Genesis Matrix PRO
- Indicators
-
Mohamed HassanHello everyone,
I've been developing expert advisors and indicators for over eight years, and like many traders, I faced the same frustration: manually trading indicators was slow, inconsistent, and easy to miss.
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 22 May 2026
- Activations: 20
Genesis Matrix Pro is a professional multi-timeframe trend detection indicator designed to help traders identify high-quality market alignment with clarity and structure.
It combines 12 different technical indicators into one visual alignment matrix, allowing traders to quickly see when market conditions are bullish, bearish, or neutral. A signal is generated only when the selected strategies are aligned, helping reduce noise and improve decision-making.
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Genesis Matrix Pro works on any symbol, including Forex pairs, Gold, indices, crypto, and other supported markets. It can also be used on any timeframe, making it suitable for scalpers, intraday traders, swing traders, and longer-term traders.
The indicator includes clear Buy and Sell arrows, optional vertical signal lines, and multiple alert options, including pop-up, sound, push notification, and email alerts.
Main Features
- 12 indicator alignment matrix
- Multi-timeframe trend detection concept
- Buy and Sell arrows
- Optional vertical signal lines
- Works on any symbol
- Works on any timeframe
- Pop-up, sound, phone, and email alerts
- Clean visual dashboard
- Simple red, blue, and gray trend state display
- Designed for beginners and experienced traders
Genesis Matrix Pro is a structured decision-support indicator built to help traders detect stronger alignment before entering the market.
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