ScalperSpeed

5


ScalperSpeed  is a fully automated expert advisor. 

  • Consists of two parts: scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies
  • Continuously generating profits
  • Appropriate trading frequency
  • Works well in all market conditions, either trend or sideways
  • Can trade full time in all conditions
  • Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs
  • Passed 14 years back test of real tick data (2007-2020)


Key Features

Timeframe: M15
Currency pairs: EURUSD
Use 4 or 5-digit accounts
Minimum deposit: $ 500 
It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage     
Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality


Parameters

MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA
Mode_MM - set to " Mode_Test or Mode_Trade "
Initial_Lot - initial lot size 
Gap - gap distance in pips
MaxOrders - max orders
LotMultiplier - true/false, {true = Multiplier, false = Lotsizeplus
Multiplier - lot size multiplier 
Lotsizeplus - lot size increased 
Profits_MM - Auto/Target, {Auto = automatic profit, Target = target profit
Profits_risk - profit risk rate for setting automatic profit parameter
Target - target profit 
DDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or false
DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown
StartTradeTime - set time to start trading
EndTradeTime - set time to end trading 
BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset
TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading 
AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start 
TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading 
AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close 
CloseOrderFriday - closing profit orders on Friday 
CloseProfitFriday - profit amount 
CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday

News Filtering Function:
URL_News " https://sslecal2.investing.com "
NewsSymbol - set true or false, true = download news for only currency on chart, false = download news for all currencies on chart 
LowVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Low Volatility News filter
ModerateVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Moderate Volatility News filter
HighVolatilityNews - Set true or false for High Volatility News filter
NonfarmPayrollsNews - Set true or false for Nonfarm Payrolls News filter
StopBeforeNews - Set minutes for Stop Before News
StopAfterNews - Set minutes for Stop After News
CloseProfitableTrades  - Set true or false for close profitable trades before news
CloseAllOrdersBeforeNews - Set true or false for Close All Orders Before News 
DrawNewsLines - Set true or false for drawing the news lines
LowColor - Set color for Low Volatility News filter
ModerateColor - Set color for Moderate Volatility News filter
HighColor - Set color for High Volatility News filter
Display Settings - apply default or change display position
Top - distance from the top

Left - distance from the left

        Reviews 2
        Bookyung500
        26
        Bookyung500 2019.09.10 03:45 
         

        Very Good EA!

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        PeterSwaby
        1483
        PeterSwaby 2019.11.20 05:18 
         

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        Bookyung500
        26
        Bookyung500 2019.09.10 03:45 
         

        Very Good EA!

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