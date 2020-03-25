Geneva Trade System


The GENEVA trading system this is a tool that can conduct a comprehensive analysis of the Forex market, stock market, and cryptocurrency market. With this tool, you will receive ready-made signals to enter the market.

Let's see what the system looks like:


To begin with, the system is exclusively trend-based, which means that you are already in a winning situation, because you only work on the trend.

The system has its own trend/flat analyzer built in. This means that during lateral movement, the system will simply not issue signals.

The first module colors the chart green (purchase zone) and red (sales zone). The gray color of the chart means that the market is flat (sideways movement).

The second module provides ready-made arrows to buy or sell.

Blue arrows - you need to buy. Red arrows - must be sold.

The system is configured in such a way that it does not give signals in the flat.

The indicator does not redraw because it works on a closed bar.

The system produces fairly accurate signals on any chart, any instrument. You can work on any timeframe (M15,M30,H1,H4,D1, W1).

The system issued signals before black Monday on Forex, the collapse of oil and even a fall in the US stock market (S&P500).

System setup

  • Amplitude - A value from 1 to 9. Where 1 - many signals, 9-few signals.
  • BullStrHist - Setting the color of buy signals
  • BearStrHist - Setting the color of the histogram of signals for sale
  • NeutralHist - Setting the histogram color during a flat
Recommended products
Beat the market
Levi Kevin Midiwo
Indicators
Do you want to beat the market? This indicator uses advanced mathematical formulae That include regression analysis to predict market trends. So what happens is  That when the price is above the indicator line as depicted in the screenshot The trend is rising and when the price is below the indicator line the Trend is falling. This opportunities appear multiple times each day enabling You to profit. This indicator makes the trend your friend.
Market Profile Real Time
Sergey Zuev
Indicators
A technical indicator that displays information about the trading volume in the form of a histogram of distribution by price levels. It is used as an independent indicator that helps to evaluate the current objective situation of the instrument, as well as in the format of integration with other methods of analysis, to confirm or filter when making trading decisions. Key Features: Interactive profile update, real-time work Five modes of histogram calculation The possibility of separating the vol
Mr Pip Scalping Indicator
Puiu Alex
Indicators
Mr Pip Scalping Indicator is a momentum indicator that measures the magnitude of recent price changes to evaluate overbought or oversold conditions in the price of a stock or other asset with few major tweaks. This is NOT RSI. Features V2: Added Supply/Demand Filter You can select which zone to see on the chart ( Important Resistance/Support; Verified Resistance/Support; etc ).  You get alerts when prices is entering on a specific supply/demand zone. How to use? When the signal comes, you will
Power Bears Rich
Pham Trong Khanh
Indicators
Everyday trading represents a battle of buyers ("Bulls") pushing prices up and sellers ("Bears") pushing prices down. Depending on what party scores off, the day will end with a price that is higher or lower than that of the previous day. Intermediate results, first of all the highest and lowest price, allow to judge about how the battle was developing during the day. It is very important to be able to estimate the Bears Power balance since changes in this balance initially signalize about possi
VWAPIndicator
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicators
Volume-weighted average price In finance, volume-weighted average price (VWAP) is the ratio of the value traded to total volume traded over a particular time horizon (usually one day). It is a measure of the average price at which a stock is traded over the trading horizon. VWAP is calculated using the following formula: *It is shown second screenshot in the screenshots. trade that takes place over the defined period of time, excluding cross trades and basket cross trades. for more information
Msht Head and Shoulder
Ngoc Hoai Thuong Doan
Indicators
MSHT Head&Shoulders indicator for MT4 automatically scans the chart for head and shoulders candlestick patterns. Obviously, the scanner shows the Symbol, Timeframe, Direction, Pattern Name, Age, and Chart time frame in which the head and shoulders pattern is identified. Furthermore, the scanner displays the inverted head and shoulders pattern also. So, forex traders can BUY or SELL based on the head and shoulders candlestick pattern. Additionally, the indicator also scans and plots emerging head
Power Bears Down
Le Van Den
Indicators
Everyday trading represents a battle of buyers ("Bulls") pushing prices up and sellers ("Bears") pushing prices down. Depending on what party scores off, the day will end with a price that is higher or lower than that of the previous day. Intermediate results, first of all the highest and lowest price, allow to judge about how the battle was developing during the day. It is very important to be able to estimate the Bears Power balance since changes in this balance initially signalize about possi
FXTrader Ariel PowerTrend
Ariel Capja
Indicators
This is the FXTraderariel PowerTrend . It compute a trendfollowing system based on it own algorithm. It gives you a buy or sell signal based on the trend. It based on the Supertrend, but our Version is not repainting. Furthermoore we added some Improvements and you can get an Arrow, Push or Alert when the trend changes. Depending on the settings it and trading style, it can be used for scalping or long-term trading . The indicator can be used on every time frame , but we advise to use it on H1
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (30)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Real Liquidity
Yang Liu
Indicators
This indicator incorporates built-in volume statistics, identifying true liquidity zones based on real-time trading volume and comparing it to the volume of the last 500 candlesticks. Based on the identified results, liquidity zones are plotted on the chart, indicating potential price swings. We typically identify key liquidity zones that have not yet been breached in larger timeframes, then look for suitable entry opportunities in smaller timeframes. When the price touches a key liquidity zone
Market Profile
Artem Titarenko
5 (1)
Indicators
The "Market Profile" indicator displays the profiles and volumes of periods – weekly, daily, session (8-hour), 4-hour, hour, summary. The VAH/VAL price area is automatically highlighted by a dotted line for each profile (except for the summary). The indicator includes chroma Delta, which colors the profile areas. The areas of prevailing Buys is colored in green, that of Sells - in red. The intensity histogram features blue/red respectively. In the filter mode, the indicator displays the volume a
PriceDensity mt4
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
PriceDensity – Professional Price Density Indicator for Accurate Market Level Detection PriceDensity is a smart, non-volume-based indicator that analyzes historical price action to determine key price levels with the highest frequency of occurrence . It automatically detects where the market has spent the most time – revealing hidden areas of support and resistance based on actual market behavior, not subjective drawing. This tool is ideal for traders using price action, support/resistance conce
Probability distribution PRO
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
Indicator is used for: defining price probability distributions. This allows for a detailed representation of the channel and its borders and forecast the probability of a price appearing at each segment of its fluctuations; defining the channel change moment.   Operation principles and features Indicator analyzes a quote history on lower timeframes and calculates a price probability distribution on higher ones. Forecast algorithms allow the indicator to calculate probability distributions and m
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicators
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Delta Volume Indicator
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
Indicators
Introducing the Delta Volume Profile Indicator - Unleash the Power of Institutional Precision!  Technical Indicator: Are you ready to trade like the pros? The Delta Volume Profile Indicator is no ordinary tool. It’s a high-precision, cutting-edge indicator that puts the power of institutional-grade trading in your hands. This unique indicator analyses delta volume distribution in real-time, revealing the market's hidden buy/sell imbalances that the biggest financial institutions rely on to antic
Sunday Open Rus
Yevgeniy Vershinin
Indicators
Версия на английском языке  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/148576?source=Site +Profile+Seller Это руководство создано, чтобы помочь начинающим трейдерам понять, как работает и настраивается индикатор "Sunday Open", а также как правильно интерпретировать его сигналы для принятия взвешенных торговых решений. Часть 1: Что такое индикатор Sunday Open и как его использовать? Основная идея В основе индикатора лежит простая, но мощная концепция: цена открытия недели является ключевым уровнем по
BoxProfile MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.92 (12)
Indicators
The indicator displays volume profiles based on the nesting principle. Profiles periods are pre-set so that each subsequent profile has a length twice as long as the length of the previous profile. In addition to profiles, the indicator displays volume clusters sorted by color, depending on the volume they contain. Indicator operation features The indicator works on typical timeframes from M5 to MN, but for calculations uses historical data from smaller timeframes: M1 - for timeframes from M5
FREE
ADX Shark Scalper
Maxwell Ndzoyiya
Indicators
ADX Shark Scalper – The Ultimate Hybrid Indicator for Precision Scalping Dive into the markets with the ADX Shark Scalper , a powerful and versatile tool designed for traders who seek precision in every trade. This cutting-edge indicator seamlessly combines multiple advanced technical signals into one streamlined system, allowing you to spot good buy and sell opportunities with ease. At its core, the ADX Shark Scalper leverages the power of trend and momentum detection through the integration of
Trend New
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Trend New Trend Indicator, shows the signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, it is possible to optimally distribute the risk factor. Settings: Uses all one parameter for settings. Selecting a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble it so that the appropriate graph has a projection of extremes. Options: Length - the number of bars for calculating the indica
Time Price SQ9 Degree
Kirill Borovskii
Indicators
The Time_Price_SQ9_Degree indicator is based on the 9 Gann square. Using this indicator, you can identify strong time and price zones. The indicator displays the levels as a degree value. The degrees can be set in the settings. After launching, the MENU button appears. If it is highlighted, it can be moved to any point on the graph, and after double-clicking on it, it stops being highlighted and menu buttons appear. To hide the menu, just double-click on the button, it will become highlighted a
SUM Market Profile Heat MT4
Liu Ying Pei
Indicators
Market Profile Heat indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible to use a fr
Pips forex
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Pips forex - is a ready trading system . This indicator shows with arrows on the chart when and in what direction you need to open an order. If the arrow is green, then we open a buy deal, and if the arrow is red, then we open a sell deal. Everything is very simple and quite effective. TakeProfit set 15-25 points. StopLoss set at the level of points. When the dots move, we immediately override the StopLoss. Recommended timeframe for trading M1 and M5. This is a scalping strategy and works best
Basic Volume Profile
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicators
Discover the power of volume analysis with our volume profile indicator for Metatrader! / MT5 Version Basic Volume Profile is an indicator specifically designed for manual traders looking to optimize their trading. The Volume Profile Indicator is an essential tool for any serious trader looking to better understand market behavior. With our innovative solution you can clearly and concisely visualize how trading volume is distributed across prices. This allows you to identify key areas of inter
Simple Anchored VWAP
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
Simple Anchored VWAP is a lightweight yet powerful tool designed for traders who want precise volume-weighted levels without complexity. This indicator lets you anchor VWAP from any point on the chart and instantly see how price reacts around institutional volume zones. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155321/ Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Using VWAP bands and dynamic levels, the tool helps you understand where real buying and s
FREE
Ugenesys AI MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
5 (1)
Indicators
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
UGenesys Volume MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicators
50% Off Today Only! Price Goes Back Up at 11 PM (EST) uGenesys Volume Indicator: Your Key to Mastering Market Volume Analysis What Traders Are Saying: "A must-have indicator...really a game-changer." – wuzzy66 "Amazing indicator...strongly recommend to beginners." – joinbehar Understanding Market Volume: Volume in the market is a critical indicator of movement and opportunity. The uGenesys Volume Indicator is specially crafted to pinpoint when the market has the most volume, allowing you to tr
Volume Profil MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Volume Profile Rectangle  Summary An interactive volume profile indicator that displays a horizontal analysis of traded volume at each price level within a selected area. It automatically creates a movable rectangle and shows colored bars representing bullish and bearish volume distribution. What it does: Displays horizontal volume : Visualizes the volume distribution at each price level as horizontal bars Bullish/Bearish analysis : Colors bars in green (bullish-dominant volume) or red (bearish-
Volume Delta Panel
Chantal Sala
4.8 (10)
Indicators
Volume DeltaPanel is a very powerful indicator that read the supply on Market. It calculates the Delta from movement of the price and the difference of BUY volumes and SELL volumes. The Volumes are added to price and normalized to symbol points. Its special structure allows you to get all Time Frames values available on the platform MT4. Panel can show 28 instruments simultaneously all customizable according to the offer of the Broker. A good observation of this instrument can suggest great ent
Cancer
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Cancer indicator is great for trend trading! An intelligent indicator algorithm with high probability shows the points of potential market reversal. If you are trading in a trend, then a trading strategy built on the basis of this indicator is perfect for you. The indicator filters out market noise, almost everything and all the necessary functions for working with a thread are built into one tool. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes, indicator setting - according to your desire
Omega Trend Oscillator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
The Omega Trend Oscillator is a trend indicator based on Moving averages and Bollinger bands. I made it simple for you to have easy and soft market analysis approach. The indicator can be used for the following purpose. 1. For trend analysis 2. For determining the overbought and oversold market condition 3. For discovering market selling and buying opportunities.  Meaning of colors on the indicator FOR BULLISH MARKET (Buy) 1. Lime color is for bullish market/trend 2. Blue color is for very st
Buyers of this product also purchase
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
WOW Scalper Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2247)
Indicators
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Supply and Demand Multitimeframe MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ MT5 Version ] Supply and Demand Multitimeframe Supply and Demand Multitimeframe is the first indicator in the market that combines multiple aspects like trading volume, price structure and momentum to identify Supply and Demand zones for every asset. The Supply and Demand indicator analyzes simultaneously up to 4 different TFs and represents their information in the current graph. Its interactive UI highlights everytime the price enters a Supply or Demand zone even if the zones are not visibl
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT4 providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! It can be applied to any financial assets:  forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.  MT5 version is here   It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of t
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Indicators
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Indicators
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
More from author
Binary Scanner PRO
Roman Kucher
Indicators
The newest indicator for binary options. The indicator looks for large market turns and gives out qualitative signals for 2 candles ahead. The indicator also works on Forex, but was developed initially under binary options. After the appearance of the arrow, you receive a notification by e-mail, PUSH notification to the phone or an allert at the terminal. Signals appear at the beginning of the new bar. Timeframe 1 hour. Expiration period 2 candles. More than 75% of signals are closed in posi
Atlon
Roman Kucher
Indicators
Signal complex Atlon is a ready-made trading system that sends signals in the form of arrows to e-mail and push notifications to your phone. Atlon also displays ready-made TP levels in the form of red squares. The system works on any chart (currency pairs, stocks, cryptocurrencies, metals, oil). Timeframe H1. The system does not redraw and the arrows do not disappear anywhere. The set includes ready-made settings that must be loaded before installing on the chart. Download settings System parame
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review