Genesis Matrix Pro is a professional multi-timeframe trend detection indicator designed to help traders identify high-quality market alignment with clarity and structure.

It combines 12 different technical indicators into one visual alignment matrix, allowing traders to quickly see when market conditions are bullish, bearish, or neutral. A signal is generated only when the selected strategies are aligned, helping reduce noise and improve decision-making.



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Genesis Matrix Pro works on any symbol, including Forex pairs, Gold, indices, crypto, and other supported markets. It can also be used on any timeframe, making it suitable for scalpers, intraday traders, swing traders, and longer-term traders.

The indicator includes clear Buy and Sell arrows, optional vertical signal lines, and multiple alert options, including pop-up, sound, push notification, and email alerts.

Main Features

12 indicator alignment matrix

Multi-timeframe trend detection concept

Buy and Sell arrows

Optional vertical signal lines

Works on any symbol

Works on any timeframe

Pop-up, sound, phone, and email alerts

Clean visual dashboard

Simple red, blue, and gray trend state display

Designed for beginners and experienced traders

Genesis Matrix Pro is a structured decision-support indicator built to help traders detect stronger alignment before entering the market.