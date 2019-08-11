ScalperSpeed
- Experts
-
Paranchai Tensit============================================================================================================
Contact info:
+Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/paran1615
- Version: 18.3
- Updated: 7 October 2024
- Activations: 20
ScalperSpeed is a fully automated expert advisor.
- Consists of two parts: scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies
- Continuously generating profits
- Appropriate trading frequency
- Works well in all market conditions, either trend or sideways
- Can trade full time in all conditions
- Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs
- Passed 14 years back test of real tick data (2007-2020)
Key Features
Timeframe: M15
Currency pairs: EURUSD
Use 4 or 5-digit accounts
Minimum deposit: $ 500
It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage
Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality
Parameters
MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA
Mode_MM - set to " Mode_Test or Mode_Trade "
Initial_Lot - initial lot size
Gap - gap distance in pips
MaxOrders - max orders
LotMultiplier - true/false, {true = Multiplier, false = Lotsizeplus}
Multiplier - lot size multiplier
Lotsizeplus - lot size increased
Profits_MM - Auto/Target, {Auto = automatic profit, Target = target profit}
Profits_risk - profit risk rate for setting automatic profit parameter
Target - target profit
DDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or false
DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown
StartTradeTime - set time to start trading
EndTradeTime - set time to end trading
BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset
TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading
AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start
TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading
AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close
CloseOrderFriday - closing profit orders on Friday
CloseProfitFriday - profit amount
CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday
URL_News " https://sslecal2.investing.com "
NewsSymbol - set true or false, true = download news for only currency on chart, false = download news for all currencies on chart
LowVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Low Volatility News filter
ModerateVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Moderate Volatility News filter
HighVolatilityNews - Set true or false for High Volatility News filter
NonfarmPayrollsNews - Set true or false for Nonfarm Payrolls News filter
StopBeforeNews - Set minutes for Stop Before News
StopAfterNews - Set minutes for Stop After News
CloseProfitableTrades - Set true or false for close profitable trades before news
CloseAllOrdersBeforeNews - Set true or false for Close All Orders Before News
DrawNewsLines - Set true or false for drawing the news lines
LowColor - Set color for Low Volatility News filter
ModerateColor - Set color for Moderate Volatility News filter
HighColor - Set color for High Volatility News filter
Display Settings - apply default or change display position
Top - distance from the top
Left - distance from the left
Very Good EA!