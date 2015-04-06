Secgo Expert

Secgo Expert is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Traders.

This Expert Advisor uses several indicators (RSI and Moving Average). Pair recommendations for EA use EURUSD. This Expert Advisor trades on any Time Frame.

The system is ready-to-use with the setup is simple,with simple optimization on Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing.

Please use a good broker with low spread and low stop level

Parameters

  • Magic  = magic number to identify the order's mode for the EA.
  • OrderCmt = used for comments
  • TakeProfit = Take Profit  in pips.
  • Stoploss = Stop Loss in pips.
  • TrailingStop = distance (in pips) to trail an open position.
  • TrailingStart = trailing start in pips.
  • Slippage = for set Slippage.
  • MaxSpread = for set Maximum Spread.
  • MoneyManagement = true - set to true to enable auto money management. If false for ManualLotsize (fixed lot) is used. ManualLotsize = lot size.
  • Risk = risk value.

Trading Day

  • Monday = true - enable trading on Monday.
  • Tuesday = true - enable trading on Tuesday.
  • Wednesday = true - enable trading on Wednesday.
  • Thursday = true - enable trading on Thursday.
  • Friday = true - enable trading on Friday.

 
Trading Time

  • StartTrade =   for a Start to Trading
  • EndTrade =  for Stop Time Trading
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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