cheers to the future.

agentsmith1983
19
agentsmith1983 2024.07.22 16:36 
 

Best bot I've ever used. Challenge at NextStepFundet was completed within 25 minutes. I'm thrilled. It was a 100k challenge, passed with 10.8k. Support via Telagram is the best.

Church2
29
Church2 2024.07.16 16:33 
 

This HFT is very good, I passed the IFF test in 12 minutes without risk and I completed 14k. Anyone who still has any doubts can contact me

KAINE HRT
50
KAINE HRT 2024.07.09 13:45 
 

Solid support system.. great product !!!

adrien duwearts
23
adrien duwearts 2024.07.03 20:21 
 

very responsive support! The robot has nothing to say, it passes the challenge easily

Donlogan
19
Donlogan 2024.06.26 14:38 
 

This EA is the best in the game guys period .

Ahishakiye evariste
23
Ahishakiye evariste 2024.06.25 14:48 
 

Hello traders, happily to announce that i have passed challenge account of 27k from Msolution prop firm . using EA HFT on MT4, i REALLY appreciated a fully support provided by forex bob- admin team. i m now waiting to get funded from a prop firm. finally i encourage everyone to try EA HFT to pass challenge account and enjoy the benefits

mrsdmantey
39
mrsdmantey 2024.06.17 09:35 
 

This EA is the best in the game guys period . I tested it after failing with other bots and to my suprise this thing smashed all TPs within 5mins on a 200k account. I’ve passed more than 6 accounts with this ever since !!! And the developer is super helpful if any issues he’s always quick to respond !! 10stars from me !!

Ugo Onu
24
Ugo Onu 2024.06.11 04:19 
 

Great support when it comes to needing help always they if you need them. And no its not a scam, very legit to passing your challenges

Christian Eulalie H Braem
1279
Christian Eulalie H Braem 2024.06.10 15:40 
 

jsut passed a 200 K challange Kortana, bad for the heart but the EA works wel

