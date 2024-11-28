Aurum AI mt4

4.94
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025
At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale.
Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable.

This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system.
Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a major update was released in December 2025:
  • Completely updated premium trading panel with full screen resolution adaptation
  • Added an extended trade protection system
  • Added a powerful news filter based on Forex Factory
  • Added two additional filters for more accurate signal detection
  • Improved optimization, execution speed, and overall system stability
  • Added a safe Recovery function after losing trades
  • Updated the chart theme in a premium style

ABOUT THE ADVISOR
Aurum – Premium Expert Advisor for Gold Trading (XAU/USD)
Aurum is a professional expert advisor designed for stable and safe trading on the gold market. It operates on a clearly defined system, using trend analysis and strict risk control.
The advisor does not use dangerous trading methods — no grids, no martingale, no aggressive averaging.
Each trade is protected by Stop Loss, and the principle “one signal — one trade” is strictly followed.

PROMOTION
Discount — 40%
Only 3 copies available at the price of $300

Bonus for Aurum Buyers
As a bonus, you will receive the exclusive advisor GoldPrime AI, based on a fractal trading system.
Download GoldPrime AI Tests
GoldPrime AI is not available for public sale and is exclusively provided to Aurum buyers.
How to receive the bonus:
After purchase, simply contact me and I will send you the bonus advisor.

HOW AURUM WORKS
  • Trades strictly in the direction of the market trend — no guessing
  • No martingale, no grids, no dangerous position management schemes
  • Strict protection on every trade: Stop Loss and Take Profit are always active
  • Maximum simplicity in setup: install and start trading
  • Suitable for prop firms and serious trading accounts
  • Proven by one full year of real market trading — not just backtests

AURUM TRADING REQUIREMENTS
  • Trading pair: XAU/USD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit: from $100 for 0.01 lot
  • Broker: any reliable broker
  • Account type: Standard, ECN and others
  • VPS: optional, for 24/7 stable operation

INSTALLATION AND LAUNCH
1. Open the XAU/USD (Gold) chart.
2. Set the timeframe to M5.
3. Choose the trade volume control method:
  — fixed lot size;
  — or automatic risk calculation.
After that, the advisor is fully ready for trading.

A SYSTEM WITH A FUTURE
Aurum is a tool for systematic trading and strict risk control.
The project is constantly evolving: we monitor real performance, improve logic, increase stability, and regularly release updates.
This is not a one-time product — it is an advisor with a future.
Reviews 36
Mohammed Alrez
164
Mohammed Alrez 2025.12.18 13:26 
 

Very good expert with an excellent support team and amazing trading results. I hope it continues like this.

Kwan Wai Chan
135
Kwan Wai Chan 2025.07.04 12:30 
 

I have just purchased the EA. So far so good, it runs about a week and there are 2 winning trades. I look forward to the future result!

A 1
132
A 1 2025.06.22 23:13 
 

It's a start, but I hope there's a good result...

More from author
Aurum AI mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.79 (28)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a major update was released in December
Range AI MT5
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (3)
Experts
I created Range AI to trade calmly and without unnecessary risks. The advisor is based on a complex algorithm trained with artificial intelligence. Its task is to find reliable entry points and trade carefully — without grids, without martingale, and with minimal drawdown. Range AI builds a range, waits for confirmation, and works only in situations where the probability of success is at its highest. It was important for me to create a system that provides stability and confidence in every tra
Range AI MT4
Leonid Arkhipov
Experts
I created Range AI to trade calmly and without unnecessary risks. The advisor is based on a complex algorithm trained with artificial intelligence. Its task is to find reliable entry points and trade carefully — without grids, without martingale, and with minimal drawdown. Range AI builds a range, waits for confirmation, and works only in situations where the probability of success is at its highest. It was important for me to create a system that provides stability and confidence in every tra
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
Experts
ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
ORIX mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
Experts
ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
