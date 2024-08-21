Portia is a fully automated Expert Advisor. It is based on the scalping strategies.

This system is suitable for sideways market and medium trend. The mechanism of this system is based on the principle of mean reversion and momentum of market price. The system automatically adjusts its settings to stop losses and profitability. This EA has been back tested for 5 years of real tick data (2019-2024).

The EA does not use martingale, grids, hedging, averaging and other risky strategies.



Key Features

Protected by dynamic stop loss and take profit in the system automatically

Trades on timeframe: M5, M15

Trades on any pair: recommended GBPCHF, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCHF

Initial deposit: $100+

Use only five-digit accounts

It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker

The magic number does not need to be set differently on each graph per pair

The EA does not require optimization and any additional configuration

Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality

Parameters

MagicNumber - Magic number to set the ID for each EA

LotSize_MM - set as " Auto_Lots or Fixed_Lots "

or Risk - risk percentage

Lots - lot size

SL_MM - set SL_Manual to enter a parameter value or SL_Auto for automatic setting



to enter a parameter value or for automatic setting SL - stop loss ,points

Spread - spread value in points

MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread value in points

Slippage - slippage value in points

MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage value in points

UseTrailing - enable trailing, set true or false

TrailingStart - trailing start size, points

TrailingStop - trailing stop size, points

TrailingStep - trailing step, points

MoveToBreakEven - enable breakeven point, set true or false

LockedInPoints - amount of points profit, in points

DDPercentClose - enable drawdown percent close, set true or false

DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown

Time_MM - set "Time_Manually/Time_Sessions"

Time_Manually:

StartTradeTime - set time to start trading



EndTradeTime - set time to end trading

Time_Sessions:

AsianTradingSession - trading Asian Market, set true or false

StartHour1 - start trades after time



StopHour1 - stop trading after time

EuropeanTradingSession - trading European Market, set true or false

StartHour2 - start trades after time



StopHour2 - stop trading after time

AmericanTradingSession - trading New York Market, set true or false

StartHour3 - start trades after time



StopHour3 - stop trading after time

TradeFriday_Mode - Set ON/OFF for Friday trading

start_time - Start trading hour on Friday

end_time - End trading hour on Friday

URL_News " https://sslecal2.investing.com "

NewsSymbol - Set true or false, true = download news for only currency on chart, false = download news for all currencies on chart

BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset, When back-testing your EA, set "BrokerGMTOffset" to zero. When you run your EA live, make sure the GMT Offset parameter is correct for your broker's time.

LowVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Low Volatility News filter

filter ModerateVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Moderate Volatility News filter

filter HighVolatilityNews - Set true or false for High Volatility News filter

filter NonfarmPayrollsNews - Set true or false for Nonfarm Payrolls News filter

filter StopBeforeLowNews - Set minutes for Stop Before Low News

StopAfterLowNews - Set minutes for Stop After Low News

StopBeforeModerateNews - Set minutes for Stop Before Moderate News

StopAfterModerateNews - Set minutes for Stop After Moderate News

StopBeforeHighNews - Set minutes for Stop Before High News

StopAfterHighNews - Set minutes for Stop After High News

StopBeforeNFPNews - Set minutes for Stop Before Nonfarm Payrolls News

StopAfterNFPNews - Set minutes for Stop After Nonfarm Payrolls News

CloseAllOrdersBeforeNews - Set true or false for Close All Orders Before News

DrawNewsLines - Set true or false for drawing the news lines

LowColor - Set color for Low Volatility News filter

filter ModerateColor - Set color for Moderate Volatility News filter

filter HighColor - Set color for High Volatility News filter

filter Display Settings - apply default or change display position

Top - distance from the top

Left - distance from the left



