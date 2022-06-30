Orion II is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor: 20 different strategies has been embedded into a single Advisor with a logic able to select the best algorithm for each market phase!

Multi-strategy allows to achieve a smooth equity line keeping at the same time the risks at an acceptable level.

Money Management can be based on fixed lot size or on a variable lot size. The lot size is determined according the a maximum risk % based on available Balance. The EA is set to use variable lot size with the risk of 1% of available balance, min 0.01 max 5 lots (i.e., investing 1000$, each position cannot lose more than 1% or 10$).

This EA has been developed for EURUSD with 1H time interval. May be used also for other currencies, but requires deep backtesting.





Orion II can also be found also as a signal on MQL5 signal market here.





IMPORTANT: Before testing it, set correctly the money management section of parameters:

UseMoneyManagement --> if true, it will set the MM based on a % of available balance, if false will use mmLotsIfNoMM as size

--> if true, it will set the MM based on a % of available balance, if false will use mmLotsIfNoMM as size mmLotsIfNoMM --> used only if UseMoneyManagement is false

--> used only if UseMoneyManagement is false mmRiskPercent --> max % of available balance at risk in each operation. Good values from 1 to 5%

--> max % of available balance at risk in each operation. Good values from 1 to 5% mmDecimals --> depents on your account type: 0 = lots, 1 = minilots, 2 = microlots

--> depents on your account type: 0 = lots, 1 = minilots, 2 = microlots mmMaxLots --> limit the size of a transaction to this number. You can keep it high



