Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m

PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth.





This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.









Features of EA:

- Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss.

- Fixed_SL option.

- System is safe and NOT using any dangerous methods like grids or martingale. Each order has own SL for account protection.

- This EA is very user friendly and can be used by both: Forex professionals & newcomers.

- Robot is doing everything automatically - all you need is to install it to MT4 with relevant risk (2.5% default), apply corresponding Set_files, and leave PC run (or just use VPS).

- Precise operating time filter with 1 minute accuracy.

- Implemented compound interest method for automatic lots calculation.

- Min required account balance to run robot is just $100.

- TimeFrame: only M15.

- Trading pairs: AUDCAD, GBPCAD, EURCHF, EURCAD, GBPCHF, USDCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD.

- Operating time: EA begins looking for entry signals during the second half of US session till the middle of Asia session.

- Leverage of account: any leverage in 1:30 to 1:2000 range.

- Risk Management: 1-3% risk per trade (can be changed in settings) OR fixed lot.

- EA has Info Display - it shows current Spread and Swaps of forex pair where it is attached.

- Display also shows account Balance, Equity and Margins.

- It is possible to locate Info Spread Swap Display in any corner of the chart:

0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right.





How to install the EA:

- System requires MT4 account with narrow spreads (Raw spread or ECN).

- Open AUDCAD, GBPCAD, EURCHF, EURCAD, GBPCHF, USDCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD charts.

- Select M15 timeframe on each chart.

- Attach EA to each chart.

- Apply corresponding "Set_file" to EA on each chart. Make sure parameter Trading_Flag = true.

- Robot is doing everything automatically - all you need is to leave MT4 run on PC (or VPS).





IMPORTANT!!! For best performance of trading system follow recommendations below:

- WORKING HOURS: It is highly recommended to use MT4 where Market_watch =GMT+2 (in Standard time period) and GMT+3 (in Daylight Saving time period).If your broker's server has different GMT time zone - it will be necessary to shift EA time settings - simply send me message about that (to check your broker time zone) - I will help you with that and provide related Set_files if necessary.

- SPREAD and BROKER: It is very important to select account with tight spreads (Raw spread or ECN) for best performance.

It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.