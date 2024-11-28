Aurum AI mt4

Completely updated premium trading panel with full screen resolution adaptation

Added an extended trade protection system

Added a powerful news filter based on Forex Factory

Added two additional filters for more accurate signal detection

Improved optimization, execution speed, and overall system stability

Added a safe Recovery function after losing trades

Updated the chart theme in a premium style

Trades strictly in the direction of the market trend — no guessing

No martingale, no grids, no dangerous position management schemes

Strict protection on every trade: Stop Loss and Take Profit are always active

Maximum simplicity in setup: install and start trading

Suitable for prop firms and serious trading accounts

Proven by one full year of real market trading — not just backtests

Trading pair: XAU/USD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5

Minimum deposit: from $100 for 0.01 lot

Broker: any reliable broker

Account type: Standard, ECN and others

VPS: optional, for 24/7 stable operation

At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale.Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable.This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system.Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a major update was released in December 2025:Aurum is a professional expert advisor designed for stable and safe trading on the gold market. It operates on a clearly defined system, using trend analysis and strict risk control.The advisor does not use dangerous trading methods — no grids, no martingale, no aggressive averaging.Each trade is protected by Stop Loss, and the principle “one signal — one trade” is strictly followed.Discount — 40%Only 3 copies available at the price of $300As a bonus, you will receive the exclusive advisor GoldPrime AI, based on a fractal trading system.GoldPrime AI is not available for public sale and is exclusively provided to Aurum buyers.After purchase, simply contact me and I will send you the bonus advisor.1. Open the XAU/USD (Gold) chart.2. Set the timeframe to M5.3. Choose the trade volume control method:— fixed lot size;— or automatic risk calculation.After that, the advisor is fully ready for trading.Aurum is a tool for systematic trading and strict risk control.The project is constantly evolving: we monitor real performance, improve logic, increase stability, and regularly release updates.This is not a one-time product — it is an advisor with a future.