



ScalperSpeed is a fully automated expert advisor.

Consists of two parts: scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies

Continuously generating profits

Appropriate trading frequency

Works well in all market conditions, either trend or sideways

Can trade full time in all conditions

Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs

Passed 14 years back test of real tick data (2007-2020)





Key Features



Timeframe: M15

Currency pairs: EURUSD

Use 4 or 5-digit accounts

Minimum deposit: $ 500

It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage

Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality



Parameters

MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA

Mode_MM - set to " Mode_Test or Mode_Trade "

Initial_Lot - initial lot size

Gap - gap distance in pips

MaxOrders - max orders

LotMultiplier - true/false, {true = Multiplier, false = Lotsizeplus}

Multiplier - lot size multiplier

Lotsizeplus - lot size increased

Profits_MM - Auto/Target, {Auto = automatic profit, Target = target profit}

Profits_risk - profit risk rate for setting automatic profit parameter

Target - target profit

DDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or false

DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown

StartTradeTime - set time to start trading

EndTradeTime - set time to end trading

BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset

TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading

AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start

TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading

AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close

CloseOrderFriday - closing profit orders on Friday

CloseProfitFriday - profit amount

CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday



URL_News " https://sslecal2.investing.com NewsSymbol - set true or false, true = download news for only currency on chart, false = download news for all currencies on chartLowVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Low Volatility News filterModerateVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Moderate Volatility News filterHighVolatilityNews - Set true or false for High Volatility News filterNonfarmPayrollsNews - Set true or false for Nonfarm Payrolls News filterStopBeforeNews - Set minutes for Stop Before NewsStopAfterNews - Set minutes for Stop After NewsCloseProfitableTrades - Set true or false for close profitable trades before newsCloseAllOrdersBeforeNews - Set true or false for Close All Orders Before NewsDrawNewsLines - Set true or false for drawing the news linesLowColor - Set color for Low Volatility News filterModerateColor - Set color for Moderate Volatility News filterHighColor - Set color for High Volatility News filterDisplay Settings - apply default or change display positionTop - distance from the top

Left - distance from the left