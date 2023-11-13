Breakout and Retest Scanner MT4

4.67

- Non-repaint

Introduction

The breakout and retest strategy is traded support and resistance levels. it involves price breaking through a previous level. 

The break and retest strategy is designed to help traders do two main things, the first is to avoid false breakouts. Many false breakouts start with a candlestick that breaks out of a level but ends with an immediate candlestick that brings the price back into the level. The second thing that the breakout and retest strategy does is that it helps traders confirm a new trend. When the price breaks out from a resistance level and retests it on the other side, it is a clear signal that a new support/ resistance level has formed and a new trend has begun.


Breakout and retest Scanner

It is easy for a trader to recognize patterns on scanner chart by scanning many charts and time frames in same time without trader's mistake in calculations. This indicator can automatically scan all symbols and time frames to find possible patterns in one chart.

Scan, Fibonacci calculations and pattern recognition are completely done by Breakout and Retest Scanner indicator; All you do is "press the scan button". It sends alert and push notification on your mobile.


How To Work

Default setting is best practice and you can just add it on chart and use Breakout and Retest Scanner indicator, then you have signals with entry point, stop-loss, and take-profit by clear signal to decide a strong trade.
Reviews 64
Роман Мирошниченко
162
Роман Мирошниченко 2025.12.12 07:48 
 

Excellent indicator, I've been using it for a long time, if you use it in the right place, the results are impressive!

Sivakashi
345
Sivakashi 2025.10.21 16:17 
 

Nice indicator and Kaya is super helpful and always very quick to reply to any questions.

Ifeanyichukwu Ikwecheghe
54
Ifeanyichukwu Ikwecheghe 2025.10.12 10:13 
 

Great Indicator

M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Gann Gold EA MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (4)
Experts
Live signal - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after this week. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades
Bitcoin Expert MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (3)
Experts
- Real price is 300$ - Limited Discount (It is 49$) -  Only 1 purchase is 49$. - Lifetime update free Welcome, Bitcoin Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a peer-to-peer digital currency that operates independently of a central governing authority . Bitcoin enables direct transactions between users, secured by cryptographic technology and recorded on a transparent and immutable ledger   without centra
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
Live signal - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after this week. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades
Breakout Trend Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
Indicators
- Real price is 70$ - 50% Discount (It is 35$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Introduction Breakout Trend Scanner indicator works based on the Elliott Wave in technical analysis describes price movements in the financial market that are related to changes in trader sentiment and psychology and finds end of movement and
Breakout Retest Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
4 (4)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 40% Discount (It is 49$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Related product: Bitcoin Expert Introduction The Breakout and Retest strategy is traded support and resistance levels. it involves price breaking through a previous level.  The break and retest strategy is designed to help traders do two main
Gann Method Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Indicators
- Real price is 200$ - 50% Discount (It is 99$ now) -   It is enabled for 5 purchases. Contact me for extra bonus (Gann Trend indicator), instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Gann Gold EA MT5 Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional cha
Break Retest EURUSD
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
It is FREE on EURUSD chart. All Symbols version! Contact me for any questions Introduction The breakout and retest strategy is traded support and resistance levels. it involves price breaking through a previous level.  The   break and retest   strategy is designed to help traders do two main things, the first is to avoid false breakouts. Many false breakouts start with a candlestick that breaks out of a level but ends with an immediate candlestick that brings the price back into the level. The
FREE
Gann Method Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Indicators
- Real price is 2000$ - 50% Discount (It is 99$ now) -   It is enabled for 5 purchases. Contact me for extra bonus (Gann Trend   indicator), instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Gann Gold EA MT5 Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional
SMC Scanner v4
Elif Kaya
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 60% Discount (It is 30$ now) -   It is enabled for 1 purchase. Contact me for extra   bonus   tool, instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Introduction Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategy was initially popularized the Inner Circle Trading (ICT) method which is claimed to be the evolved version of the SMC.  Essenti
Flag Pattern Scan v5
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 40% Discount (It is 49$ now)   Contact me for instruction, any questions! Related Product:  Gold Trade Expert MT5  ,  Professor EA - Non-repaint - Lifetime update free I just sell my products in   Elif Kaya Profile , any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Introduction Flag patterns are an important tool for technical traders. Flags are generally considered to be a period of consolidation where the price of a security is caught in a r
Flag Pattern Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (4)
Indicators
-   Real price is 80$   - 50% Discount ( It is 39$ now ) Contact me for instruction, any questions! Related Product:  Gold Expert  ,  Professor EA - Non-repaint - Lifetime update free I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Introduction Flag patterns are an important tool for technical traders. Flags are generally considered to be a period of consolidation where the price of a security is caught in a range afte
Breakout Trend Scanner MT5
Elif Kaya
Indicators
Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Introduction Breakout Trend Scanner indicator works based on the Elliott Wave in technical analysis describes price movements in the financial market that are related to changes in trader sentiment and psychology and finds end of movement and breakout trend. The Elliott Wave pattern that is f
V Pattern Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
-   Real price is 90$   - 50% Discount ( It is 45$ now ) Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction V Bottoms and Tops (or Fibonacci Retracement) are popular   chart patterns   among traders due to their potential for identifying trend reversals. These patterns are characterized by sharp and sudden price movements, creating a V-shaped or inverted V-shaped formation on the   chart . By recognizing these patterns, traders can anticipate potential shifts in market direction and posi
HFT Prop Firm MT4
Elif Kaya
3.67 (3)
Experts
-   Real price is 200$   - 60% Discount (It is now 79$) - Pass your challenge in 1 hour Welcome to the next generation of trading,   HFT Prop Firm Bot only opens   one trade at a time   with   Highly profit,   Fixed Stop loss and Very low Draw-down. Live Monitoring (Passed in 1 day): myfxbook.com/portfolio/hft-prop-firm/11004800 before payment, contact me to confirm your prop firm. What is HFT Prop Firm? High-frequency trading (HFT) systems are based on sophisticated algorithms that can execute
Triangle Pattern Scan MT4
Elif Kaya
Indicators
-   Real price is 60$   - 50% Discount ( It is 30$ now ) Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction Triangle chart patterns are used in   technical analysis , which is a trading strategy that involves charts and patterns that help traders identify trends in the market to make predictions about future performance.   Triangle Pattern Scanner Indicator It is usually difficult for a trader to recognize classic patterns on a chart, as well as searching for dozens of charts and time f
Triple Top Bottom Scan v4
Elif Kaya
Indicators
Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction Chart patterns   are an essential tool traders and investors use to analyze the future price movements of securities. One such pattern is the triple bottom or the triple top pattern, which can provide valuable insights into potential price reversals. This pattern forms when a security reaches a low   price level   three times before reversing upward or reaches a high price level three times before reversing downward.   Triple Top Bottom P
Professor EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
Experts
-   Real price is 1000$   - Limited Discount (It is now 299$) Welcome, Professor Expert opens   automatically   trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. After purchase, You can receive  Bitcoin Expert  or  Gold Trade Expert  for  Free ! Contact me for this  BONUS ! No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Strategy Tester is not covered critical news. The most popular forex markets is the EUR/USD pair, which connects two of the world's biggest economies. The euro and U.S. dollar (EUR/USD) major currenc
Gold Trade Expert MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (3)
Experts
-   Real price is 1000$   - Limited Discount (It is now 299$) Welcome, Gold Trade Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Strategy Tester can't filter critical news. Gold price is widely followed in financial markets around the world. Gold was the basis of economic capitalism for hundreds of years until the repeal of the Gold standard, which led to the expansion of a flat currency system in which paper money doesn't have an implied b
V Patterns Scanner MT5
Elif Kaya
Indicators
Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction V Bottoms and Tops  (or Fibonacci Retracement)  are popular   chart patterns   among traders due to their potential for identifying trend reversals. These patterns are characterized by sharp and sudden price movements, creating a V-shaped or inverted V-shaped formation on the   chart . By recognizing these patterns, traders can anticipate potential shifts in market direction and position themselves accordingly.  V pattern is a powerful bul
Gold Trade Expert MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
- Real price is 1000$ - Limited Discount (It is now 299$) Welcome, Gold Trade Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Strategy Tester can't filter critical news. Gold price is widely followed in financial markets around the world. Gold was the basis of economic capitalism for hundreds of years until the repeal of the Gold standard, which led to the expansion of a flat currency system in which paper money doesn't have an implied backi
