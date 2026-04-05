Market Makers
- Indicators
-
Mohamed HassanHello everyone,
I've been developing expert advisors and indicators for over eight years, and like many traders, I faced the same frustration: manually trading indicators was slow, inconsistent, and easy to miss.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 23 April 2026
- Activations: 20
After purchase, contact me privately to receive 1 month of free testing with EA Forex Proton! This advanced MT4 trading robot automatically executes signals from any MT4 indicator, including Market Makers. The latest version also includes AI integration, allowing each trade signal to be analyzed using Artificial Intelligence.
Live Signal with EA Forex Proton: Click here
Market Makers is a powerful price action trading system designed to identify high-probability Buy and Sell opportunities based on market momentum, volatility, and price positioning. Unlike basic indicators, Market Makers uses advanced internal calculations to detect when the market is gaining strength and when a new move is about to begin. The system delivers clear and precise signals directly on your chart, allowing you to act with confidence.
When a valid opportunity appears, you receive instant alerts on your platform, email, and mobile device.Key Advantages of Market Makers
1. No lag and no repaint
All signals are generated in real-time with no repainting, ensuring full reliability.
2. Momentum-Based Entries
Captures strong market moves as they begin, instead of reacting too late.
3. Take Profits based on Fibonacci
Each signal automatically provides 5 Take Profit levels based on Fibonacci extensions for structured trade management.
4. Smart Signal Filtering
Built-in filtering system helps avoid low-quality setups and reduces noise in ranging markets.
5. Multi-Timeframe Confirmation
Optional feature to align trades with higher timeframe direction for improved accuracy.
6. Performance Tracking Dashboard
Track total signals, wins, and success rate directly on your chart.
7. Professional UI Design
Clean and intuitive interface for a smooth trading experience.
8. Alerts Notification
Receive instant alerts with entry and Take Profit levels via terminal, email, or mobile.
Market Makers works on all symbols and timeframes.
For best results, it performs exceptionally well on volatile markets such as GBPUSD, USDJPY, SPX500, NAS100, DAX30, BTCUSD and XAUUSD (Gold), especially on M1, M5, and M15 timeframes.
Tôi đã mua chỉ báo của bạn và đang dùng trên MT4.