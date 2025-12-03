RFI levels PRO

RFI LEVELS PRO is a professional indicator that shows where large capital enters and the beginning of a market reversal. R1 constructions (levels) are the key point at which a new trend begins. The market forms an initial impulse, then returns to test this level - and this is where the strongest entry point appears, allowing you to enter almost simultaneously with a major player.
The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the TREND LINES PRO indicator.

  • Reversible structure scanner for all instruments

    • Automatically tracks all trading instruments and instantly identifies all R-reversal patterns, showing where a LOGIC AI signal already exists, as well as other useful information.

  • Logic AI – an assistant that displays entry points

    • An intelligent signal that determines the optimal moment to enter the market. It operates using the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm, analyzing price action, trends, and the activity of major participants.
    When LOGIC AI appears, it means that market conditions are fully prepared for making a trading decision with a high probability of success.

  • (R1-PRO) mode, which uses trend changes from the Trend Pro indicator

    • Uses trend data from the TPSpro TREND PRO indicator and builds R-constructions based on it.
    The system automatically analyzes trend direction, identifies reversal points and key market structures, helping traders pinpoint entry points with LOGIC AI.

  • (R1-BOS)   a mode where trend changes from the indicator are used Trend Lines

    • Uses data from the TPSpro TREND LINES indicator and analyzes all BOS Points of the latest trend to find reversal patterns.

Advantages:

  • Multi-time analysis allows you to evaluate the market on several levels at once
  • Reversal designs according to BOS Line and according to regular trend changes from TREND PRO
  • Precise reversal points only at R1 levels with minimal entry risks
  • Intuitive visualization with stop and take profit display
  • R1-structure scanner for quickly finding trading signals
  • LOGIC AI trading assistant that indicates the most profitable entry zones
  • Optimization for any instruments and trading styles
  • Works without redrawing - signals remain stable
  • Maximum precision when combined with TREND LINES


Hot keys:
Z — hide/show panel
R - show all drops in history

