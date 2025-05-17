M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets as well.

PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING INSTRUCTIONS AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS FOR FREE!



The signals of the indicator can be traded in the direction of the trend and against it. I teach a special trading technique which will help you trade in both directions using the signals of the indicator. The method is based on using special dynamic support and resistance price areas.

After purchase you will be able to instantly download the M1 SNIPER arrow indicator. Moreover I provide the extra Apollo Dynamic SR indicator shown in the screenshots below to all users of the M1 SNIPER tool absolutely for free! The combo of these two indicators can help you make your trading with M1 time frame easier and more accurate.

I wish you great success in trading!