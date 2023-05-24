Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO

4.96

Introducing Quantum Breakout PRO, the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy.

Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box.

It is suited both for Newbie Traders and professional traders as well.



Quantum EAs channel: Click Here

MT5 Version : Click Here

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual.

Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: M15
  • Currency pair: GBPJPY, EURJPY, USDJPY,NZDUSD, XAUUSD
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads
  • Broker time: GMT +3
  • Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads

Specifications:
  • Does not repaint !
  • Up to 5 suggested profit target zones
  • suggested Stop Loss level
  • Customizable Boxes. You can set your own Box Time Start and Box Time End.


 Contact 

If you have some questions or if you need help, contact me via Private Message.


Reviews 29
jrc74
852
jrc74 2024.04.10 21:34 
 

Hi, I purchased this indicator on 25 march. It's superb precise indicator, for me the best in many years of trading. The support and the ansewrs are very quick. I made about 250% from my starting trading with this indicator. Thank you

Koya Kimura
392
Koya Kimura 2024.02.12 04:25 
 

This is good indicator with trend monitor I got growrh 1.5% at 1week. Please use it with ma line indicator mt4 mobile.

jaewon yang
278
jaewon yang 2024.02.08 01:26 
 

I can say with accuracy that it is the best thing I bought. I want to thank Bohdan and his company for such a high-quality product!

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Robert Torres Jr
1920
Robert Torres Jr 2024.11.22 06:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

George Heck
516
George Heck 2024.09.01 04:45 
 

I do think the indicator visually looks good, but it truly is just a range breakout indicator. I actual use it the opposite way and trade against the breakouts in the London window. Very successful 😁 hope this helps.

jrc74
852
jrc74 2024.04.10 21:34 
 

Hi, I purchased this indicator on 25 march. It's superb precise indicator, for me the best in many years of trading. The support and the ansewrs are very quick. I made about 250% from my starting trading with this indicator. Thank you

Koya Kimura
392
Koya Kimura 2024.02.12 04:25 
 

This is good indicator with trend monitor I got growrh 1.5% at 1week. Please use it with ma line indicator mt4 mobile.

jaewon yang
278
jaewon yang 2024.02.08 01:26 
 

I can say with accuracy that it is the best thing I bought. I want to thank Bohdan and his company for such a high-quality product!

adinurcahyo212
19
adinurcahyo212 2024.01.28 09:34 
 

This indicator is very good. I've been trying to use it for a week now with a success percentage of around 80% with the M15. This indicator is equipped with a Stop Loss point so that you can manage Money Management properly

caesar1144
230
caesar1144 2024.01.16 12:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Constantino Jose Cun Cesar
187
Constantino Jose Cun Cesar 2024.01.07 16:49 
 

I recently had the opportunity to test a breakout indicator on multiple currency pairs, including GBPJPY, EURJPY, USDJPY, and NZDUSD. My experience with this tool has been incredibly successful, significantly surpassing my initial expectations. One of the standout aspects of this indicator is its ease of installation. The process was straightforward and hassle-free, which is a huge plus for any trader who values efficiency and simplicity in their trading tools. Moreover, the level of customer support provided has been exemplary. Bogdan, in particular, deserves a special mention for his prompt and effective responses to any issues I encountered. His swift and helpful assistance greatly enhanced my overall experience with the product. The performance of the indicator itself has been remarkable. It has consistently delivered accurate and actionable insights across the different pairs I've tested it on, contributing significantly to my trading success. In conclusion, both the quality of the indicator and the exceptional service provided make this a highly recommendable choice for traders looking for reliable and user-friendly trading tools. The combination of a top-notch indicator and stellar support truly sets this product apart in the market.

ShowMeTheMoney
236
ShowMeTheMoney 2024.01.04 20:11 
 

In 1st week using the breakout indicator on gbpjpy, I made $1,180.46 in my first wk. It's worth the purchase.

Cristiano Carvalho
553
Cristiano Carvalho 2023.12.17 17:21 
 

One of the best indicators I've ever purchased. In fact, the indicator does not repaint and this is an excellent point for those looking for consistency. I want to congratulate the developers here. Very satisfied with the purchase.

limfj88
79
limfj88 2023.12.11 16:52 
 

Best indicator, very accurate, strongly recommend!

SkystheLimit 986
5702
SkystheLimit 986 2023.11.12 23:32 
 

This indi is well-programmed. One can see that this is an experienced developer.

hungnika
19
hungnika 2023.11.08 02:03 
 

I bought it 1 week ago, I'm testing it on 5 main pairs, and I see that the tool works stably. I also combine it with the SMA lines to make a decision. So far positive results. I'll keep checking for a while longer. I am clearly correcting the configuration - "Time for start , time for end and end of daily session" : - "History" Please explain more detail Thank.

DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2023.11.03 23:26 
 

After two months of use, I can say that this is a good and profitable indicator. I recommend the product.

goor311
493
goor311 2023.10.31 18:55 
 

I bought the Q breakout indicator PRO 2 days ago and I can already see the my account increase dramatically.Purchased it initially because of all the enthusiastic comments and I am glad I did. I think the major pairs can be traded as well as the EJ/UJ/GJ/NU.

Alvin Chin
585
Alvin Chin 2023.09.16 15:57 
 

This is the best indicator and I really loves using it. It is neat, very clear and easy for execution. Accuracy rate is high and would recommend to all manual traders. Author is very supportive. Thank You.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
76513
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2023.10.16 17:51
That's wonderful to hear! I'm glad you find the Quantum Breakout Indicator to be the best and that it's been aiding your trading activities effectively. It's great that you appreciate its clarity and accuracy. If you need any further guidance or have more feedback to share, please don't hesitate to reach out. Thank you for your recommendation!
dojicandles
482
dojicandles 2023.09.12 15:02 
 

Purchased the Quantum Breakout Indicator Pro. So far positive results. Indicator provides few, but accurate entries. Big help with manual trading and finding profitable entries. Seller is very responsive and provides great support.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
76513
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2023.10.16 17:50
That's fantastic to hear! It's great that the Quantum Breakout Indicator Pro has been providing you with accurate entries and helping you with your manual trading. If you need any further assistance or have any more feedback to share, please feel free to reach out.
patrick kobi
24
patrick kobi 2023.09.05 12:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
76513
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2023.10.16 17:49
It's great to hear that you've already identified a trading opportunity with the Quantum Breakout Indicator. Take your time to explore its features and capabilities. Feel free to share your detailed experience and feedback whenever you're ready.
Poh Leng Lim
2239
Poh Leng Lim 2023.09.04 13:47 
 

The Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO works very well with my manual trading! Author is very responsive and helpful, adding to the positive experience!

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
76513
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2023.10.16 17:49
That's great to hear! I'm glad the Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO is complementing your manual trading. If you have any more questions or need further assistance, please don't hesitate to reach out.
xpforex
2053
xpforex 2023.07.30 23:40 
 

very good indicator

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
76513
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2023.10.16 17:48
Glad to hear that you're finding the Quantum Breakout Indicator to be very helpful. If you have any questions or need further assistance, please feel free to ask.
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