Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
- Indicators
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu🔷 VIP Trading Conditions for Our Clients
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 25 May 2023
- Activations: 10
Introducing Quantum Breakout PRO, the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy.
It is suited both for Newbie Traders and professional traders as well.
Quantum EAs channel: Click Here
MT5 Version : Click Here
Recommendations:
- Timeframe: M15
- Currency pair: GBPJPY, EURJPY, USDJPY,NZDUSD, XAUUSD
- Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads
- Broker time: GMT +3
- Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads
- Does not repaint !
- Up to 5 suggested profit target zones
- suggested Stop Loss level
- Customizable Boxes. You can set your own Box Time Start and Box Time End.
Contact
If you have some questions or if you need help, contact me via Private Message.
Hi, I purchased this indicator on 25 march. It's superb precise indicator, for me the best in many years of trading. The support and the ansewrs are very quick. I made about 250% from my starting trading with this indicator. Thank you