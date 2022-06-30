Orion II
- Experts
- Emanuele Vazzoler
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 30 June 2022
- Activations: 5
Orion II is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor: 20 different strategies has been embedded into a single Advisor with a logic able to select the best algorithm for each market phase!
Multi-strategy allows to achieve a smooth equity line keeping at the same time the risks at an acceptable level.
Money Management can be based on fixed lot size or on a variable lot size. The lot size is determined according the a maximum risk % based on available Balance. The EA is set to use variable lot size with the risk of 1% of available balance, min 0.01 max 5 lots (i.e., investing 1000$, each position cannot lose more than 1% or 10$).
This EA has been developed for EURUSD with 1H time interval. May be used also for other currencies, but requires deep backtesting.
Orion II can also be found also as a signal on MQL5 signal market here.
IMPORTANT: Before testing it, set correctly the money management section of parameters:
- UseMoneyManagement --> if true, it will set the MM based on a % of available balance, if false will use mmLotsIfNoMM as size
- mmLotsIfNoMM --> used only if UseMoneyManagement is false
- mmRiskPercent --> max % of available balance at risk in each operation. Good values from 1 to 5%
- mmDecimals --> depents on your account type: 0 = lots, 1 = minilots, 2 = microlots
- mmMaxLots --> limit the size of a transaction to this number. You can keep it high
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2015.01.02 09:00 - 2022.01.07 22:00 (2015.01.01 - 2022.01.09)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Bars in test
|44599
|Ticks modelled
|126806110
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|28
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Spread
|5
|Total net profit
|892223.83
|Gross profit
|2557792.87
|Gross loss
|-1665569.05
|Profit factor
|1.54
|Expected payoff
|141.96
|Absolute drawdown
|245.67
|Maximal drawdown
|61816.55 (10.55%)
|Relative drawdown
|32.49% (921.15)
|Total trades
|6285
|Short positions (won %)
|3418 (61.18%)
|Long positions (won %)
|2867 (57.52%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|3740 (59.51%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|2545 (40.49%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|8983.17
|loss trade
|-7823.63
|Average
|profit trade
|683.90
|loss trade
|-654.45
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|33 (71756.64)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|18 (-10758.39)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|71756.64 (33)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-18839.98 (10)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|3
|consecutive losses
|2