M1 Sniper

5
  • Indicators
  • Oleg Rodin
    Oleg Rodin

    Oleg Rodin

    4.9 (493)
    Hello!
    I've been a trader and trading software developer for more than 15 years already. Here I do my best to share my experience with other traders providing them with high-quality trading tools which can be used for trading different markets.
    49 products
  • Version: 2.2
  • Updated: 28 June 2026
  • Activations: 20

M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets as well.

PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING INSTRUCTIONS AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS FOR FREE!

The signals of the indicator can be traded in the direction of the trend and against it. I teach a special trading technique which will help you trade in both directions using the signals of the indicator. The method is based on using special dynamic support and resistance price areas.

After purchase you will be able to instantly download the M1 SNIPER arrow indicator. Moreover I provide the extra Apollo Dynamic SR indicator shown in the screenshots below to all users of the M1 SNIPER tool absolutely for free! The combo of these two indicators can help you make your trading with M1 time frame easier and more accurate.

I wish you great success in trading!

Reviews 33
Trade2222
1312
Trade2222 2026.07.14 10:53 
 

top

Siva77
910
Siva77 2026.07.13 23:32 
 

Another fantastic indicator by Oleg. He has gradually evolved and improved this indicator to the current version which has vooatility zones so that I know which signals to take!

Ardhan Nimitmunwai
216
Ardhan Nimitmunwai 2026.06.05 07:40 
 

As a Funded Trader at TOPSTEP, I must admit that Oleg's indicators have played a massive role in my consistent profitability in prop firms for over 3 years. I use a combination of his various indicators to pinpoint highly accurate entries, and the 'M1 Sniper' is the latest addition I purchased to further enhance my trading edge. Having used Oleg's tools for a long time, I want to say to anyone who might be hesitating right now: Oleg is not just a seller; he is a real professional trader who is truly dedicated to building and sharing exceptional tools for those who want to make consistent profits in the market. If his products weren't genuinely good, I definitely wouldn't have come back to buy from him multiple times. Highly recommended!

Recommended products
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Scalping Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Orange line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as wel
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Dynamic Trading Oscillator mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Trading Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Trading Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Blue line, Overbought values: above Red line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as well. -
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicators
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicators
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Trend Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! Advanced new calculation method is used - 20 options for parameter "Price for calculation". Smoothest oscillator ever developed. Green color for upward trends,  Red color for downward trends. Oversold values: below 5, O verbought values: over 95. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. With PC and Mobile alerts. Click here to see high quality Trading Robot
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
Alpha Trend
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (4)
Indicators
Alpha Trend is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The Alpha Trend indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend. This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner. Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible to evalua
Gvs Undefeated Trend System
Harun Celik
Indicators
Gvs Undefeated Trend   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you ca
PipFinite Exit EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.83 (115)
Indicators
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
Quantum Smart Signals
Shaaban Riad
Indicators
Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
FREE
Night ghost
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Night Ghost - Arrow indicator for binary options. This is a reliable assistant to you in the future! - No redrawing on the chart -Works great on EUR/USD currency pairs! -Indicator accuracy up to 90% (Especially at night) -No long setup required (Perfectly set up for Binary Options) - Not late signals - The appearance of a signal on the current candle -Perfect for M1 period (No More!) - Eye-friendly candle color (Red and Blue) -Installed Alert Working with it: - Blue arrow shows signa
Price Magnets
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
Quantum Balance
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicators
Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
BOA Ice Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
Eugene Kendrick
Indicators
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) ICE Signals Indicator provides signals based on gkNextLevel Binary Options Strategy.  Indicators: 2 Bollinger Bands & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen
FREE
Power Bar Signal Indicator
Gholamreza Ali Samimi Sereshki
Indicators
Power Bar Signal Indicator A professional-grade signal indicator designed for binary options trading on synthetic pairs. Using multi-step validation and real-time statistics, it helps traders identify high-probability signals with proven performance. Key Features Multi-Step Signal Validation (2/3/4 steps) Adaptive signal filtering for different market conditions Real-time performance statistics dashboard Configurable for multiple timeframes and pairs Optimized for synthetic/OTC markets How It Wo
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex   Indicator "RSI SPEED" for MT4 - great predictive tool , No Repaint. The calculation of this indicator is  based on equations from physics . RSI SPEED is the  1st derivative of RSI  itself. RSI SPEED is   good for scalping entries   into the direction of main trend. Use it   in combination   with suitable   trend indicator , for example HTF MA (as on pictures). RSI SPEED indicator shows how fast RSI itself changes its direction   - it is very sensitive . It is recommended to use RS
MFI Flat Detector mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "MFI FLAT Detector" - is an efficient auxiliary tool in trading! No Repaint. I offer you to upgrade your trading methods with this great indicator for MT4. - Indicator shows price Flat areas on the chart. It has "Flat sensitivity" parameter - which is responsible for flat detection. - "MFI FLAT Detector" is very useful for divergence detection and it is great to combine with Price Action as well. - You can use it for trend following systems to detect flat zones and avoid
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Indicators
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
Trading Levels Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Trading Levels Indicator is a trading system designed to determine entry points, hold positions and trend direction. Includes several mechanisms working in one complex, wave analysis of trend direction, level analysis when constructing signals, shows possible TP and SL targets. Indicator capabilities Signal arrows appear on the current candle, do not repaint. Uses special algorithms to search for levels from which the price bounces. Works according to the trend. The system is universal, can be
MasterDot
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Master Dot for MetaTrader 4 Detect Volatility Exhaustion Before the Market Returns to Balance Master Dot is a professional non-repainting indicator designed to detect moments when price moves beyond its statistically expected volatility range. These situations often occur during sharp market impulses, liquidity grabs or temporary emotional moves, when price departs from its normal trading conditions. Instead of following trends, Master Dot highlights volatility exhaustion — moments where the mar
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Buyers of this product also purchase
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan your trade before you enter. It uses exclusive built-in algorithms to evaluate market direction and calculate key target levels the moment a signal appears, so you always see the potential entry, stop-loss and profit targets ahead of time. The indicator also shows detailed performance statistics on historical data, so you can see how different instruments and strategies behaved and choose what fits current market conditions. You can e
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.48 (27)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
Indicators
When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid. Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves. Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels , but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals. What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system? Owl Smart Levels is not ju
MTF Supply Demand Zones
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.82 (22)
Indicators
Next Generation Of Automated Supply And Demand Zones. New and Innovative Algorithm that Works At Any Chart. All Zones Are Being Created Dynamically According To Price Action Of The Market. AMAZING OFFER --> Activations from 5 to 20 for "MTF Supply Demand Zones" and "Automated Trendlines" If you get the MTF Supply Demand Zones you can join the " Trade Like Me " Video Series. It contains 14 Live Sessions where  i am placing trades on Forex, Stocks, Indices and Metals. You will be able to see ho
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels. The original technique was not taken from the internet, and it
Quant Direction
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Power of Three AMD Protocol MT4
Ravi Gurung
Indicators
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT5 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171633 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 4 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicators
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6 The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD , but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability. Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate and present text-based market analysis for your reference. Calculate targets, support levels, and stop-loss points based on the current trend. Compute the risk/reward ratio for your trades. Determine position size accor
Binary Volume Edge Martingale Stats
Vadim Verkhovtsev
5 (1)
Indicators
Binary Volume Edge – Martingale Stats     No Repaint Every lost deposit in binary options starts with a simple thought: "This signal looks reliable." The problem is not the lack of signals – any indicator generates them. The problem is the lack of a filtering system that can distinguish real market momentum from random fluctuations.   Binary Volume Edge-Martingale Stats solves this problem at a fundamental level. Instead of one or two confirmations, it passes each candle through twelve in
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.54 (26)
Indicators
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator is a harmonic pattern dashboard. It recognizes all major patterns. MonsterDash is a dashboard that displays all detected patterns for all symbols and (almost) all timeframes in sortable and scrollable format. Users can add their own user defined patterns . MonsterDash can open and update charts with the pattern found. Settings MonsterDash's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. The color settings are for thos
More from author
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (21)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
Scalper Vault MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Scalper Vault   is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME A
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Binary Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
3.5 (2)
Indicators
Binary Trader Master is an arrow based indicator that predicts the close of the candle. It does its analysis within one candle only. When the candle opens it requires a few moments to make the analysis and predict the close of the candle. Then it generates a signal. The indicator also allows you to apply time limits that it can use for the analysis which means that you can actually tell the indicator how much time it is allowed to have for the analysis within the candle. The indicator monitors s
Pips Generator MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Apollo Pips Generator  is a channel based indicator which provides entry signals in the direction of the trend. The indicator provides multiple entry points so you can always find a trading opportunity to profit on. The tool also provides you with clear exit signals in a form of stars. ALL SIGNALS DO NOT REPAINT! The indicator can be used with any forex pair and time frame. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING IN
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Forex Breath System MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Forex Breath System   is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use
Apollo Global Trends
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
Apollo Global Trends is a trend indicator that was created to predict the movement of a market trend on any currency pairs, as well as absolutely any trading instruments, including metals, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies and other trading instruments. This indicator can be used for any time frame. The indicator is suitable for both long-term and short-term trading. The indicator can act as the main system or as a filter for your indicators. This indicator perfectly filters market noise. The in
Apollo Volume Profile
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Apollo Volume Profile is an indicator that determines the direction of the market movement using volume analysis. The indicator is very easy to use. This indicator clearly shows the ratio of sellers and buyers in the market, depending on the time frame used. The indicator can be used as a basis for any trading system. The indicator does not repaint! This indicator can be used to trade any financial instruments such as currencies, metals, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies. Please contact me after
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Universal Swing Arrows
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Universal Swing Arrows is an arrow based indicator designed to provide swing trading signals. It can be used for any trading pair and any trading time frame. THE ARROWS APPEAR ON CURRENT (0) CANDLE. THE SIGNALS DO NOT REPAINT! The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system or as a part of your personal trading strategy. The indicator's arrow is not only a signal but it is also your possible stop loss level. The indicator automatically calculates the best stop loss level for you and dra
PowerBall Signals
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
PowerBall Signals is a BUY/SELL signals indicator based on the idea of using support/resistance zones. The indicator detects special reversal patterns based on support/resistance zones and provide these signals on your chart. The main idea of the indicator is using the MTF (Multi Time Frame) analysis and provide signals based on the levels from your current and next higher time frame. This method allows to predict possible price reversals on any market be it currencies, metals, indices or even c
Apollo Supply Demand Zones
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo Supply Demand Zones   with ALERTS is an indicator that calculates support and resistance levels. The indicator will be helpful to absolutely all traders, regardless of what strategy they use. This indicator can become one of the main elements of your trading system. The indicator calculates levels both on the current time frame and can work in MTF mode, displaying levels from a higher time frame. This indicator can be used absolutely on any time frame and with any trading instrument. The
Apollo Volume Profile MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo Volume Profile   is an indicator that determines the direction of the market movement using volume analysis. The indicator is very easy to use. This indicator clearly shows the ratio of sellers and buyers in the market, depending on the time frame used. The indicator can be used as a basis for any trading system.   The indicator does not repaint! This indicator can be used to trade any financial instruments such as currencies, metals, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies. Please contact me a
Apollo BuySell Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (8)
Indicators
Apollo BuySell Predictor is a professional trading system which includes several trading modules. It provides a trader with breakout zones, fibonacci based support and resistance levels, pivot trend line, pullback volume signals and other helpful features that any trader needs on a daily basis. The system will work with any pair. Recommended time frames are M30, H1, H4. Though the indicator can work with other time frames too except for the time frames higher than H4. The system is universal as
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Apollo Secret Trend is a professional trend indicator which can be used to find trends on any pair and time frame. The indicator can easily become your primary trading indicator which you can use to detect market trends no matter what pair or time frame you prefer to trade. By using a special parameter in the indicator you can adapt the signals to your personal trading style. The indicator also shows current signal strength which helps with choosing better signals. The indicator provides all typ
Apollo Pips
Oleg Rodin
5 (7)
Indicators
Apollo Pips is an arrow indicator based on a reversal strategy which can be used with various forex pairs. The indicator can work with currencies, metals, indices and crypto. The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as a part of a trading system. Recommended time frames are H1 and H4. The indicator sends out an alert only when the signal is confirmed. It means when you see the alert message, you can consider the signal as valid. The indicator provides you with all types of alerts incl
Apollo Secret Trend MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Apollo Secret Trend   is a professional trend indicator which can be used to find trends on any pair and time frame. The indicator can easily become your primary trading indicator which you can use to detect market trends no matter what pair or time frame you prefer to trade. By using a special parameter in the indicator you can adapt the signals to your personal trading style. The indicator also shows current signal strength which helps with choosing better signals. The indicator provides all
Apollo Supply Demand Zones MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
Apollo Supply Demand Zones   with ALERTS   is an indicator that calculates support and resistance levels. The indicator will be helpful to absolutely all traders, regardless of what strategy they use. This indicator can become one of the main elements of your trading system. The indicator calculates levels both on the current time frame and can work in MTF mode, displaying levels from a higher time frame. This indicator can be used absolutely on any time frame and with any trading instrument. Th
Volume Champion
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Volume Champion   is an indicator that analyzes market volume and displays data in the form of a histogram. You do not need to delve into the theory of market analysis. You can just follow the volume bars. The bars of the indicator show the potential direction of price movement based on the analysis of the market volume structure. The indicator will work with any time frame but higher time frames are recommended.  THE SIGNALS DO NOT REPAINT! The indicator can be used with absolutely any time fra
Pips Generator
Oleg Rodin
4.6 (10)
Indicators
Apollo Pips Generator  is a channel based indicator which provides entry signals in the direction of the trend. The indicator provides multiple entry points so you can always find a trading opportunity to profit on. The tool also provides you with clear exit signals in a form of stars. ALL SIGNALS DO NOT REPAINT! The indicator can be used with any forex pair and time frame. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING IN
Gold Buster M1 System
Oleg Rodin
5 (10)
Indicators
Gold Buster M1 System is an easy to use tool for the XAUUSD pair. But, despite the fact that the system was originally developed exclusively for trading gold, the system can also be used with some other currency pairs like GBPUSD, USDJPY and some others. After the purchase, I will give you a list of trading pairs that can be used with the system in addition to XAUUSD, which will expand your possibilities for using this system. Moreover the system can be used with various time frames. ALL INDICAT
Filter:
Trade2222
1312
Trade2222 2026.07.14 10:53 
 

top

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.07.15 11:18
Thank you very much for the 5 stars, my dear friend! I'm deeply grateful for your kind appreciation of my work. Wishing you continued great success in your trading!
Siva77
910
Siva77 2026.07.13 23:32 
 

Another fantastic indicator by Oleg. He has gradually evolved and improved this indicator to the current version which has vooatility zones so that I know which signals to take!

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.07.15 11:21
Thank you for your positive feedback, my dear friend! I am pleased to hear that you like the indicator. I hope this indicator continues to deliver great results for you and help you reach your trading goals. Wishing you great success and prosperity in all areas of your life!
Melike Yalçınoğlu
163
Melike Yalçınoğlu 2026.06.15 20:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.06.15 20:44
Thank you so much for your loyalty and such kind words! It is a pleasure to know that you feel confident using my indicators and that they show consistent results for you. By the way, no secret information here:), just a lot of hard work and dedication to making tools that actually help. Thanks for your trust, and happy trading!:)
Ardhan Nimitmunwai
216
Ardhan Nimitmunwai 2026.06.05 07:40 
 

As a Funded Trader at TOPSTEP, I must admit that Oleg's indicators have played a massive role in my consistent profitability in prop firms for over 3 years. I use a combination of his various indicators to pinpoint highly accurate entries, and the 'M1 Sniper' is the latest addition I purchased to further enhance my trading edge. Having used Oleg's tools for a long time, I want to say to anyone who might be hesitating right now: Oleg is not just a seller; he is a real professional trader who is truly dedicated to building and sharing exceptional tools for those who want to make consistent profits in the market. If his products weren't genuinely good, I definitely wouldn't have come back to buy from him multiple times. Highly recommended!

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.06.05 09:55
Thank you so much for taking the time to share such detailed and heartfelt feedback! It truly means the world to me to know that my indicators have been contributing to your consistent profitability for over 3 years – that's an incredible achievement, and I'm honored to be part of your trading journey. I'm genuinely grateful for your loyalty and continued support. Wishing you great success in your trading!
Nicolas Eric Kilchherr
596
Nicolas Eric Kilchherr 2026.05.18 10:44 
 

Outstanding accuracy from the indicators — they perform with impressive consistency. Combined with the clear and well-organized trading strategies, this setup makes a real difference. Easy to follow and apply, even when the market gets volatile.

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.05.18 11:02
THANK YOU for your kind words and sharing your experience! I am very happy to know my indicators have been helpful to you in trading. I wish you the greatest success with your trading and many-many green pips in your trading accounts! I am sure my tools will help you on this path to trading success!
TAKIS
476
TAKIS 2026.04.26 10:20 
 

I have no words to explain my surprise for the terrific support given by OLeg ,he has set a very high standard of support. THank you Oleg and God Bless you Regards

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.04.26 11:33
Thank you so much for your kind words and positive feedback! It really means a lot to hear that the support I provided has been helpful to you. My goal is always to provide useful trading tools and assistance to help traders succeed, so I'm glad to know I could contribute to your forex trading journey. May GREAT SUCCESS and PROFIT always be with you in trading!
Ci Jung
190
Ci Jung 2026.04.15 13:06 
 

Great tool from amazing author, and he is very supportive. Hats off to Oleg, appreciate his hard work and kindness 🙏

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.04.15 15:49
Thank you so much for your wonderful feedback! And THANK YOU for being among my valued returning customers!:) I really appreciate it! Wishing you continued success in your trading!
Dawid999
140
Dawid999 2026.03.28 23:12 
 

He's great. I have many of Oleg's indicators, and they're all excellent. Each one is valuable. Furthermore, each indicator comes with comprehensive and easy-to-follow instructions and advice. I also have to mention the man who created these indicators. Oleg is a wonderful person who is always there to help when you need it. All the best.

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.03.29 17:52
Thank You very much for your kind words! It is a great pleasure for me to know you like all my indicators!:) I will do my best to make them even better with time by adding new features. Actually I always do this and will always do to make your trading experience even better. Thank you once again for your high appreciation of my work! I wish you great success with your trading, my dear friend!
Leonid Shamis
343
Leonid Shamis 2026.03.13 19:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.03.13 20:52
Огромное спасибо за Ваш прекрасный отзыв, мой дорогой друг! Ваши слова действительно очень много значат для меня, и я глубоко благодарен за вашу высокую оценку моей работы. Еще раз спасибо! Желаю Вам дальнейших успехов в торговле!
liyizx
38
liyizx 2026.03.13 13:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.03.13 18:18
亲爱的朋友，您好！非常感谢您的购买，也感谢您提前给予的五星好评！我感激不尽! 我非常乐意与您分享我的交易知识和经验！再次感谢您的信任！:)
I8suqou
30
I8suqou 2026.02.22 05:31 
 

Excellent indicator with clear and structured trading logic I am very satisfied with the M1 Sniper indicator. What I like the most is that it is not just a simple arrow indicator. When combined with the Dynamic SR line and the trading rules provided by Oleg, it becomes a complete trading system with clear structure and logic. I have tested it on around 2000 candles using manual bar-by-bar analysis, and when following the rules strictly (higher timeframe alignment, trading toward the Dynamic SR line, and keeping proper distance from SR), the accuracy is very impressive. Losses are rare when the rules are respected. The updated version is even better because it includes the improved Dynamic SR line and additional filtering options. The ability to filter signals by direction and use different signal modes makes it flexible for different market conditions. I especially appreciate: Clear trend direction identification Strong support/resistance logic Non-repainting signals (when used correctly) Detailed guide and helpful bonus tools This indicator works best when you follow the rules and manage risk properly. It is not a “random arrow tool” — it is a structured trading method. Highly recommended for disciplin

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.02.22 09:58
That's always an absolute pleasure for me to read such great reviews like the one you've left here!:) Thank You very much for your kind words! I am happy to know the M1 Sniper indicator and my other tools have been helpful to you in trading. This is the indicator which I use a lot in trading myself as one of my main tools. The more you trade using this tool, the better you start understanding the ways how to work with it actually. I hope my trading indicators will continue being a great help to you in your everyday trading in the future too. Wishing you great success and prosperity in all areas of your life!
fawwaz al-jarrah
24
fawwaz al-jarrah 2026.02.14 12:04 
 

this author only makes useful indicators , i am planning to buy all his other indicators, he is not only a seller but he is a truly nice human , he is very helpful and professional in dealing with customers , he gives you a lot of other free bonuses which are very useful, i have been around mql5 website since 2008 and i haven't seen someone like oleg , his indicators look simple but they are effective , he is very patient in explaining to you how to use the indicators , i can recommend buying from oleg any indicator he sells, sometimes combining his indicators together gives you a nice strategy, the only thing i did't like is that all his indicators are for MT4 platforms, hope in the future he considers making them work on MT5 platform.......thank you mr.oleg, soon iam planning to buy Day Trader Master

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.02.17 15:49
My dear friend, THANK YOU VERY MUCH for your positive feedback! I am very grateful to you for your kind words!:) It has always been a great pleasure for me working with you and I will be happy to see you choosing my services again:) By the way, as for the MT5 versions, the reason is that I just do not use this platform at all. But on the other hand I do have plans to start releasing MT5 versions of some of my tools in the future. But if I ever have the MT5 version available, I will share it absolutely for free with my customers who already have the MT4 version of the product. Thank You once again! May God Bless you!
Yik Hung Lai
1164
Yik Hung Lai 2025.11.13 01:54 
 

Incredible precision from the indicators—totally reliable. Paired with the well-structured trading methods, this is a game-changer. Simple to implement, even in volatile markets. 5 stars!

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.11.13 19:47
Thank you very much for your kind words! It is an absolute pleasure for me to know that my indicators have been helpful to you. I wish you great success in trading and in every aspect of your life!
CyrusSHMN
243
CyrusSHMN 2025.10.10 21:35 
 

Not only this indicator of Oleg's is an awesome and powerful tool to your trading arsenal and I would recommend it to everyone, rookies and experts alike, but also Oleg himself both as a professional trader and coder as well as a human being, is an incredible asset to anyone who would like an acquaintance and a friend. The indicator and the additional ones, are all very useful and professionally coded, and the quality of his work is unique as far as I can say. And, I am no beginner, as I am trading since 2005. Thanks very much Oleg for being such an incredible friend.

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.10.11 15:23
Thank you so much for such an incredibly warm and detailed review, my dear friend! Your words truly mean the world to me, and I'm deeply grateful for your kind appreciation of my work. Thank You once again! Wishing you continued great success in your trading!
Dorinel Toma
129
Dorinel Toma 2025.10.10 06:30 
 

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Oleg Rodin for his outstanding work and continuous support. His indicator demonstrates exceptional quality, reliability, and usability, providing valuable assistance in achieving consistent trading results. Oleg’s professionalism, responsiveness, and genuine care for users set a high standard within the MQL5 community. It is a true pleasure to work with such a dedicated developer. Highly recommended — both the product and the person behind it.

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.10.10 19:28
Dear Dorinel, THANK YOU VERY MUCH for your kind words! Your words is like music to me:) Music which inspire me to work even harder and provide even better tools and better quality of service in overall. I appreciate your kind words a lot, Dorinel! Thank you for being among my valued return customers! I wish you the greatest success ever!:)
janloen
58
janloen 2025.09.15 16:17 
 

This indicator is absolutely amazing. Easy to use and gives good profit. I have been using this indicator for only two days with great results. Thank you very much Oleg for this incredible tool.

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.09.15 18:46
I am very grateful to you for your kind words! It is a true pleasure for me to know my trading indicator has been helpful to you. And I am sure it will help you achieve even greater success in the future! Thank You very much for your trust and for being among my valued customers!:)
DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:45 
 

As always, top notch product. I like to try the seller's products. If you want it, it works, if you don't want to learn, it will never work and you will never be profitable in trading.

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.09.12 12:20
Thank you very much for your great review, my dear friend! I am very happy to know this product has also been helpful to you! Thank You very much for being among my valued return customers!:) May great success always accompany you in trading!
Salem Saleh A Alzarea
293
Salem Saleh A Alzarea 2025.08.21 18:28 
 

Hello I have written a guide that includes instructions on the indicator.

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.08.21 18:56
I highly appreciate your feedback, my dear friend! Thank you very much! May SUCCESS and PROFIT always be with you in trading! Thank You for being among my valued customers!:)
pvtfrag13
84
pvtfrag13 2025.08.13 10:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.08.13 19:19
Merci beaucoup pour votre confiance et pour avoir choisi mes services! C'est un réel plaisir de vous compter parmi mes précieux clients! Et ce sera un immense plaisir pour moi de partager mes connaissances et mon expérience de trading avec vous!
Varfolokrist
58
Varfolokrist 2025.08.09 10:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.08.09 19:07
Я очень признателен Вам за добрые слова и высокую оценку! Мне очень приятно. Я желаю Вам всего самого наилучшего! Пусть успех всегда сопутствует Вам в торговле!
12
Reply to review