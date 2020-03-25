Geneva Trade System





The GENEVA trading system this is a tool that can conduct a comprehensive analysis of the Forex market, stock market, and cryptocurrency market. With this tool, you will receive ready-made signals to enter the market.

Let's see what the system looks like:





To begin with, the system is exclusively trend-based, which means that you are already in a winning situation, because you only work on the trend.





The system has its own trend/flat analyzer built in. This means that during lateral movement, the system will simply not issue signals.





The first module colors the chart green (purchase zone) and red (sales zone). The gray color of the chart means that the market is flat (sideways movement).





The second module provides ready-made arrows to buy or sell.





Blue arrows - you need to buy. Red arrows - must be sold.





The system is configured in such a way that it does not give signals in the flat.

The indicator does not redraw because it works on a closed bar.

The system produces fairly accurate signals on any chart, any instrument. You can work on any timeframe (M15,M30,H1,H4,D1, W1).





The system issued signals before black Monday on Forex, the collapse of oil and even a fall in the US stock market (S&P500).



