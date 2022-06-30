Orion II

Orion II is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor: 20 different strategies has been embedded into a single Advisor with a logic able to select the best algorithm for each market phase!

Multi-strategy allows to achieve a smooth equity line keeping at the same time the risks at an acceptable level.

Money Management can be based on fixed lot size or on a variable lot size. The lot size is determined according the a maximum risk % based on available Balance. The EA is set to use variable lot size with the risk of 1% of available balance, min 0.01 max 5 lots (i.e., investing 1000$, each position cannot lose more than 1% or 10$).

This EA has been developed for EURUSD with 1H time interval. May be used also for other currencies, but requires deep backtesting.


Orion II can also be found also as a signal on MQL5 signal market here.


IMPORTANT: Before testing it, set correctly the money management section of parameters:

  • UseMoneyManagement  --> if true, it will set the MM based on a % of available balance, if false will use mmLotsIfNoMM as size
  • mmLotsIfNoMM --> used only if UseMoneyManagement is false
  • mmRiskPercent  --> max % of available balance at risk in each operation. Good values from 1 to 5%
  • mmDecimals  --> depents on your account type: 0 = lots, 1 = minilots, 2 = microlots
  • mmMaxLots  --> limit the size of a transaction to this number. You can keep it high


Strategy Tester Report
OrionII_enh_perc
ActivTradesEurope-2 (Build 1353)

Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period 1 Hour (H1) 2015.01.02 09:00 - 2022.01.07 22:00 (2015.01.01 - 2022.01.09)
Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Bars in test 44599 Ticks modelled 126806110 Modelling quality 90.00%
Mismatched charts errors 28
Initial deposit 1000.00 Spread 5
Total net profit 892223.83 Gross profit 2557792.87 Gross loss -1665569.05
Profit factor 1.54 Expected payoff 141.96
Absolute drawdown 245.67 Maximal drawdown 61816.55 (10.55%) Relative drawdown 32.49% (921.15)
Total trades 6285 Short positions (won %) 3418 (61.18%) Long positions (won %) 2867 (57.52%)
Profit trades (% of total) 3740 (59.51%) Loss trades (% of total) 2545 (40.49%)
Largest profit trade 8983.17 loss trade -7823.63
Average profit trade 683.90 loss trade -654.45
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 33 (71756.64) consecutive losses (loss in money) 18 (-10758.39)
Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 71756.64 (33) consecutive loss (count of losses) -18839.98 (10)
Average consecutive wins 3 consecutive losses 2
