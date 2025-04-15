Previous Day High Low Levels ms
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.25
- Updated: 15 April 2025
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Previous Day High Low levels" for MT4.
- Indicator "Previous Day High Low levels" is very useful auxiliary indicator.
- Yesterday High and Low levels are so important because price very often rebounds from them.
- These levels can be considered as reliable Support and Resistance - price respects them very much.
- It is useful indicator for intraday traders to who use Reversal trading methods and scalping.
- Very good to combine with Price Action as well.
- With built-in Mobile and PC alerts.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.