Currency Strength Wizard

4.85
  • Indicators
  • Oleg Rodin
    Oleg Rodin

    Oleg Rodin

    4.9 (500)
    Hello!
    I've been a trader and trading software developer for more than 15 years already. Here I do my best to share my experience with other traders providing them with high-quality trading tools which can be used for trading different markets.
    49 products
  • Version: 2.3
  • Updated: 22 July 2026
  • Activations: 20

Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency.

All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real strength of the currencies you trade. The indicator also shows you the extremums of buying and selling volume pressure which you can use in your favour when trading with the trend. The indicator also shows possible targets which are based on fibonacci.

The indicator provides you with all types of alerts including PUSH notifications.

PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING INSTRUCTIONS PLUS A GREAT BONUS!

I wish you happy and profitable trading!


Reviews 70
ginfizz2001
66
ginfizz2001 2026.07.25 09:40 
 

Great indicator and great programmer. Oleg is always present and available. I’m finding that a great combination for further confirmations is adding the Apollo Smart Level Trader indicator. Devastating for me. Thanks, Oleg.

Dawid999
140
Dawid999 2026.03.28 23:13 
 

He's great. I have many of Oleg's indicators, and they're all excellent. Each one is valuable. Furthermore, each indicator comes with comprehensive and easy-to-follow instructions and advice. I also have to mention the man who created these indicators. Oleg is a wonderful person who is always there to help when you need it. All the best.

Chapa
579
Chapa 2026.02.26 22:04 
 

Oleg is taking his indicators to "ELEVEN" with the current upgrades. I have 4 Currency strength indis and no matter the price this is the only one I use. It's the most complete and actionable of the bunch. Oleg is always looking for ways to improve his products and very responsive to inquiries and suggestions, a total pro. Thanks!

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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Supreme Commander
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
4.13 (8)
Indicators
The indicator of the indicators. The Most Powerful Technique to Determine Forex Trend Strength in 2023. We have perfected Supreme Commander that it calculates an average of the selected indicators (up to 16) and the selected timeframe (all) with the result of a single trend that indicates the potential of buying and selling.  It includes the following indicators: Accelerator/Decelerator oscillator Average Directional Movement Index Awesome oscillator; Bulls and Bears  Commodity Channel Index; De
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most
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Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
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SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Gann Made Easy MT5
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Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
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Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
PRO Renko System
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
M1 Arrow MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
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Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
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Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
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Indicators
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Oleg Rodin
4.81 (21)
Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
Apollo BuySell Predictor is a professional trading system which includes several trading modules. It provides a trader with breakout zones, fibonacci based support and resistance levels, pivot trend line, pullback volume signals and other helpful features that any trader needs on a daily basis. The system will work with any pair. Recommended time frames are M30, H1, H4. Though the indicator can work with other time frames too except for the time frames higher than H4. The system is universal as
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Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo Secret Trend MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Apollo Secret Trend   is a professional trend indicator which can be used to find trends on any pair and time frame. The indicator can easily become your primary trading indicator which you can use to detect market trends no matter what pair or time frame you prefer to trade. By using a special parameter in the indicator you can adapt the signals to your personal trading style. The indicator also shows current signal strength which helps with choosing better signals. The indicator provides all
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Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Gunslinger  is a BUY/SELL reversal signals indicator designed around the idea of combining support/resistance, crossovers and oscillators in MTF mode.  When everything is aligned the indicator generates a BUY or SELL signal.   Though the indicator is based around the MTF idea, the algorithm is very stable and generates reliable reversal signals. This is an MTF type indicator where it can use a higher or a lower time frame to calculate the signals for your current chart. Though the original
Apollo Supply Demand Zones MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
Apollo Supply Demand Zones   with ALERTS   is an indicator that calculates support and resistance levels. The indicator will be helpful to absolutely all traders, regardless of what strategy they use. This indicator can become one of the main elements of your trading system. The indicator calculates levels both on the current time frame and can work in MTF mode, displaying levels from a higher time frame. This indicator can be used absolutely on any time frame and with any trading instrument. Th
Volume Champion
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Volume Champion   is an indicator that analyzes market volume and displays data in the form of a histogram. You do not need to delve into the theory of market analysis. You can just follow the volume bars. The bars of the indicator show the potential direction of price movement based on the analysis of the market volume structure. The indicator will work with any time frame but higher time frames are recommended.  THE SIGNALS DO NOT REPAINT! The indicator can be used with absolutely any time fra
Gold Buster M1 System
Oleg Rodin
5 (10)
Indicators
Gold Buster M1 System is an easy to use tool for the XAUUSD pair. But, despite the fact that the system was originally developed exclusively for trading gold, the system can also be used with some other currency pairs like GBPUSD, USDJPY and some others. After the purchase, I will give you a list of trading pairs that can be used with the system in addition to XAUUSD, which will expand your possibilities for using this system. Moreover the system can be used with various time frames. ALL INDICAT
Market Strength Panel
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Market Strength Panel  is a multi-timeframe indicator which can be helpful to forex and binary options traders. The panel represents market conditions on several time frames from M1 up to H4. The indicator provides info on three important market aspects. They are Trend, Force and Impulse. If all these 3 components align, the indicator will provide you with a BUY or a SELL signal depending on the market direction. The indicator plots signals right on your chart. You can choose what time frames it
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
GOLD ZigZag
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Gold ZigZag  is an arrow based indicator which is actually a BUY/SELL signals tool designed to trade metals and crypto. The indicator was designed specially for the XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But after the recent update you can use the indicator with other pairs too now, though originally the indicator was meant to be used with Gold and Crypto only. The indicator can be used with any time frame but higher time frames like H4 and D1 are recommended. The indicator is easy to use and does not require speci
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ginfizz2001
66
ginfizz2001 2026.07.25 09:40 
 

Great indicator and great programmer. Oleg is always present and available. I’m finding that a great combination for further confirmations is adding the Apollo Smart Level Trader indicator. Devastating for me. Thanks, Oleg.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.07.25 10:11
I am very grateful to you for your kind words! Thank You very much for your trust and for being my valued returning customer! Wishing you continued success in your trading!
Dawid999
140
Dawid999 2026.03.28 23:13 
 

He's great. I have many of Oleg's indicators, and they're all excellent. Each one is valuable. Furthermore, each indicator comes with comprehensive and easy-to-follow instructions and advice. I also have to mention the man who created these indicators. Oleg is a wonderful person who is always there to help when you need it. All the best.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.03.29 10:36
Thank You very much for your kind words! It is a great pleasure for me to know you like all my indicators!:) I will do my best to make them even better with time by adding new features. Actually I always do this and will always do to make your trading experience even better. Thank you once again for your high appreciation of my work! I wish you great success with your trading, my dear friend!
Chapa
579
Chapa 2026.02.26 22:04 
 

Oleg is taking his indicators to "ELEVEN" with the current upgrades. I have 4 Currency strength indis and no matter the price this is the only one I use. It's the most complete and actionable of the bunch. Oleg is always looking for ways to improve his products and very responsive to inquiries and suggestions, a total pro. Thanks!

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.02.27 21:09
Thank You, my dear friend, for such kind words! I am glad you like the indicator. For me this is also the only strength indicator which I use in daily trading:) I have good news for you, my friend. This tool will be even better in the future!:) I still see the ways how I can make it even better than it is now and take it not just to "ELEVEN" but even something higher:) Once again Thank You very much for your feedback! I wish you the greatest success ever!
Yik Hung Lai
1187
Yik Hung Lai 2025.11.18 15:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.11.18 19:21
My dear friend, Thank You very much for your positive feedback! Your kind words mean a lot to me. I am happy to know my trading methods do really help you in trading and help you achieve your trading goals. Thank you once again!:)
Mike S
124
Mike S 2025.09.11 01:16 
 

Absolutely game changing. Get it and learn it.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.09.11 11:04
I appreciate your great review! This is really a good tool if used correctly. It is one of the main tools which I always use in trading. I am glad you also found this indicator helpful. Thank you once again for your kind words!
Levent Safak
1447
Levent Safak 2025.07.10 18:41 
 

Following Swing predictor line crossing 0 on 1 hour, works fine for me. Thanks for many bonuses but have to admit I only use Swing predictor line and volume. Every question answered unimaginable speed hard to find such a responsible seller.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.07.10 19:38
Thank you very much for your positive feedback! I appreciate it very much! I am glad you found the Swing Predictor feature of the indicator and volume helpful. It is also one of my favorite ways to trade. I watch for the strength based on higher time frames and use the swing predictor line on lower time frames like H1 for an entry. And the volume bars are used to find new entries in the direction of the signal. Thank you once again for your kind words and for being among my valued return customers! May the Forex Market always be at your side!
Renacer1a
253
Renacer1a 2025.07.07 22:55 
 

excelente indicador, se puede observar la tendencia en graficos de 4 horas y 1 hora, gracias Oleg Rodin,

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.07.08 20:23
Querido amigo, ¡te agradezco tus amables palabras! Es un verdadero placer para mí ver a personas tan maravillosas como tú entre mis valiosos clientes. Me alegra saber que mi indicador te ha sido útil. Y estoy seguro de que te ayudará a alcanzar un éxito aún mayor en el futuro. ¡Que el éxito en el trading siempre te acompañe!
Juan Chacon
1325
Juan Chacon 2025.06.27 10:07 
 

For volume I give it a 5 for strength and repainting 0

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.06.27 11:08
Thank you for your great review! Much appreciated! As for repainting of the strength lines, they should behave like this as they are based on tick data where we derive the data from to build the strength index. We never trade the crossing of the lines as the lines are there for us to make the visual strength representation easier to work with. This is why after purchase I provide a very detailed trading guide teaching how to work with the indicator the correct way. There are strategies on how to use the indicator. But for some reason you did not want that guide and even never contacted me before to ask how to use the tool correcly. But it is ok. I understand that not all traders want to read some guides or learn something. But I am glad at least you found volume bars of the indicator helpful. I wish you great success with your trading!
RvdHo
235
RvdHo 2025.05.24 10:27 
 

CSW represents great value and useability. After a relative short time of use you realise you're relying on it for making certain you're on the right side of the market and actually profitable. It's taken me a long time to find something that works like CSW, both at the broad level of market direction and also at the granular level of optimum trade and exit levels. Hats off to Oleg for creating something I now use daily.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.05.31 18:32
Thank you for your positive feedback about the CSW indicator! I am pleased to hear that this tool has become a reliable assistant for you in determining market direction and selecting appropriate entry and exit points. I hope that CSW indicator will continue to deliver good results and success for you in the future. Thank you once again!
eemoilig
700
eemoilig 2025.05.11 05:29 
 

Good day Oleg, thank you for this wonderful trading tool and your responsive support. It is the core of my trading strategy and I use it as a trade entry and confirmation tool. It has improved my confidence and profitability in trading the US and German stock indexes, Gold and Silver. You are a rockstar. Keep up the good work👍🙂 kind regards Andrew G

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.05.11 11:50
Hello my dear friend! I am very happy to know my indicator has been helpful to you in trading and has improved your confidence and profitability. This is actually the main goal of trading in my humble opinion - being profitable and confident when trading. And I am glad the indicator has helped you with all these two important aspects of trading. I wish you the greatest success ever! May the confidence and profits always be with you!:)
andrzejcislak
186
andrzejcislak 2025.03.31 19:21 
 

Hello to all skeptics who do not believe in the power of these tools, I will say this, do not look for the most expensive tools, look for good people and true professionals who do not want to squeeze money out of you, this is one of them, very professional help, HERE CHANDEL IS BLUE

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.04.01 12:05
I deeply appreciate your kind words! I wish you the greatest success with your trading and many green pips in your trading accounts! May the Forex Market always be at your side! It is a true pleasure for me to see you among my valued return customers!:)
Srnec_trading
514
Srnec_trading 2025.02.23 19:03 
 

Fantastic indicator especially for trading pullback on 1H timeframe. Oleg provides comprehensive manual and after purchase support. 100% recomended

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.02.28 12:01
Thank You very much for your feedback! I am truly grateful to you for your kind words! I absolutely believe this indicator will always be helpful to you in trading!
Ardhan Nimitmunwai
216
Ardhan Nimitmunwai 2025.02.13 03:40 
 

I’ve lost a significant amount of money purchasing EAs and indicators from the market, only to find out they didn’t truly work. It was frustrating and disheartening. However, I was fortunate enough to come across an indicator by Oleg earlier, and it completely changed my trading experience. Unlike the others, Oleg’s indicator worked exceptionally well and genuinely helped me make consistent profits. Because of this positive experience, I didn’t hesitate to purchase CSW to combine with the indicator I had already been using. And once again, Oleg did not disappoint. CSW has taken my trading to the next level by helping me pinpoint entry and exit points with even greater accuracy. The results have been incredible—it has consistently helped me generate real profits. I’m writing this review as a heartfelt thank-you to Oleg for teaching me how to effectively use trading tools. Thanks to his guidance and these amazing tools, I’ve been able to achieve sustainable profits for two years straight as a Prop Firm Trader with TOPSTEP. Thank you so much, Oleg! Your tools and support have truly made a lasting impact on my trading career. Warm regards, A grateful trader

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.02.13 12:28
It is a true pleasure for me reading such a great review!:) Thank You very much for sharing your experience with other traders! I am happy to know my trading tools including the Currency Strength Wizard indicator have been helpful to you. I hope my trading indicators will continue being a great help to you in your everyday trading. Thank you for being among my valued return customers and Thank You for your very kind words! I really appreciate this a lot!
megatolik
76
megatolik 2025.01.12 13:07 
 

Good and easy tool for trading pullback. Simple base for trend riding system. Recommend

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.01.12 17:18
Thank You very much for sharing your experience! It is a true pleasure for me to know that you find the indicator helpful for your trading. I am sure you will be able to reach your trading goals whatever they are. I wish you great success in trading and in every aspect of your life!
lampaal
248
lampaal 2024.12.11 10:58 
 

To All prospective users: This indicator repaints. See prove in my post on 11/12/2024

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.12.11 13:12
Thank You for your review my friend. But nobody even hides this info:) Or you think the other users who gave 5 stars to this indicator are not aware of how the indicator works?:) You have not said anything new really. As this is the MTF type tool, the indicator should recalculate especially on lower time frames as the indicator takes the data out of all time frames and calculates the strength index for your working time frame. The strength index is calculated using the real-time tick data and this may cause the recalculation of the strength lines especially on lower time frames. On higher time frames the indicator is way more stable. But that's exactly what makes the strength analysis accurate. It is a drawback and it is an advantage at the same time because the algorithm allows you to get accurate REAL-TIME data which is the most important factor for trading. We are not interested in past data when trading live. Moreover possible recalculation is connected only with the strength lines. All other modules of the indicator do not recalculate. And if you read the trading guide, you probably know that the strength lines are not used for entry. We use the lines only to calculate real-time strength and even in this case we never track the crossing of the lines. Instead we wait for the situation when the strength index reaches enough power and then we work with the volume bars which do not recalculate at all. By the way, I gave you a free lesson in the comments section teaching how to work with the indicator. I hope it will be helpful to you.
derekyoung1
19
derekyoung1 2024.08.22 09:50 
 

Hi Oleg, hope you are well. I have just purchased your CSW after reading all the great positive reviews. I would greatly appreciate if you could please send me your instructions on how to use it. king regards, Derek Young

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.08.23 11:35
It is a true pleasure for me to see you among my valued customers! And it will be a great pleasure for me to share my trading knowledge and experience with you! Thank You very much for choosing my services!
Adam Karim
75
Adam Karim 2024.08.09 04:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.08.10 10:00
I am very grateful to you for your kind words! It is a true pleasure for me to be helpful to you by sharing my knowledge and experience with you. Thank You very much for your trust and for being my valued customer! I wish you great success in every aspect of your life!
Barranquilla77
200
Barranquilla77 2024.08.06 19:57 
 

I am very impressed with this indicator. I am still learning in this very complex industry. I can assure you this indicator has helped me become profitable. It is very useful in many situations to determine if you want to be in or out of a trade. Mr. Oleg Rodin is not only very experienced but helps you with very insightful tips that are priceless. Thanks so much Mr. Rodin.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.08.08 00:12
Actually a BIG THANK YOU for being among my valued customers! And THANK YOU for such a great review! I am happy to know my indicator has been helpful to you in trading. And I wish you even greater success with your trading!
UMESH NAIR
392
UMESH NAIR 2024.08.04 02:16 
 

a very good indicator. watch the video by Oleg for understanding this fantastic tool..it works .thanks Oleg.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.08.05 16:28
I am very grateful to you for your kind words! And I truly believe my trading indicator will help you achieve your trading goals. It is a true pleasure for me to see you among my valued customers! I wish you great success in trading and in every aspect of your life!
Sajid Iqubal
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Sajid Iqubal 2024.08.03 10:06 
 

Currency Strength Wizard is providing reliable performance and comprehensive analysis of XAUUSD, EURUSD,GBPUSD other Index. Oleg Rodin's support is exceptional. He is highly responsive, knowledgeable, and providing clear/helpful support.

Oleg Rodin
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Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.08.03 23:21
Thank You very much for sharing your experience of using the Currency Strength Wizard indicator! Also Thank You very much for your kind words! You're my valued return customer and I appreciate this very much. I wish you the greatest success ever and many-many green pips in all your trading accounts!:)
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