After purchase, contact me privately to receive 1 month of free testing with EA Forex Proton! This advanced MT4 trading robot automatically executes signals from any MT4 indicator, including Market Makers. The latest version also includes AI integration, allowing each trade signal to be analyzed using Artificial Intelligence.

Live Signal with EA Forex Proton: Click here

Market Makers is a powerful price action trading system designed to identify high-probability Buy and Sell opportunities based on market momentum, volatility, and price positioning. Unlike basic indicators, Market Makers uses advanced internal calculations to detect when the market is gaining strength and when a new move is about to begin. The system delivers clear and precise signals directly on your chart, allowing you to act with confidence.

When a valid opportunity appears, you receive instant alerts on your platform, email, and mobile device.

Key Advantages of Market Makers





1. No lag and no repaint

All signals are generated in real-time with no repainting, ensuring full reliability.

2. Momentum-Based Entries

Captures strong market moves as they begin, instead of reacting too late.

3. Take Profits based on Fibonacci

Each signal automatically provides 5 Take Profit levels based on Fibonacci extensions for structured trade management.

4. Smart Signal Filtering

Built-in filtering system helps avoid low-quality setups and reduces noise in ranging markets.

5. Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

Optional feature to align trades with higher timeframe direction for improved accuracy.

6. Performance Tracking Dashboard

Track total signals, wins, and success rate directly on your chart.

7. Professional UI Design

Clean and intuitive interface for a smooth trading experience.

8. Alerts Notification

Receive instant alerts with entry and Take Profit levels via terminal, email, or mobile.

Market Makers works on all symbols and timeframes.

For best results, it performs exceptionally well on volatile markets such as GBPUSD, USDJPY, SPX500, NAS100, DAX30, BTCUSD and XAUUSD (Gold), especially on M1, M5, and M15 timeframes.